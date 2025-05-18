Aston Martin debuts Apple CarPlay Ultra

 Skip to main content
Starting now, CarPlay Ultra, the newest version of Apple CarPlay, is officially available for new Aston Martin vehicle orders in the United States and Canada. For those of you who already own models equipped with Aston Martin’s next-generation infotainment system, great news—an upcoming software update will soon roll out, bringing all these interactive features directly to your existing vehicle.
CarPlay Ultra significantly enhances the way your phone interacts with your car, providing a more connected and immersive driving experience. The integration allows you to view critical information on multiple screens, including real-time content and performance gauges right on your instrument cluster. This feature not only keeps you informed while driving but also aligns beautifully with the classic Aston Martin aesthetic, ensuring your vehicle feels uniquely yours. With CarPlay Ultra, you have the flexibility to customize the interface, allowing you to choose styles and arrangements that best suit your preferences.
Aston Martin CEO, Adrian Hallmark said: “Aston Martin is delighted to have collaborated with Apple, and to be first to launch CarPlay Ultra. As a Brand our focus on world-leading performance goes beyond the traditional attributes associated with powertrains, dynamic performance and craftsmanship. The integration of CarPlay Ultra is a clear example of the dedication to collaborate with the best companies in the world to bring unique experiences and in-vehicle capabilities to our customers. Building on our in-house state-of-the-art infotainment system, CarPlay Ultra will provide additional functionality and personalisation opportunities which place Aston Martin at the forefront of infotainment in the sector. “
Managing in-car functions has never been easier. With CarPlay Ultra, you can adjust settings for your radio, climate control, and other essential features directly from the system. The system offers you the choice between touchscreen controls, physical buttons, or even voice commands via Siri. This way, you can focus on the road while accessing everything you need quickly. You can personalize your dashboard by incorporating widgets from your iPhone, displaying information that’s important to you right on the 10.25” infotainment screen or within the instrument cluster.
This innovative system made its debut earlier this year with the all-new DB12, marking a significant milestone as Aston Martin’s first in-house infotainment development. This collaboration with Apple has ensured that CarPlay Ultra seamlessly integrates with your vehicle, enhancing functionality without compromising the brand’s luxurious feel. The vibrant 10.25” Pure Black touchscreen is designed for easy navigation and supports both single and multi-finger gestures. While technology is at the forefront, Aston Martin smartly decided to retain tactile physical buttons for vital operations like gear selection and climate adjustment, giving you the best of both the analog and digital worlds.
“iPhone users love CarPlay, and it has transformed how people connect with their vehicles. With CarPlay Ultra, together with automakers, we are reimagining the in-car experience, making it even more unified and consistent,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “This next generation of CarPlay gives drivers a smarter, safer way to use their iPhone in the car, while deeply integrating with the car’s systems and showcasing the unique look and feel of each automaker. We are excited to kick off the rollout of CarPlay Ultra with Aston Martin — and this is just the beginning, with more automakers on the way.”
The latest Aston Martin models represent a perfect blend of luxury, craftsmanship, and cutting-edge technology, designed with both driver enjoyment and comfort in mind. With the launch of CarPlay Ultra, standard on all new vehicle orders in the U.S. and Canada, you can expect an enhanced driving experience that keeps you connected and engaged.
For current customers, the update will be available soon through the Aston Martin dealer network, ensuring you won’t miss out on any of these fantastic features. To take full advantage of CarPlay Ultra, just ensure you have an iPhone 12 or later running iOS 18.54 or newer.
