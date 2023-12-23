 Skip to main content
The truth about van life: 5 realities of living in a camper van no one talks about

Van life isn't as glamorous as Instagram makes it seem

Mike Richard
By
Man standing atop a conversion van looking out at Big Sur, California.
Leo / Unsplash

RVing, overlanding, and car camping all exploded in popularity in the last few years (partly thanks to the pandemic). Vanlifing was already on the rise well before most of us ever heard of COVID, but it, too, boomed with tens, maybe hundreds, of thousands of us looking to untether from the material world and hit the open road. It’s no surprise. Instagram and YouTube are awash in videos of young, fit, happy-go-lucky 20-somethings traveling cross-country in tricked-out custom vans. They’re living wild and free without a care, right? But the reality isn’t always so pretty. These are five harsh realities of living in a camper van that no one talks about.

The cramped living quarters of a conversion van.
Clay Banks / Unsplash

Downsizing into a tiny camper van conversion with limited space isn’t easy

Remember the tiny house movement? So many of us were swept up in the idea of trading the keys to our 2,000-square-foot suburban homes for a walk-in closet on wheels. TLC and HGTV made bank off of several series dedicated to it. We watched many of those wide-eyed, tiny-home-owning hopefuls learn in real-time just how difficult extreme downsizing can be.

I’ve lived for months out of my 4Runner, my own lightweight travel trailer, and a backpack, and I can attest that it’s not easy. Basic tasks like getting dressed, bathing, cooking, and going to the bathroom involve far more planning than they do in a full-size home. This is doubly true in a tiny camper van where you might not even be able to stand up all the way. The novelty of it can seem like a fun challenge at first. But, when nearly every mundane task becomes a lesson in logistics, forcing you to plan and rethink how to do the most ordinary things throughout your day, it can become tedious and frustrating.

Vintage pop-up camper van decked out with string lights at night.
Nima Sarram / Unsplash

You’re forced to do more with less

The best camper vans have wet baths (with a shower and a toilet), full kitchen appliances, and solar-powered electrical systems. Some models are decidedly stripped down and offer only the basics for everyday living. Either way, if you choose to full-time in a camper van, you’ll need to deal with few utilities or, best-case scenario, limited water and power. Your rig can only hold so much water and store so much power. At least once a week or even every few days, you’ll need to find somewhere to fill your water reservoir, dump your holding tanks, and top up your battery system to keep going. None of this is especially difficult, but it is a logistical concern that you’ll be forced to deal with constantly on the road.

White campervan driving a dusty road in a hot desert landscape.
Forrest Cavale / Unsplash

Full-time van life isn’t cheap

One of the loftiest notions people have about vanlifing (or RV’ing) full-time is that they can save a boatload of money over the “traditional” costs of owning a home or living in an apartment. While it can be cheaper, that’s not always the case.

Living in any vehicle for an extended period of time means you might need to pay for parking some or all of the time. Dining out three times a day gets very expensive, so you’ll need to figure out how to source and prepare meals on the go. In more remote areas of the country or those with higher costs of living than you’re used to, this can also be surprisingly costly. Gas is another huge expense. If you’re planning to vanlife full-time, there’s a good chance you’re hoping to travel a lot, and all that moving around costs money. Because most vans are typically gas-guzzlers, fuel costs can easily run north of $1,000 per month, depending on how much you drive.

But one of the biggest expenses of all is vehicle maintenance and repair. Livable vehicles—including everything from the most basic, homegrown van conversions to ultra-luxe class A motorhomes—are complicated machines. There’s a lot that can and will go wrong, and you’ll either need to figure out how to fix it on your own or find someone who can. Even the hardiest DIYers will encounter mechanical issues that they can’t resolve—the kinds that require thousands of dollars in repairs.

Retro VW Campervan parked on a suburban San Francisco street.
Chris Lawton / Unsplash

“You can’t park here!” (a.k.a. “The Dreaded Knock”)

One of the most glaring issues with living full-time in a camper van is the lack of reliable and legal parking opportunities. In much of the Eastern United States, finding free camping and places to spend the night in your campervan isn’t easy. In the Western U.S., dispersed camping on public lands is plentiful, and, in most cases, it’s legal to park for up to two weeks before you’re required to move elsewhere. These campsites are free, quiet, and often beautiful, but they tend to be located far from essential services like gas stations, grocery stores, or population centers (which can, of course, be a good thing). Regularly driving back and forth between these places and your campsite means more gas and higher fuel costs to plan for.

Finding places to legally park in urban or suburban areas for free or at least cheap is exceedingly difficult almost everywhere in the country. At some point, you’ll probably experience “The Dreaded Knock”—when a police officer, landowner, crazy-eyed HOA president, or all three come knocking on your rig late at night, demanding you move immediately. The stress and mental overhead of constantly having to worry about this is something you should be prepared for.

Woman looking out the open sliding door of a Winnebago Solis Pocket 36B campervan.
Winnebago

Van life can be surprisingly isolating and lonely

The last truth is the saddest. It’s not specific to van life but to traveling full-time in general. The fact is, it can get lonely. Full-time van living often means being away from friends and family for weeks or months at a time. It can mean missing out on typical get-togethers, like holidays with your family, your friend’s birthday, or your cousin’s wedding. It makes it hard to maintain a social circle because you’re probably never in one place long enough to build or nurture friendships and other “normal” relationships.

