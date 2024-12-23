 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Another Tesla Recall Affects Nearly 700,000 Vehicles

Tesla recalls almost 700,000 vehicles

By
Tesla group photo with Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y parked in front of charger during sunset.
Tesla

In what feels like an almost monthly occurrence, Tesla has issued yet another recall on the heels of a Cybertruck recall earlier this month. These recalls add to Tesla’s number one ranking of the total number of vehicles recalled for 2024, according to iSeeCars.com recall tally, which has now crested the 5.1 million mark (Ford currently sits at number two with just under 4.4 million).

This callback marks number seven for the futuristic SUV, and also includes certain Model Y and certain Model 3 vehicles, totaling 694,304 potentially affected cars and trucks.

Recommended Videos

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the issue is that “the tire pressure monitoring system warning light may not remain illuminated between drive cycles, failing to warn the driver of low tire pressure.”

Related

Tire pressure is vital for all vehicles, but arguably more so for the streamlined and range-obsessed EV world. Beyond that, proper tire pressure is crucial to deal with the enormous three-plus-ton weight of the Cybertruck. The potential for a crash is increased with improperly inflated tires.

Like some other recalls Elon Musk’s company has issued in the past, this latest recall is remedied via an over-the-air (OTA) software update that is free of charge for owners. Notification letters are expected to be sent out to owners beginning February 15th, 2025. Owners may contact Tesla at 1-877-798-3752 using reference number SB-24-00-018 with any questions.

While this recall may seem to be a relatively easy fix thanks to the OTA update, with so many recalls, easily fixed or not, it does not paint Tesla’s reliability in a positive light, and calls into question its production standards.

The list of potentially affected vehicles is as follows:

Make

Model

Year(s)
Tesla Cybertruck  2024
Tesla Model Y 2020-2025
Tesla Model 3 2017-2025

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
Dax 125: American Honda brings back another small, classic motorcycle
The Honda Dax 125 is a retro-revival model, but the technology isn't stuck in the 1970s.
A person with a small dog stnding by a 2025 Honda Dax 125 parked on a beach with the ocean in the background.

In 1969, American Honda debuted the CT70, a small motorcycle built for off-road and trail use. Powered by a 72cc gas engine, the CT70 was a huge success, popular with kids and adults. With a nine-year break from 1982 to 1991, Honda sold the CT70 until 1094. Following its previous reintroduction in 2023 in Europe, Honda is bringing back the CT70 for 2025. Now called the Dax 125, with a larger motor, the super-cute go-anywhere bike joins Honda's miniMOTO series, including other small bikes such as the Honda Grom and Honda Monkey.
Why Honda brought back a 50-plus-year-old model

Honda isn't taking a risk with the Dax 125, which joins the Grom, Monkey, Super Cub, Trail125, and Navi in the miniMOTO lineup. Honda sells more than 16 million motorcycles annually worldwide, and most of the sales are small bikes.  Taking a note from the Japanese manufacturer's 1965 slogan, "You meet the nicest people on a Honda," the miniMOTO bikes put smiles on faces. Nostalgia is part of the Dax 125's appeal for adults. Younger riders who like the size and style should find its non-threatening appearance helpful when negotiating a purchase or use with their parents.
The Honda Dax's most appealing features

Read more
Maserati brings two electric vehicles to the Monaco Yacht Show
Maserati makes a statement about its all-electric future at MYS
Maserati Grancabrio Folgore Maserati Tridente luxury all-electric powerboat at Monaco Yacht Show 2024.

Maserati's 2024 Monaco Yacht Show (MYS) exhibit from September 25 to 28 isn't limited to sea-going vessels. The Modena, Italy-based luxury performance brand's exhibit includes two all-electric vehicles, the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore super sportscar and the Maserati Tridente 10.5-meter day boat.
Why Maserati chose the Monaco Yacht Show to present its all-electric duo
The Principality of Monaco, home of the F1 Monaco Grand Prix and other elite events, is a fitting site for Maserati's luxury performance vehicles. For 33 years, the Monaco Yacht Show has attracted superyacht and posh tenders for boating and yachting enthusiasts.

Held in Port Hercule bay on the Côte d/Azur in Monaco, the MYS includes more than 560 exhibits. The show attracts those interested in the glamour and quality of the world's most luxurious, comfortable, and innovative boats. Maserati is a perfect fit for the setting.
Maserati exhibits more than just a car and a boat

Read more
GM owners now have access to over 17,800 Tesla Superchargers more public chargers
Good news for GM car owners
Electric car plugged into charger

 

One of the biggest barriers to entry in the booming EV market is range anxiety, a fear that the car's battery will be depleted and the driver will be hopelessly lost and stuck in some remote part of the world. This fear stems from the perceived lack of supporting infrastructure for the EV market, meaning that it feels as though there are far more electric vehicles humming about than there are convenient and plentiful places to charge them.

Read more