Tesla adds a sixth recall of the Cybertruck — what you need to know

By
Despite the incredible build-up and expectation, Tesla’s mighty Cybertruck has only been around for just about a year now. However, in those twelve months, the Cybertruck has garnered as much praise for its incredible power as it has criticism for its multitude of maladies.

And while many of Tesla’s recall issues have been able to be rectified via over-the-air updates, this latest recall of its Cybertruck requires owners to bring their vehicles back to the dealership.

In its most recent recall, Elon Musk’s company states:

Tesla, Inc. (Tesla) is recalling certain 2024 Cybertruck vehicles. A fault in the drive inverter may cause a loss of drive power to the wheels.

Unlike other recalls, a faulty drive inverter must be remedied at a Tesla facility. Once back at the dealership, Tesla will replace the inverter free of charge to the owner. Notification letters are expected to begin being sent out on January 4, 2025, but concerned owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752 using recall number SB-24-40-009.

The good news, if there is any, is by comparison to one of Tesla’s earlier Cybertruck recalls back in April of this year due to a problem with the accelerator pedal pad, in which the pad had the potential to dislodge and cause the pedal to get stuck in the down position, this latest recall affects only 2,431 vehicles at most.

This number represents less than ten percent of the total amount of Cybertrucks produced to date. In contrast, April’s recall potentially affected one hundred percent of the 3,878 Cybertrucks produced to that point. So, at least we’re seeing progress.

Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
