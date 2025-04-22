 Skip to main content
Bean Pod “squaredrop” trailer is built for serious adventure gear-hauling

By turning traditional teardrop design on its head, this adventure trailer becomes a serious gear hauler.

By
A Toyota SUV towing a Bean Pod adventure travel trailer through the desert.
Bean Trailer

Most teardrop travel trailers are designed as “hardsided tents” with most of the usable interior space dedicated to a relatively comfortable live/sleep cabin. But that doesn’t always allow for adequate storage, especially if you fancy traveling with all your favorite outdoor adventure gear. That’s where Bean Trailer’s new Bean Pod squaredrop towable comes in.

Interior gear storage space of the Bean Pod adventure travel trailer.
Bean Trailer

For its latest adventure travel trailer, Bean wanted to maximize gear-hauling capability. To do that, it swapped the traditional layout typically found in most teardrops, including in its own Bean Stock 2.0. Rather than sleeping inside with all your gear mounted to the roof, the Bean Pod can be outfitted with a rooftop tent, while the interior is left open for all your storage needs. A wide shelf, a dedicated air compressor tray, and tie-down points throughout the cabin allow for lashing and securing your gear however you see fit.

A Bean Pod adventure trailer with its rooftop tent and outdoor camp kitchen set up.
Bean Trailer

The “all gear haulin’, all the time” theme continues to the trailer’s exterior, too. There are dedicated mounts for things like propane tanks and side MOLLE panels allow complete flexibility for carrying RotopaX containers, shovels, water jugs, outdoor showers, and more. The rooftop tent mount provides an open space underneath, with room for larger items like kayaks and paddleboards. A gear deck at the front of the trailer is deep enough for your favorite two-wheelers (up to and including dirt bikes). Exterior lighting and solar wiring is also available to keep you running day and night, while topping up your favorite mobile tech on the go. It all rides on beefy, 33-inch all-terrain rubber and a custom air suspension with up to five inches of adjustability up and down.

Ultimate Off-Road Gear Hauler! The 1,400 lb. BEAN POD Adventure Trailer w/ Rack-Out Kitchen!

The Bean Pod makes its official debut this weekend at the Midwest Overland Off Road Expo (MOORE) in Springfield, MO with a final on-sale date sometime this fall. Bean hasn’t confirmed the final pricing, but estimates it will sticker between $19,999 and $28,000. Early bird buyers can secure their spot in line with a $250 pre-order deposit.

