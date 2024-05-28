 Skip to main content
Is the upcoming all-electric Jeep Wagoneer S faster than a Tesla?

All-electric Jeep Wagoneer S: Teaser video dropped before the actual reveal

By
Jeep Wagoneer S all-electric model front LED signature grill lighting.
Stellantis / Stellantis

The Stellantis Jeep division continues to release information about the brand’s first battery-electric vehicle (BEV), the all-electric Jeep Wagoneer S. The latest teaser is a YouTube video titled Surpass Yourself, in which Jeep engineers compare the Wagoneer S first to a Tesla Model Y Performance and then to a Jeep Grand Cherokee TrackHawk. Spoiler alert: the Wagoneer S wins.

However, the next step comes soon when Stellantis introduces the Jeep Wagoneer S in New York City on May 30, 2024. We’re looking forward to learning more about the Wagoneer S with the big product reveal, but we’re not holding our breath for pricing information. Jeep previously stated the Wagoneer S will begin shipping in late 2024, which usually means final pricing and full specifications won’t be available until mid-to-late summer. Here’s hoping the schedule is moved up.

Why the Jeep Wagoneer S is important

Jeep brand CEO Antonio Filosa has been bullish on Jeep’s vehicle electrification plans and progress, a position consistent with other Stellantis divisions. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) and Grand Cherokee 4xe have been successful for the brand, and Filosa confirmed that a Gladiator 4xe is due in 2025. But the 4xe’s are still hybrids, not fully electric.

The Wagoneer S will be Jeep’s first all-electric vehicle. The Wagoneer models are in a higher price bracket than the Wrangler, Grand Cherokee, and Gladiator, and electric versions tend to start $10K-to-$10K higher than gas models, so chances are the Wagoneer S will start close to $80K. At that price level, Jeep won’t likely sell too many Wagoneer S’s, but that could also allow the company to learn from the first releases while at the same time enjoying the bragging rights of being among the first manufacturers to bring a large all-electric SUV to market in the U.S.

What we know about the Wagoneer S so far

Jeep Wagoneer S all-electric model left profile parjed on sand beside a beach house.
Stellantis / Stellantis

Jeep has already revealed a few salient facts and figures for the Wagoneer S, such as a 600-hp powertrain with 617 lb-ft of torque and a total driving range estimated over 300 miles.

In the YouTube teaser video, Jeep rates the Wagoneer S’s zero-to-60 acceleration at 3.4 seconds, faster than the Tesla Model Y Performance and the Jeep Grand Cherokee TrackHawk. It will be interesting to learn more about the Wagoneer S on May 30.

Jeep Wagoneer S all-electric model full front seat interior.
Stellantis / Stellantis
Jeep Wagoneer S all-electric model left rear three-quarter image.
Stellantis / Stellantis
jeep wagoneer s early video drop all electric model rear glass and wing
Stellantis / Stellantis

