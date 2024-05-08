An electric Wrangler is coming and it may be an off-road beast

The Stellantis Jeep division has made the message clear: An electric Jeep Wrangler is coming. For three years at the Easter Jeep Safari, a Jeep-sponsored event in the desert in Moab, Utah, Jeep has shown successive versions of an all-electric Jeep Wrangler Magneto concept vehicle. The Moab event is a chance for Jeep to show and get feedback on various vehicle and model concepts, but the Magneto has been a consistent presence.

Jeep isn’t claiming that the first all-electric Jeep will be a two-door model called the Magneto; the chances are better for a four-door Wrangler Unlimited, at least for the initial release. The point is that Jeep isn’t being shy about its electrification intentions, even if it keeps the details close to the vest.

Electric Jeep Wrangler: why it matters

An electric Jeep Wrangler is important for Stellantis. Stellantis is on a path to electrify all of its brands, including Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, RAM, Alfa Romeo, and Chrysler. The parent company has developed at least two BEV-native platforms for global markets, invested in battery manufacturing facilities with Samsung, aligned with other automakers to adopt charging network standards, and partnered with the state of California’s Dare Forward 2030 plan to cut carbon emissions. Jeep has stated it will have electrified versions of every model. by 2025, which includes hybrids, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and BEVs.

The Wrangler 4xe PHEV launched in 2021 and soon became the best-selling Wrangler version and the best-selling PHEV in the U.S. An all-electric Wrangler is the next step and in important one for Jeep for what it represents better than any other vehicle for off-road capability and also for profits because Wranglers typically cost $50,000 to $60,00o.

Electric Jeep Wrangler: PHEV, BEV, and REPB

Jeep’s current electrified lineup, which includes the Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe, will be joined by the all-electric Jeep Wagoneer S this fall.

Jeep has not published a timetable for specific future model and trim releases, but in November 2023, the United Auto Workers published a Stellantis production timetable that included the following for Jeep’s Toledo Assembly Complex:

2025 – Jeep Wrangler PHEV upgrade

2025 – Jeep Gladiator PHEV upgrade

2028 – Jeep Wrangler BEV and REPB

The primary takeaway from the UAW document is that a battery-only electric Wrangler isn’t due until 2028, but at least that’s a starting date. The UAW document also states the current Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator will continue into 2028.

The mention of a Wrangler REPB adds a bit of confusion because the acronym for Range Electric Paradigm Breaker isn’t defined outside Stellantis. It’s not clear whether the REPB will be a version of the BEV or possibly a different model that uses an alternative fuel to add range to the BEV.

Electric Jeep Wrangler: off-road capable

As the successive Wrangler Magneto versions have shown, the electric Wrangler will continue to excel in off-road applications. The following descriptions Jeep used to introduce each version underscore the priority.

Magneto concept: “Debuting at Moab in 2021, the Jeep Magneto Concept embodied the Jeep Brand’s vision for the future. A battery electric vehicle with legendary 4×4 capability, Magneto was a zero-emission concept born from uncompromising Jeep Brand electrification.”

Magnet0 2.0 concept: “The sequel. The Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 Concept had its wheelbase stretched an additional 12 inches, compared to a two-door Wrangler and was equipped with 40-inch mud-terrain tires. Plus, the Wrangler Magneto 2.0 Concept delivered an electrifying 625 horsepower and 850 pound-feet of torque.”

Magneto 3.0 concept: “Who doesn’t love a legendary trilogy? The Magneto 3.0 Concept builds on the legacy of its predecessors, delivering a truly electrifying experience. 650 maximum horsepower, 900 pound-feet of maximum torque, a two-stage Regeneration Mode and an aggressive Hill Descent Mode are all added to the third iteration, making it clear that the Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept is much more than lightning in a bottle.”

Electric Jeep Wrangler: availability and cost

Based on the UAW publication, the initial electric Jeep Wrangler could appear in 2028. It will be a beast, if the production version is a 650 horsepower machine with 900 lb-ft of maximum torque. Power levels may vary in different trims, either with physical battery capacity or software locking. If Jeep follows the pattern that has been successful with the Wrangler 4xe, the electric Wrangler could launch first with hardcore off-road Rubicon amore luxurious Sahara trims priced from the upper $50,000 to mid-$70,000, followed by a standard Willys model starting in the low $50,000 range.

