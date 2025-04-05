Aterra Slide-In truck camper transforms your pickup into an overland-ready rig

For our money, there’s no better solution for overlanding than a classic truck camper. Now, Arizona’s AT Overland Equipment has just debuted an all-new slide-in solution that perfectly balances weight, features, and price.

The Aterra Slide-In is the latest addition to AT Overland Equipment’s Aterra series. It’s designed for maximum versatility and customizability for full-sized pickup owners who want a truck camper that’s exactly as dialed-in as they need it to be. The base model is merely a lightweight (roughly 750 pounds) shell — a blank canvas, if you will — designed to be the perfect starter for your DIY build. The surprisingly spacious interior offers a 6’9″ standing height and a few essentials, like an RV King-sized sleeping area with a mattress, dual-pane Tern Windows, and a locking Tern rear entry door. It’s all well-insulated with an R6 value and R7 for the roof.

Buyers can also opt to upgrade to AT Overland’s Standard Package. For only $2,000 more, this flagship trim adds a boatload more technical features and conveniences. That includes a 105Ah lithium battery with 185 watts of roof-mounted solar, USB/12V outlets throughout, dimmable interior lighting, and a roof port for connecting your own Starlink Mini satellite. Essential safety features like a fire extinguisher, first aid kit, and smoke and LP/CO detectors are included, too. The upgraded package only adds an additional 60 pounds, bringing the total weight to a little over 800 pounds.

Recommended Videos

The Aterra Slide-In truck camper is available directly through AT Overland Equipment starting at $29,995 for the basic, DIY-ready shell or $31,995 with the Standard Package. A long list of other upgrades is available, including everything from water heaters and air conditioners to portable toilets and fridge/freezer combos.

Enter Now