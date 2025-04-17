 Skip to main content
Audi’s new A6 adds more power and refinement for 2026

The New Audi A6 gets an update for 2026

audis new a6 adds more power and refinement for 2026 audi sedan
Audi A6 Audi / Audi

Audi has just revealed the latest version of the A6, and fans will be pretty excited. This isn’t just a minor update—it’s a significant upgrade with a fresh look, loads of tech, and improved performance.

Along with numerous new electric models on the horizon, we were also introduced to the sixth-generation A6 when Audi unveiled the A6 Avant wagon. While both the sedan and the wagon look similar from the C-pillar back, the front end now really stands out. The A6 has a bolder, more striking front with sharp headlights that give it a sporty vibe. It also has a great aerodynamic design, hitting a drag coefficient of 0.23, making it the most efficient gas-powered Audi yet, while the A6 Avant is just behind at 0.25.

Audi A6 Audi / Audi

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner: “The new Audi A6 Sedan* unites an elegant, dynamic design with exceptional aerodynamics. Efficient yet high-performance drive systems and cutting-edge suspension technology combine sportiness with a high level of comfort, making traveling in the A6 a first-class experience.”

The A6 also sets itself apart from its electric sibling, the A6 E-Tron. While both models are in the same family, the A6 E-Tron may feel a bit different in terms of driving, which makes the gasoline version feel sportier.

Audi A6 Audi / Audi

Inside, the A6 offers a sleek, comfortable cabin designed for a great ride. Like the A6 Avant, it features three sharp displays: an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.5-inch infotainment screen, and an optional 10.9-inch display for passengers. This setup makes it super easy to stay connected and entertained while on the road. The cabin is also 30% quieter, thanks to better sound insulation, which definitely enhances the driving experience. Extra touches like a panoramic glass roof with adjustable opacity and a high-end Bang & Olufsen sound system add a nice touch of luxury.

Audi A6 Audi / Audi

The trunk space is pretty good too, with 17.37 cubic feet available in the sedan. The A6 Avant offers a bit more at 17.76 cubic feet, and if you need even more room, you can fold down the rear seats of the wagon to get up to 54.17 cubic feet! The new A6 is built on Audi’s Premium Platform Combustion, which helps it handle really well. You can choose between a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine or a more powerful 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 with mild-hybrid technology. In the U.S., only the V-6 will be available, cranking out 362 horsepower, which is a nice bump from before. It also comes with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. Plus, you can opt for an adaptive air suspension that you can control with your voice for extra convenience.

Audi A6 Audi / Audi

The A6 is set to join Audi’s 2026 model year lineup soon. It will be available in Europe later this month, starting at €55,500 (about $63,000). If you’re in the U.S., expect to see it hit showrooms during the second half of the year, but we’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out the final pricing. Overall for 2026, the new A6 really combines luxury, performance, and cutting-edge tech, making it an awesome option for anyone in the market for a classy ride!

Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
