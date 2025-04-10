Unicamp’s Sienna Pop Top brings mid-sized minivan camping back to the masses

Overlanding-centric vans are all the rage these days. But they’re often very pricey and not designed to be practical daily drivers. For campers looking for something a bit more versatile — something to pull double-duty even when you’re not camping — it’s hard to beat a traditional minivan. Unicamp agrees, which is how its Sienna Pop Top campervan add-on was born.

After more than a year in development, the Korean campervan modder finally released its much-awaited Sienna Pop Top stateside. It’s not a standalone vehicle but rather an add-on package available to Toyota Sienna owners. Once installed, it converts the otherwise ordinary mid-sized minivan into a go-anywhere, road-ready basecamp. It’s more conspicuous than most dedicated campervans while maintaining a mostly stealth silhouette to help you blend in for camping situations where you don’t want to stick out to the locals. With the press of a button, the electric Pop Top raises effortlessly to reveal an 84-by-37-inch sleep space with enough room for two adults (up to 485 pounds total!).

The cabin of the donor Sienna remains unchanged, save for the pass-thru hatch between the interior and rooftop tent. That means the final campervan “build” (if you can call it that) boasts all the features found in a factory Sienna, plus three-row seating. It also includes the standard hybrid powertrain and, when attached to a Sienna Woodland Edition, seven inches of ground clearance and a 1,500-watt inverter with a 120-volt AC outlet — perfect for car camping.

The Sienna Pop Top is available directly from Unicamp for a flat fee of $16,000. You’ll need to bring your own Toyota Sienna, of course. Any fourth-generation model year (post-2021) will do.

