 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Make overlanding even cooler with EcoFlow’s Wave 3 portable air conditioner

With the right solar setup, this all-in-one climate control system will keep you cozy off-grid indefinitely.

By
Woman setting up an EcoFlow Wave 3 portable AC/heater outside a towable travel trailer.
EcoFlow

Overlanding purists may sneer at the idea of bringing boatloads of tech into the backcountry. But, if you’re someone who likes hardcore off-road exploration and a healthy dose of tech-heavy creature comforts, there’s never been a better time to be alive. With that in mind, EcoFlow just debuted the latest iteration of its Wave portable air conditioner, and it’s every bit as cool as it sounds.

The brand, best known for its best-in-class portable power stations, took more than two years of user feedback into account before releasing the Wave 3. This next-gen version is smaller, lighter, and more powerful than its predecessors with enough oomph to cool or heat spaces ranging between 118 to 183 square feet. Think: Teardrop travel trailers, compact RVs, or even ground tents. EcoFlow claims the unit can lower temps by up to 15 degrees Fahrenheit in just 15 minutes with 1,800 watts of cooling power, or raise the temperature by 17 degrees Fahrenheit with up to 2,000 watts of heating power. Translation: Year-round off-grid climate control.

A couple tent camping with an EcoFlow Wave 3 portable air conditioner.
EcoFlow

For overlanders and car campers, the Wave 3’s real strength lies in its portability and versatility. It requires zero installation. At roughly 20″ x 12″ x 13″ and weighing just under 34 pounds, it’s roughly the size of an average 1,500W power station. The 1,024Wh LFP battery is good for up to 4,000 cycles and delivers up to eight hours of cooling in its most efficient Eco Mode. Plus, it’s easily rechargeable in as little as 75 minutes and can be powered or topped up via the inlcuded AC power connection, a solar setup, a standard 12V car outlet, or EcoFlow’s own Alternator Charger. Because it runs on R290 refrigerant, it’s far more efficient and eco-friendly than traditional R32.

An EcoFlow Wave 3 portable air conditioner/heater combo isolated on a plain white studio background.
EcoFlow

The Wave 3 portable air conditioner/heater is available for pre-order directly through EcoFlow with an MSRP of $1,299 with a single battery. You can also score extra batteries for $899 per. The product officially launches Friday, April 25, and EcoFlow promises deep discounts to the earliest bird buyers.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mike Richard
Mike Richard
Contributor
Mike Richard has traveled the world since 2008. He's kayaked in Antarctica, tracked endangered African wild dogs in South…
My thoughts on InfinaCore’s P3 Pro: A must-have portable power solution
Sick of using multiple charging bricks and cords? Simplify with the P3 Pro
Infinacore P3 Pro charging Apple AirPods

One of the worst feelings while camping or hiking is watching the battery go down on your devices, especially if you're on a multi-day trip without a power source. There are a ton of power bank options out there, but InfinaCore just released a game-changing solution that might switch up the way you carry your power.

The P3 Pro has been highly anticipated ever since it was unveiled at CES 2024 and was successfully backed by a Kickstarter campaign. InfinaCore graciously sent me a model to test out, and it was exactly what I needed on my two-day ski trip to Santa Fe. Here's everything you need to know about this next-generation device.
Does the P3 Pro live up to the hype?

Read more
Outside Van’s Baseline is the perfect blank canvas for your DIY campervan build
Jumpstart your campervan build by letting the experts tackle the hardest parts of every DIY van build
Man sitting inside an Outside Van Baseline campervan build in a driveway.

With more brands cramming every creature comfort of home into their latest campervan builds, the sticker prices have gotten out of control. If a $200K+ model is out of your price range, but a from-scratch build seems too daunting, Outside Van has something that might interest you: the new Baseline.

In the company's own words, "Baseline is your head-start into building your own adventure van." Outside Van brings its considerable design and building chops to bear by tackling all of the hardest tasks of a typical campervan build so you don't have to. That includes things like cutting holes in the chassis, rigging up a general "infrastructure" kit to attach your fixtures and furniture to, and installing everything from windows and vents to insulation and flooring. The result is a barebones campervan build that's a little like a "roughed-in" home construction job that's ready for your finishing touches.

Read more
LGA takes things back to basics with the minimalist CrashPad trailer camper
The deceptively simple design is part cargo trailer, part trailer camper, and all functional.
Let's Go Aero LittleGiant CrashPad camper trailer parked in a field.

While most towable RV brands are figuring out ways to pack everything and the kitchen sink into their latest models, Let's Go Aero has been quietly taking a different approach. The Colorado maker's latest model is a pared-down, off-road-ready trailer camper that's short on features but big on versatility.

The aptly named CrashPad is an upgrade to Let's Go Aero's LittleGiant and SpecOps cargo trailer models. It's basically a hard-sided, dome-shaped cover that mounts to the top of either model, but pops up in the way most rooftop tents would when you're ready to make camp. The cover is made of a durable, UV-resistant composite that sets up easily via the included strut-assist feature. By day, it's a secure, lockable cargo trailer; after dark, it makes for a well-protected basecamp shelter for ultra-minimalist overlanding and car camping.

Read more