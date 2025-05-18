Aston Martin debuts Apple CarPlay Ultra

Porsche 911 owners are sitting pretty when it comes to making a smart investment in their cars, according to a new study from iSeeCars, a used-car search engine. They found that the iconic German sports car has the lowest five-year depreciation rate of any vehicle around. The study looked at over 800,000 five-year-old used cars sold from March 2024 to February 2025 to gather its data.
The 911 not only topped a list of 25 cars with the slowest depreciation but also showed an average dip in value of just 19.5 percent over five years, which is an average MSRP difference of $24,428. Plus, Porsche's 718 Cayman came in at a close second, losing 21.8 percent in value during the same period. Rounding out the top five are the Toyota Tacoma (26 percent), Chevrolet Corvette (27.2 percent), and Honda Civic (28 percent), all of which hold their value better than many others.