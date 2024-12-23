Another Tesla Recall Affects Nearly 700,000 Vehicles

In what feels like an almost monthly occurrence, Tesla has issued yet another recall on the heels of a Cybertruck recall earlier this month. These recalls add to Tesla’s number one ranking of the total number of vehicles recalled for 2024, according to iSeeCars.com recall tally, which has now crested the 5.1 million mark (Ford currently sits at number two with just under 4.4 million).

This callback marks number seven for the futuristic SUV, and also includes certain Model Y and certain Model 3 vehicles, totaling 694,304 potentially affected cars and trucks.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the issue is that “the tire pressure monitoring system warning light may not remain illuminated between drive cycles, failing to warn the driver of low tire pressure.”

Tire pressure is vital for all vehicles, but arguably more so for the streamlined and range-obsessed EV world. Beyond that, proper tire pressure is crucial to deal with the enormous three-plus-ton weight of the Cybertruck. The potential for a crash is increased with improperly inflated tires.

Like some other recalls Elon Musk’s company has issued in the past, this latest recall is remedied via an over-the-air (OTA) software update that is free of charge for owners. Notification letters are expected to be sent out to owners beginning February 15th, 2025. Owners may contact Tesla at 1-877-798-3752 using reference number SB-24-00-018 with any questions.

While this recall may seem to be a relatively easy fix thanks to the OTA update, with so many recalls, easily fixed or not, it does not paint Tesla’s reliability in a positive light, and calls into question its production standards.

The list of potentially affected vehicles is as follows: