Welcome Aston Martin’s new hybrid halo supercar – the Vahalla

The Valhalla is Aston Martin's new hybrid hypercar

By
aston martin valhalla 01
Aston Martin

From this point on, “Take me to Valhalla” will have a slightly more positive connotation than in its current Norse mythology definition and, more importantly, will not require you to die in battle to get there.

With its new Valhalla, Aston Martin will introduce a series of firsts. The Valhalla is the company’s first production mid-engine supercar and, at the same time, its first plug-in hybrid. Along with that PHEV status, the Valhalla represents the auto manufacturer’s first production vehicle with a dedicated EV range.

No stranger to high-performance ICE-powered cars, Aston also introduces the Valhalla as the first vehicle to feature the most powerful gas-powered engine in the company’s long and storied history.

Carbon fiber and dihedral doors make the Valhalla heavenly

Aston Martin Valhalla
Aston Martin

Regarding the Valhalla, Aston Martin CEO Adrian Hallmark announced, “We are now adding the first ever mid-engine series production Aston Martin to our portfolio, the ultimate driver’s supercar. On paper and on-track Valhalla delivers the most driver-focused, technologically
advanced supercar, with true hypercar performance and yet on the road it is as useable and enjoyable as any Aston Martin. A unique proposition, designed to be the most elegant and exciting product in the market.” After seeing it for the first time, we have to say that Aston Martin succeeded in its mission for the Valhalla.

Beginning with a carbon fiber monocoque, the Valhalla also gets aluminum front and rear subframes. The body panels and rear diffuser are also comprised of carbon fiber. While Aston claims the Valhalla’s dihedral doors are to maximize ingress and egress, we all know it just looks cool, and is all but a prerequisite for a modern halo supercar.

The Aston Martin Valhalla’s ICE makes more than 800 hp alone

Aston Martin Valhalla
Aston Martin

Undoubtedly, the crown jewel of the Valahalla is its 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged flat-plane crank V-8 engine, which (as of now) will only exist in this car. With 45.5 psi of max boost on tap, the Valhalla pumps out 817 horsepower at 6,700 rpm and 632 pound-feet of torque also at 6,700 rpm… and that is before its three hybrid motors contribute anything. Unlike the V-8 motors found in the DB12 and DBX707, the Valhalla gets a dry-sump lubrication system to allow the engine to stay lubricated even under high-g turns.

That tremendous power is funneled through the company’s all-new 8-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), which houses an e-Motor before sending it to an electronic rear limited-slip differential (E-diff). Interestingly, no actual reverse gear has been built into the DCT. Instead, the front axle electric motors conduct backing up the Valhalla. Those front motors are also employed as the exclusive propulsion devices when the Valhalla is put into pure EV mode.

The Valhalla uses three hybrid motors to create 1,064 hp

Aston Martin Valhalla
Aston Martin

Aston Martin’s first plug-in hybrid certainly makes a splash. In addition to its wickedly powerful fossil-fuelled motor, the Valhalla uses a 400V hybrid system that features two electric motors on the front axle and a third electric motor integrated into the DCT transmission. The three electric motors combine to provide an additional 247 ponies, which, when combined with the V-8, produces a max power output of 1,064 horsepower.

Interestingly, there is no physical connection between the front and rear axles. Instead, Aston’s Integrated Vehicle Dynamics Control (IVC) and Integrated Power Brake systems both monitor and manage power at each axle. With the help of torque vectoring at the front axle and its E-diff on the rear, power distribution for all four wheels is dictated to maximize traction, stability, and balance.

Aston Martin says the Valhalla can run from 0-62 mph in 2.5 seconds

Aston Martin Valhalla
Aston Martin

When all available power is activated, the 3,649-pound (dry weight) Valhalla can sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 2.5 seconds. Aston Martin also claims the Valhalla can reach a terminal velocity of 217 mph. In Race mode, the Valhalla’s rear wing can extend upwards of ten inches to add more than 1,300 pounds of downforce to keep the car planted to the tarmac. Under hard braking, the wing can deploy in less than half of a second to substantially increase drag and, in conjunction with the concealed front wing, create a stable and predictable brake feel from any speed.

The Valhalla is the evolution of the Valkyrie

Aston Martin Valhalla
Aston Martin

Regarding the overall design language and ethos that the Valhalla represents, Aston Martin’s Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman says:

“As Aston Martin’s first mid-engined supercar Valhalla presented a rare opportunity to create something fresh. Knowledge gained during the Valkyrie hypercar programme was invaluable, as that meticulous mindset drove us to continually evolve and refine Valhalla’s design until finding a perfect balance of beauty and purpose. This striking new aesthetic reflects the unique synergies between Aston Martin’s exemplary approach to design and Aston Martin Performance Technologies’ mastery of materials and aerodynamics. The result is a supercar of unparalleled purity; a design that celebrates the inspiring challenge of seamlessly uniting form and function in this new age of efficient ultra-performance.”

The Valhalla will be limited to 999 units

Aston Martin Valhalla
Aston Martin

Aston Martin says the first deliveries of the Valhalla will begin in the second quarter of 2025. Presumably, much like the Norse myth, Valhalla is not for everyone. Production of the automotive version will be limited to just 999 units. As for price, if you have to ask … While its website does not list a price, Aston Martin allows you to configure your very own vehicle on its website, which can then be sent to a dealer with your contact information, bringing you one step closer to Valhalla – no battle or death required.