None of this is to discourage you from downsizing your life into a custom camper van if that’s your dream. I can personally attest that living on the road for months with only your most basic essentials is liberating and good for the soul. I only point out the above truths because there’s no getting around them if you’re planning to live the van life (or “go tiny” in some other way). Don’t fear them. Just be prepared.

Van life inspo: This $10K Mercedes Sprinter camper van conversion has security cams, a bathroom, and much more
You'd never know it was a camper from the outside
YouTuber DualEx's Mercedes Sprinter conversion campervan driving through a park.

Living the van life is a dream for many. But custom vans — especially today's most full-featured, off-the-rack vans from the likes of Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen — can easily top out north of six figures. That's why so many van lifers opt for the DIY route. If you're willing to put in a little (OK, usually a lot) of your free time and a healthy dose of manual labor, you can put together your own made-to-order conversion van, mostly on the cheap. Case in point: This Mercedes Sprinter camper van, kitted out with security cameras, a full kitchen and bathroom, and more — all for around $10K.

Last month, YouTuber DualEx (a.k.a. Sharrieff Fareed) shared his latest project van conversion, and it's a stunner. To keep costs down from the outset, the popular van customizer started with a 2004 Mercedes Sprinter van with 229,000 miles. It's a proven, time-tested platform that's built to last for several hundred thousand miles if cared for properly. Fareed also opted to keep the exterior and the cockpit almost entirely stock. It's a unique choice, and one that he purposely made to ensure this van is ready to stealth camp just about anywhere. Because it looks like any ordinary work van, it's easy to park on downtown city streets, in suburban neighborhoods, or overnight in a Walmart parking lot where no one will be the wiser.

Read more
Van life might just make a comeback with electric vehicles and tech-forward concepts
We may never see these next-gen van concepts stateside, but that's not going to keep us from daydreamin'
Volkswagen California campervan concept setup at camp with sleeper top open.

Thanks to Instagram, TikTok, and America’s insatiable new appetite for RV’ing during The Covid Years, the modern van life movement found its way into mainstream culture. While cute, highly customized, hippie-chic vans garnered most of that attention, van life is hardly “new.” Some folks have been living it out of necessity and a quest for minimalism (see Nomadland) for decades, while others have enjoyed the more luxurious showroom offerings from the likes of Volkswagen and Mercedes. These last two, along with Europe’s most recognizable van makers, recently released the next class of state-of-the-art van living concepts. It’s clear they’re working to ditch traditional gas-powered models for cleaner, electric-powered alternatives with a lot more tech features baked in.
Volkswagen
Volkswagen came out swinging at this year’s Caravan Salon (a mega trade show for mobile living brands and enthusiasts) in Dusseldorf. The German automaker debuted a concept of its next-generation T7 California Camper. It’s almost identical to VW’s most well-known camper offering, with a clear lineage to the OG T2 camper that might well be the world’s first “van life” van. One of the biggest upgrades is that this seventh-generation edition will be offered with a plug-in hybrid option. Given VW’s penchant as a tech-forward company, it wouldn’t surprise us to see the following generation go all-electric. Other upgrades include dual sliding doors that add a whole new level of versatility. Swiveling front captain chairs and an indoor/outdoor, camp-friendly kitchen make the entire cab infinitely more usable, too.

Ford
Ford also unveiled a concept with a plug-in hybrid option based on its ever-popular van life platform, the Transit and Tourneo-based campervans. The Ford Transit Custom Nugget is a serious van-life-ready chariot with a tilt-roof that sleeps four. With help from iconic campervan builders Westfalia, the automaker also incorporated tech-forward conveniences, like a solar roof panel, driver-assist safety options, a tailgate-mounted shower, and a massive amount of storage throughout.

Read more
This new Airstream touring coach is about the size of an F-150 – and starts at nearly $200k
Travel anywhere and leave (almost) no creature comfort behind with this ultimate van life rig
Aerial view of a couple relaxing on an outdoor blanket beside an Airstream Interstate 19X Touring Coach.

If living the van life has taught us anything, it's that you really can fit all the essentials and most of the creature comforts you could ever need in a surprisingly small space. But most van lifers will tell you that it's not without compromise. Leave it to Airstream to flip that conventional thinking on its head. Along with its all-new, off-road-worthy Trade Wind travel trailer, the company just released one of its most rugged touring coaches to date. It's a deft blend of versatility, luxury, and go-anywhere, adventure-ready design — all in a surprisingly compact footprint.

The new Interstate 19X touring coach is the smaller brother to Airstream's Interstate 24X, released a few years ago. Like the 24X, the latest version is built for serious, go-anywhere exploration. That includes standard all-terrain tires, an ultra-durable black coating to protect the exterior on rough trails, and four-wheel drive (with optional all-wheel drive). Under the hood is a very capable High Output Turbo Diesel engine with the power to take you anywhere and enough torque to pull up to 5,000 pounds. It's all built on a nimble, 19-foot Mercedes Sprinter chassis that's roughly the size of a Ford F-150.

Read more