Razor-thin Mars Aeroblade claims to be the “world’s slimmest rooftop tent”

Modern rooftop tents have revolutionized overlanding and car camping. But, their bulk and overall size have left many sedan and midsized SUV owners out of luck. Mars AG wants to remedy that with its all-new Aeroblade, the self-described “world’s slimmest rooftop tent.”

Weighing just over 100 pounds, Mars Adventure Gear’s Aeroblade isn’t the lightest rooftop tent on the market (although it’s still considerably lighter than most typical RTTs). Its most significant selling point is instead its razor-thin profile. At just 3.5 inches tall when folded, it could very well be the world’s slimmest hard-shell rooftop tent available today.

It’s a purpose-built design that should minimize drag and maximize fuel economy. According to Mars, this also translates into a quieter ride, and it just plain looks sleeker overall. Plus, it should make parking your overlanding rig in a garage much, much easier. One of the biggest problems with typical rooftop tents is the hassle of leaving them installed all year or removing them when camping season comes to a close. A thinner, more streamlined profile should help resolve that issue.

Mars leans heavily on aluminum for the frame and hardware to minimize weight, while helping the tent retain its all-season durability. It also comes standard with breathable, weatherproof fabric walls, a foam camp mattress, a ladder, and gas struts to help with setup. Buyers can upgrade to Mars’ Adventure Kit, which adds tent-top crossbars and a quilted inner liner for extra heat retention in the winter.

The Aeroblade is now available for pre-order with a base price of $2,999. The Adventure Kit stickers for an additional $600. Mars expects first deliveries sometime this month.

