This rooftop tent kit will turn your van into a pop-top camper for about $12K

Transform your two-person rig into a legit, four-person, family-friendly chariot

Camper van outfitted with Super Pacific's CloudCap pop-up roof tent parked among a stand of trees.
Super Pacific

Van life usually means sacrificing comfort and living space for maximum portability. There’s no denying that it’s tight packing most of the amenities of home into the back of a hollowed-out work van. So, anything you can do to make the space feel a little roomier feels like a luxury. Super Pacific’s clever CloudCap does just that by converting the unused space on your camper van’s roof into a legit two-person “bedroom” with a view.

The details on Super Pacific’s CloudCap pop-up rooftop tent for camper vans

Side view of Super Pacific's CloudCap rooftop camper van tent.
Super Pacific

Super Pacific bills the  as “a private bunk house for the kids, a guest room for friends, or a panoramic Crow’s Nest for you.” Bottom line: It expands the living space of many two-person camper vans into four-person road-trip wagons. The simple kit includes the rooftop tent itself, plus all the instructions and mounting hardware you need to install it on the most popular Mercedes-Benz and Ford Transit vans on the road.

The tent features a streamlined, low-profile design that adds minimal height to your van rig. When you’re ready to make camp for the night, it pops up in seconds into a wedge-shaped sleep space. It’s all accessed via an internal pass-through hole from your van’s cabin, so you don’t even need to step foot outside to climb “upstairs.” The design features three storm doors, built-in insect screens, and passive venting for an airy, breezy feel. Inside is an Exped Megamat Duo LW+ — one of the best camping mattresses we’ve ever personally tested. It’s compact, lightweight, self-inflating, and way more comfy than almost any other camp sleep surface you’ve slept on.

What further sets the design apart is that it’s not just a pop-up rooftop tent. Super Pacific thought to add universal T-slots and mounting points all around, so you can customize your CloudCap however you like. Add solar panels, an awning, a vent fan, a lightbar, and even cross-bars for stashing all your favorite outdoor adventure gear. Buyers can also option the interior with a “hammock-style” gear loft and a Therma Puff liner designed for cold-weather camping. The latter makes the CloudCap a true all-weather solution for year-round van camping.

Buy your own CloudCap pop-up rooftop tent

Young man with a child inside the Super Pacific CloudCap pop-up rooftop camper van tent.
Super Pacific

The CloudCap is available now for Mercedes Sprinter (178″ and 144″) and Ford Transit (148″) vans, which covers a large portion of the modern van life market. Super Pacific promises a dead-simple install that anyone with a few basic tools and a little DIY know-how can complete for their own van. The base price is just $12,200, and adding optional accessories like the Therma Puff liner, Gear Loft, and awning brackets will push the total price a little higher. But can you really put a price tag on an all-in-one kit that transforms your two-person camper van into a legit, four-person, family-friendly chariot?

