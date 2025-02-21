Rivian recalls more than 17,000 R1T vehicles for another headlight issue

**Summary**

Rivian Automotive, LLC (Rivian) is issuing a recall for certain 2025 R1S and R1T vehicles. A significant concern is the failure of low beam headlights to illuminate upon starting the vehicle in cold temperatures, which means these vehicles do not meet the safety requirements outlined in Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”

**Remedy**

Rivian will replace the malfunctioning headlight control modules at no cost to the vehicle owners. Notification letters are expected to be mailed out on March 28, 2025. For more details or assistance, owners may contact Rivian customer service at 1-888-748-4261. The designated recall number for this issue is FSAM-1612.

**Notes**

Owners seeking further information may also reach out to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or visit nhtsa.gov for additional guidance.

Full Description

Rivian electric vehicles (EVs) are currently grappling with yet another concerning headlight issue that highlights ongoing challenges in their development. Initially, owners of the Tesla Cybertruck-fighting R1T pickup and the R1S SUV faced frustration due to ice buildup on the headlights, which failed to generate enough heat to melt away frost and snow during chilly conditions.

This problem was closely followed by a software glitch that rendered the exterior lights inoperable, a situation that was ultimately fixed with an over-the-air update. In 2024, a separate recall was issued for a headlight leveling sensor, indicating the company’s struggles with its lighting systems. Now, Rivian is once again in the spotlight, recalling 17,260 vehicles due to a batch of headlights supplied by an external manufacturer that are malfunctioning, raising concerns about their reliability in cold weather.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has reported that this latest recall affects specific 2025 model-year Rivian R1T and R1S vehicles manufactured between April 29, 2024, and February 3, 2025. According to NHTSA guidelines, these vehicles “may have been built with headlamps that do not meet current production specifications due to incorrectly configured parts from the supplier.”

This raises safety concerns, especially during nighttime driving. Owners of the affected vehicles may find that the low beams fail to illuminate when starting the vehicle in cold weather, creating potential hazards on dimly lit roads. Although the report does not provide a specific temperature threshold for this issue, it states that the failure only occurs at the initial startup. Once the vehicle has been driven for a while, the headlights typically warm up and function as expected.

It is worth noting that the recall pertains only to low beams; thus, drivers will still have access to high beams, which can be a critical safety feature in situations where additional visibility is required. If low beam failure occurs, drivers will see a warning message displayed on their vehicle’s dashboard, stating, “Low beam lights not working. Service low beams soon.” Regrettably, this issue cannot be resolved remotely through software updates; the defective headlights must be entirely replaced.

Rivian assures owners that this replacement will be completed without any charge. However, vehicle owners must wait until March 28 for official notification before proceeding with the necessary repairs. It is estimated that only about 1,400 of the 17,260 trucks recalled will be directly affected by this issue. In a customer-friendly gesture, Rivian plans to reimburse any owners who have already incurred costs for previously replacing malfunctioning headlights.