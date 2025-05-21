New Q by Aston Martin series celebrates a decade of Aston Martin in Mexico.

To celebrate ten years of Aston Martin in Mexico, the company is excited to introduce a special project that really highlights the region’s rich culture. Teaming up with Aston Martin Mexico City and Menchaca Studio, the ‘Q’ by Aston Martin division has created the Mex’Uk Series, featuring six unique Vantage coupes that showcase Mexico’s indigenous heritage.
Each of these cars is more than just a ride; they’re crafted to represent a different power animal from the Wixárika culture, which is known for its deep spiritual connection to nature and amazing artistic traditions. The designs on both the outside and inside capture the essence of these animals, filled with vibrant colors and meaningful details that tell a story about strength and harmony.
At the heart of this collection is the new Aston Martin Vantage, which launched last year. With a powerful 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine pushing out 656 horsepower, this beauty can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds, hitting a top speed of 202 mph. But it’s not just about speed; it’s about the thrilling driving experience that brings joy to anyone behind the wheel.
The Vantage also boasts some serious tech, like active vehicle dynamics and adaptive Bilstein DTX dampers, ensuring a smooth and responsive ride that you can really feel. With the electronic rear differential and 21-inch Michelin Pilot S5 tires, drivers can count on great traction and control.
Inside, the Vantage offers a luxury experience with a cabin designed for comfort and style. It features a state-of-the-art infotainment system that connects you to everything you need while you’re out enjoying the drive.
The Mex’Uk Series beautifully combines the art of automotive design with the rich traditions of Mexico, making each of these bespoke Vantage coupes a unique celebration of culture and performance. It’s all about appreciating the stories and connections that bring us together through craft, creativity, and the love of driving.
“The Vantage has been a treasured part of our brand’s line-up for 75 years, and it’s now a high-performance ‘canvas’ for our Mexico City dealership to commemorate a milestone decade of sales in Mexico,” said Pedro Mota, President of Aston Martin The Americas.
“Their work with Q by Aston Martin and Menchaca Studio exemplifies the truly endless possibilities that result from creative minds uniting to celebrate culture, history, design, and performance.”
Every Vantage in this amazing series is a true work of art, featuring a cool Wixárika-inspired design. The intricate pearl-bronze graphic pattern on the hood really stands out and reflects a beautiful cultural heritage. The bronze-painted grille and side strakes tie everything together, while the 21-inch Y-spoke wheels, finished in a sleek Satin Copper Bronze, add that perfect touch of style.
For the first time, all six of these limited-edition cars showcase the vibrant colors of the Mexican flag on the Aston Martin Wings. This badge is special; it celebrates the brand’s win in the 2016 World Endurance Championship (WEC) GTE Series. Each badge is crafted from copper and carefully enamelled in green, white, and red, taking hours to perfect so that each color remains bright and distinct.