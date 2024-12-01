Orion’s 365 Ford XL camper van has room for five and all your outdoor gear

Table of Contents Table of Contents Get the low-down on Orion Motors’ 365 Ford XL camper van Build and spec your own Orion 365 camper van

Ford’s Transit van has been a favorite for van-life customizers for years and with good reason. The largest model is like a perfect blank slate: Roomy enough to pack everything you need for life on the road, yet versatile enough to customize every last cubic inch. And that’s exactly what Milwaukee’s Orion Motors has done with its flagship Orion 365 camper van.

Get the low-down on Orion Motors’ 365 Ford XL camper van

At its core, the Orion 365 is “the only camper van on the market that can drive 5+, sleep 5, and still have the space of a cargo van.” That’s according to Orion Motors, and it’s a distinction that clearly separates its flagship build from every other on the market. Every custom Orion 365 begins life as a high-roof, 264-inch Ford Transit Extended Length van — one of the roomiest of its kind, making it a perfect canvas for building out a seriously capable van-life rig.

The 365’s secret sauce is in the way that Orion outfits the interior with a pair of lift-away beds: One at the rear, which forms the main “bedroom,” and a second at the front that raises and lowers above the cockpit as necessary. The former lowers down enough to allow passengers to sit comfortably without having to literally climb into bed at night. But it can also be partially lowered, allowing ample storage space underneath for oversized gear like kayaks, mountain bikes, stand-up paddleboards, and more. That space can double as an impromptu bonus sleep space for a fifth passenger. The front bed, however, only partially lowers, leaving it mostly open for sleeping or relaxing in either position. Near the center of the cabin is a fold-away, three-seat couch. By day, it serves as a lounge or work space; after dark, it doubles as an extra bed for one.

Recommended Videos

With the main bed and couch stowed out of the way, the rear serves as an outdoor gear garage. Standard L-track and tie-down/mounting points allow you to secure all your best outdoor gear for the road. Orion confirms that the bed mount points can also be used to add storage solutions for niche adventure gear like ski/snowboard racks, fishing poles, and more.

The Orion 365 is a true, year-round live/work camper van with all the amenities you’d expect in a premium van life rig. Several toilet options are available, including the standard portable cassette toilet, or buyers can alternatively opt for a composting toilet or Laveo dry flush toilet. A collapsible outdoor shower room with a portable hot water system is available. Also standard is a well-outfitted kitchen, including a portable camp stove, a stainless steel sink, and a sizable fridge. On the tech side, a 32-inch smart TV is also standard, and Ford’s own 4G connectivity can be bolstered with a Wi-Fi or cell signal booster.

Build and spec your own Orion 365 camper van

Orion’s 365 package is available for $90,000, not including the donor Transit van. The company also offers turnkey, ready-to-drive vans starting at $155,000. The main decision you’ll need to make is between rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive options. If you looking to save a bit of cash (and space), Orion confirms it’s currently working on smaller two- and four-person versions based on the more compact (263-inch) Ford Transit van.