Aston Martin debuts Apple CarPlay Ultra

Managing in-car functions has never been easier. With CarPlay Ultra, you can adjust settings for your radio, climate control, and other essential features directly from the system. The system offers you the choice between touchscreen controls, physical buttons, or even voice commands via Siri. This way, you can focus on the road while accessing everything you need quickly. You can personalize your dashboard by incorporating widgets from your iPhone, displaying information that’s important to you right on the 10.25” infotainment screen or within the instrument cluster.

This innovative system made its debut earlier this year with the all-new DB12, marking a significant milestone as Aston Martin’s first in-house infotainment development. This collaboration with Apple has ensured that CarPlay Ultra seamlessly integrates with your vehicle, enhancing functionality without compromising the brand’s luxurious feel. The vibrant 10.25” Pure Black touchscreen is designed for easy navigation and supports both single and multi-finger gestures. While technology is at the forefront, Aston Martin smartly decided to retain tactile physical buttons for vital operations like gear selection and climate adjustment, giving you the best of both the analog and digital worlds.