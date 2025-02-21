 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Rivian recalls more than 17,000 R1T vehicles for another headlight issue

Rivian recalls more than 17,000 R1T models

By
Second-generation Rivian R1S right front three-quarter view parked on a city street.
Second-generation Rivian R1S Rivian / Rivian

**Summary**

Rivian Automotive, LLC (Rivian) is issuing a recall for certain 2025 R1S and R1T vehicles. A significant concern is the failure of low beam headlights to illuminate upon starting the vehicle in cold temperatures, which means these vehicles do not meet the safety requirements outlined in Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”

**Remedy**

Rivian will replace the malfunctioning headlight control modules at no cost to the vehicle owners. Notification letters are expected to be mailed out on March 28, 2025. For more details or assistance, owners may contact Rivian customer service at 1-888-748-4261. The designated recall number for this issue is FSAM-1612.

Recommended Videos

**Notes**

Owners seeking further information may also reach out to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or visit nhtsa.gov for additional guidance.

Rivian R1T electric truck
Rivian / Rivian

Full Description

Rivian electric vehicles (EVs) are currently grappling with yet another concerning headlight issue that highlights ongoing challenges in their development. Initially, owners of the Tesla Cybertruck-fighting R1T pickup and the R1S SUV faced frustration due to ice buildup on the headlights, which failed to generate enough heat to melt away frost and snow during chilly conditions.

Related

This problem was closely followed by a software glitch that rendered the exterior lights inoperable, a situation that was ultimately fixed with an over-the-air update. In 2024, a separate recall was issued for a headlight leveling sensor, indicating the company’s struggles with its lighting systems. Now, Rivian is once again in the spotlight, recalling 17,260 vehicles due to a batch of headlights supplied by an external manufacturer that are malfunctioning, raising concerns about their reliability in cold weather.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has reported that this latest recall affects specific 2025 model-year Rivian R1T and R1S vehicles manufactured between April 29, 2024, and February 3, 2025. According to NHTSA guidelines, these vehicles “may have been built with headlamps that do not meet current production specifications due to incorrectly configured parts from the supplier.”

This raises safety concerns, especially during nighttime driving. Owners of the affected vehicles may find that the low beams fail to illuminate when starting the vehicle in cold weather, creating potential hazards on dimly lit roads. Although the report does not provide a specific temperature threshold for this issue, it states that the failure only occurs at the initial startup. Once the vehicle has been driven for a while, the headlights typically warm up and function as expected.

It is worth noting that the recall pertains only to low beams; thus, drivers will still have access to high beams, which can be a critical safety feature in situations where additional visibility is required. If low beam failure occurs, drivers will see a warning message displayed on their vehicle’s dashboard, stating, “Low beam lights not working. Service low beams soon.” Regrettably, this issue cannot be resolved remotely through software updates; the defective headlights must be entirely replaced.

Rivian assures owners that this replacement will be completed without any charge. However, vehicle owners must wait until March 28 for official notification before proceeding with the necessary repairs. It is estimated that only about 1,400 of the 17,260 trucks recalled will be directly affected by this issue. In a customer-friendly gesture, Rivian plans to reimburse any owners who have already incurred costs for previously replacing malfunctioning headlights.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
More than 30,000 Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEVs recalled for fire risk
Is your hybrid car one of 30,000 Jeep Wranglers that have been recalled?
Yellow 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X4e rock climbing at a state park in Utah.

EV fires continue to vex the auto industry's efforts to build and sustain enthusiasm for electric vehicles (EVs). Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, RAM, and other automotive brands, announced a recall of 32,125 2021-2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

According to a Stellantis corporate safety news release, the company learned about the hybrid Wrangler fires through an in-house investigation following a standard customer data study. Eight Wrangler 4xes had fires while they were parked and turned off. Six of the popular off-road vehicles were connected to chargers, although the company did not specify whether the PHEVs were actively charging their batteries. Stellantis also reported the company "is unaware of any related injuries or accidents."

Read more
Ford recalls 35,000 Mach-E Mustangs due to major issue with EV battery system
If you have a Mach-E, you'll want to read this
Ford Mustang Mach-E

Mustang Mach-E Ford / Ford

Well, it was bound to happen. While the last couple of years have seen the electric revolution sweep over the country faster than the phrase, "Check out my podcast," it was bound to have a setback or two along the way. One of the more recent setbacks comes by way of a recall issued from Ford regarding its Mustang Mach-E.
More than half of all 2021-2022 Mustang Mach-Es are being recalled
The recall pertains to 2021-2022 Mach-E models, which could potentially affect 34,762 units in total.  The issue stems from a concern that vehicles equipped with an extended-range battery, through the combination of direct current fast charging and repeated wide-open throttle incidents, could see their high voltage main connectors overheat. As per the Ford recall, "An overheated contactor that is prevented from properly closing while driving can result in a loss of motive power, which can increase the risk of a crash."

Read more
Kia EV6, Rivian R1T, and more: The 8 best EVs for camping, thanks to bidirectional charging
Going green and off the grid never looked so good
Three people cooking using a camp kitchen next to Rivian R1T

If you enjoy camping in your car, there are a few essentials that would make your camping trip more comfortable. Of course, you will need the best car camping tent, a mobile camp kitchen, a portable shower, and a portable power bank if you want to have a cozy outdoor adventure.

But what if you owned, leased, or rented a big electric pickup truck, van, or SUV that’s perfectly suited for camping? The best EVs for camping aren’t just big enough to make it easier to pitch a tent, but they also include bidirectional charging technology to power your electrical gadgets using AC and DC sockets -- it's like having an EV charging station with you at all times, but charging capabilities for your devices instead.

Read more