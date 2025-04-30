 Skip to main content
Gr8tops’ JPOD converts your Jeep Wrangler into a “Personalized Overlanding Den”

The teardrop-style "pod" adds legit overlanding basecamp functionality to almost any stock Wrangler.

A matching yellow JPOD camper "pod" installed on a yellow Jeep Wrangler parked outside a garage.
Gr8tops

Jeep Wranglers and teardrop trailers have been staples of the overlanding scene long before there even was a modern overlanding scene. But South Carolina’s Gr8tops is the first company we’re aware of to combine the two into its one-of-a-kind JPOD conversion kit.

The JPOD or “Jeep Personalized Overlanding Den” cleverly modifies a stock Jeep Wrangler Unlimited to accommodate what amounts to a teardrop travel trailer directly to the frame. It starts with Gr8tops’ JTRUK conversion to remove the back half of the Jeep body without cutting the frame. From there, the company replaces what it took with a squaredrop-style “pod” that’s purpose-built for overlanding.

A red Jeep Wrangler with the rear half of the body removed during Gr8tops' JTRUK conversion.
Gr8tops

The compact camper unit measures just 7 x 6 x 4 feet. Like most teardrop trailers, it’s designed like a hard-sided tent for sleeping and occasional lounging. The lack of adequate standing room is by design to keep the JPOD trim and lightweight. It’s available as a featherweight, all-composite shell that weighs just 475 pounds. But factoring in the parts of the Jeep Wrangler that are removed during the initial JTRUK conversion means a net weight loss. While it’s still hammering out the details, Gr8tops confirms that it’ll work with each customer on completely custom builds. So, if you’re looking to go beyond just a shell, all of your favorite overlanding essentials — a fridge, extra storage, a convertible sofa/bed, and more — will be on offer for a price.

Gr8tops confirms the JPOD is still in the prototype phase, and official pricing has yet to be announced. Installation requires Gr8tops’ JTRUK conversion, which starts at $4,900, and the cost of the JPOD will be in addition to that. Interested Jeep owners can add their name to the waiting list at the official Gr8tops website.

Mike Richard
Mike Richard
Contributor
Mike Richard has traveled the world since 2008. He's kayaked in Antarctica, tracked endangered African wild dogs in South…
