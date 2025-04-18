Make overlanding even cooler with EcoFlow’s Wave 3 portable air conditioner

Overlanding purists may sneer at the idea of bringing boatloads of tech into the backcountry. But, if you’re someone who likes hardcore off-road exploration and a healthy dose of tech-heavy creature comforts, there’s never been a better time to be alive. With that in mind, EcoFlow just debuted the latest iteration of its Wave portable air conditioner, and it’s every bit as cool as it sounds.

The brand, best known for its best-in-class portable power stations, took more than two years of user feedback into account before releasing the Wave 3. This next-gen version is smaller, lighter, and more powerful than its predecessors with enough oomph to cool or heat spaces ranging between 118 to 183 square feet. Think: Teardrop travel trailers, compact RVs, or even ground tents. EcoFlow claims the unit can lower temps by up to 15 degrees Fahrenheit in just 15 minutes with 1,800 watts of cooling power, or raise the temperature by 17 degrees Fahrenheit with up to 2,000 watts of heating power. Translation: Year-round off-grid climate control.

For overlanders and car campers, the Wave 3’s real strength lies in its portability and versatility. It requires zero installation. At roughly 20″ x 12″ x 13″ and weighing just under 34 pounds, it’s roughly the size of an average 1,500W power station. The 1,024Wh LFP battery is good for up to 4,000 cycles and delivers up to eight hours of cooling in its most efficient Eco Mode. Plus, it’s easily rechargeable in as little as 75 minutes and can be powered or topped up via the inlcuded AC power connection, a solar setup, a standard 12V car outlet, or EcoFlow’s own Alternator Charger. Because it runs on R290 refrigerant, it’s far more efficient and eco-friendly than traditional R32.

The Wave 3 portable air conditioner/heater is available for pre-order directly through EcoFlow with an MSRP of $1,299 with a single battery. You can also score extra batteries for $899 per. The product officially launches Friday, April 25, and EcoFlow promises deep discounts to the earliest bird buyers.