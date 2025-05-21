New Q by Aston Martin series celebrates a decade of Aston Martin in Mexico.

To celebrate ten years of Aston Martin in Mexico, the company is excited to introduce a special project that really highlights the region’s rich culture. Teaming up with Aston Martin Mexico City and Menchaca Studio, the ‘Q’ by Aston Martin division has created the Mex’Uk Series, featuring six unique Vantage coupes that showcase Mexico’s indigenous heritage.

Each of these cars is more than just a ride; they’re crafted to represent a different power animal from the Wixárika culture, which is known for its deep spiritual connection to nature and amazing artistic traditions. The designs on both the outside and inside capture the essence of these animals, filled with vibrant colors and meaningful details that tell a story about strength and harmony.

At the heart of this collection is the new Aston Martin Vantage, which launched last year. With a powerful 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine pushing out 656 horsepower, this beauty can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds, hitting a top speed of 202 mph. But it’s not just about speed; it’s about the thrilling driving experience that brings joy to anyone behind the wheel.

The Vantage also boasts some serious tech, like active vehicle dynamics and adaptive Bilstein DTX dampers, ensuring a smooth and responsive ride that you can really feel. With the electronic rear differential and 21-inch Michelin Pilot S5 tires, drivers can count on great traction and control.

Inside, the Vantage offers a luxury experience with a cabin designed for comfort and style. It features a state-of-the-art infotainment system that connects you to everything you need while you’re out enjoying the drive.

The Mex’Uk Series beautifully combines the art of automotive design with the rich traditions of Mexico, making each of these bespoke Vantage coupes a unique celebration of culture and performance. It’s all about appreciating the stories and connections that bring us together through craft, creativity, and the love of driving.

“The Vantage has been a treasured part of our brand’s line-up for 75 years, and it’s now a high-performance ‘canvas’ for our Mexico City dealership to commemorate a milestone decade of sales in Mexico,” said Pedro Mota, President of Aston Martin The Americas. “Their work with Q by Aston Martin and Menchaca Studio exemplifies the truly endless possibilities that result from creative minds uniting to celebrate culture, history, design, and performance.”

Every Vantage in this amazing series is a true work of art, featuring a cool Wixárika-inspired design. The intricate pearl-bronze graphic pattern on the hood really stands out and reflects a beautiful cultural heritage. The bronze-painted grille and side strakes tie everything together, while the 21-inch Y-spoke wheels, finished in a sleek Satin Copper Bronze, add that perfect touch of style.

For the first time, all six of these limited-edition cars showcase the vibrant colors of the Mexican flag on the Aston Martin Wings. This badge is special; it celebrates the brand’s win in the 2016 World Endurance Championship (WEC) GTE Series. Each badge is crafted from copper and carefully enamelled in green, white, and red, taking hours to perfect so that each color remains bright and distinct.

Aston Martin Mexico City got inspired by the indigenous Wixárika people, known as ‘the people’ of western Mexico, when teaming up with Q by Aston Martin to design their cars. The Wixárika are famous for their intricate artwork, often featuring sacred animals that hold special meanings. Each of the six Mex’Uk Vantage coupes was uniquely designed and named after a different powerful animal, capturing a sense of strength and energy, all while delivering an exciting driving experience. These designs mix traditional Wixárika symbols with Aston Martin’s modern performance and style.

Though they didn’t use Wixárika beadwork or yarn painting in making the sports cars, the Menchaca Studio worked with the native Wixárika to create six beaded statues that capture the spirit of the animals represented in the Mex’Uk Series. Blue Maxa (The Blue Deer) Painted in Q Special Ion Blue with an Aurora Blue leather interior, Blue Maxa stands for purity and grace, reflecting the natural beauty of the Wixárika people. Gray Rawe (The Gray Wolf) This Q Satin Aluminite Silver Vantage, paired with a Spicy Red leather interior, honors the ancestral bond and showcases the wisdom that’s been passed down through generations. Crimson Cauxai (The Crimson Fox) Known for its cleverness, the Crimson Cauxai showcases Q Special Supernova Red with an Oxford Tan leather interior, embodying a mix of smarts and agility. Green Xaye (The Green Snake) A symbol of harmony and protection, the Green Xaye represents a connection between people and nature. It features Q Provenance Buckinghamshire Green paint and a Q Forest Green leather interior. White Terika (The White Scorpion) Finished in Signature Metallic Zenith White paint with a Q Eifel Green interior, White Terika draws inspiration from the white scorpion, symbolizing strength and resilience in tough times. Red Hukuri (The Red Falcon) Representing a great perspective, the Red Hukuri comes in Scorpus Red paint with a Q Navy Blue leather interior, capturing clarity and the freedom to reach new heights.

Each Vantage in this series has a bold bronze Q Mex’Uk Edition “Wixárika Art Inspired” design on the bonnet. Aston Martin Mexico City created this pattern to showcase the craftsmanship of the Wixárika culture. To match the bonnet design, Q by Aston Martin added custom bronze-painted grilles and side strakes that go perfectly with the Satin Copper Bronze 21” Y-spoke forged wheels.

Each animal comes with six awesome Wixárika-style beaded sculptures that celebrate the spirit of wildlife, all handcrafted by Menchaca Studio. It’s great to see that every Mex’Uk unit has already been sold, and deliveries are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2025.