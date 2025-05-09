 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Meet the Aston Martin DBX S: a 717-hp SUV born from a supercar

The Aston Martin DBX S is a super-SUV

By
aston martin dbx s 2
Aston Martin

The SUV market has been a cash cow for just about every car company out there. And as with most successful markets, more and more niche markets open up under the age-old idea that, “If you build it, they will come.” With the introduction of the incredible Urus, Lamborghini proved that the world was craving a high-powered, supercar-level SUV and was willing to pay top dollar to own one. Following in that mold, Aston Martin has just unveiled the newest edition to the super-SUV (SuperUV? SuV?) with its brand new DBX S.

Aston Martin

Borrowing tech from its upcoming Valhalla supercar, the DBX S offers up an incredible combination of power, prestige, and performance, ready to take on the best from Italy, Japan, or the US.

Recommended Videos

Just like BMW did with M, Aston Martin carries on its tradition of offering special high-performance models, marked by an ‘S’ suffix, which started with the Vanquish S back in 2004 at the Paris Motor Show. Aimed at being a more performance-oriented vehicle than the standard DBX, the S is lighter and more powerful than its more subdued sibling.

Aston Martin

“Over the last two years, Aston Martin have introduced an entire core collection of next generation sports cars as well as a new DBX; all with a new, entirely bespoke infotainment system designed in-house,” said Adrian Hallmark, Aston Martin’s CEO. “The marque continues its focus on class-leading performance, ultra-luxury design and innovation, broadening the range of products under each core model. The introduction of DBX S not only reaffirms our commitment to producing the most exciting, rewarding and beautiful cars, it also sends a powerful statement of intent about our ambitions not just for DBX, but for the Aston Martin brand.”

Related

The DBX S makes 717 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque

Aston Martin

At the core of the new DBX S is an upgraded version of the renowned Aston Martin 4.0-Litre Twin-Turbo V8 engine. This powerful powerhouse now incorporates advanced turbo technology sourced directly from the eagerly anticipated Valhalla supercar. With carefully engineered improvements, including larger compressor wheel diameters and refined internal components, the DBX S boasts an impressive power increase of about 20 horsepower, bringing the total output to a remarkable 717 horsepower to complement its 664 pound-feet of torque.

Aston Martin’s super-SUV runs from 0-62 mph in 3.3 seconds

Aston Martin

This upgrade translates into a thrilling driving experience, offering even greater responsiveness and urgency as you approach the upper limits of the rev range. As a result, the DBX S accelerates from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in a mere 3.3 seconds, a stunning feat further enhanced by a reduced time of 0.3 seconds for the 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) sprint. While the exhilarating journey remains capped at an impressive top speed of 193 mph, Aston Martin doesn’t expect there to be any complaints in the speed department other than perhaps local law enforcement.

Aston Martin

The new DBX S stands out immediately with its bold, pure black vaned grille, giving it a strong presence on the road. There’s also an optional lightweight polycarbonate grille with a honeycomb design that takes inspiration from the DBS 770 Ultimate. The new splitter and diffuser enhance the car’s assertive look, while the wraparound daytime running lights add a distinctive touch.

Aston Martin

When you check out the rear of this SUV, you can’t miss the signature quad exhausts, which are now stacked vertically, available in both gloss and matte finishes. The rear bumper and diffuser have been completely redesigned, and you can choose carbon options for the side sills and wing, which help trim down the car’s weight by an extra 15 pounds—never a bad idea for a performance vehicle.

Aston Martin
The interior of the DBX S is all about style and comfort, featuring a unique ‘S’ theme that stands out. One of the most noticeable attributes of this interior is the herringbone design on the seats, which also extends to the headlining if you go for the optional Carbon roof.
To ensure you’re cozy, the DBX S comes standard with lightweight sporting Alcantara on the seats, headlining, center console, lower instrument panels, and upper trim. If you’re leaning toward a more luxurious feel, you can opt for a full semi-aniline leather trim. Adding red seatbelts is a fun way to enhance that racy ‘S’ vibe inside the car.
You’ll also notice the ‘S’ stitched into the seats, along with the Aston Martin wings embossed on the headrests. This isn’t just any embossing—it’s done using a special technique that combines pressure and heat to sculpt the wings into the leather perfectly. The ‘S’ is also featured on the treadplates and engine plaque, tying everything together nicely.
The DBX S keeps up with modern tech with an excellent infotainment system integrated into its sleek cabin design.
Music fans are in for a treat with the standard Aston Martin Premium Audio setup that pumps out 800 watts through 14 speakers. If you’re an audio as well as an auto enthusiast, there’s an optional system developed with Bowers & Wilkins that takes it even further. This killer 23-speaker, double-amplified 1,600-watt surround sound system is tailored to fit the DBX S perfectly, giving you a balanced and vibrant sound.
The ‘S’ has been a key part of Aston Martin’s story for a long time. The DBX S shows that lighter models with more power and performance are still very much in the mix, and underscoring that people not only love their SUVs, but there are enough enthusiasts out there who love super-SUVs for Aston Martin to bring us the DBX S. You can now order the DBX S, with deliveries expected to start in late 2025.
Topics
Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.

Editors’ Recommendations

F1 driver Fernando Alonso takes delivery of F1-based Aston Martin Valkyrie
Fernando Alonso drives home the same brand he drives in F1 races
F1 driver Fernando Alonso's personal Aston Martin Valkyrie, front view with Alonzo squatted next to the car.

Aston Martin F1 driver Fernando Alonso sure likes his team's road cars, just look at his personal vehicles. Earlier this Alonso commissioned a custom track-focused street-legal Aston Martin super sports car that inspired Aston Martin's Q Division to launch Valiant, a 38-vehicle special edition. This month, Alonso followed up when he took delivery of his personal Valkyrie, Aston Martin's hypercar for the road based on the Aston Martin Aramo AMR24 F1 race car.
Why Alonso's Valkyrie is such a big deal

Alonso's Valkyrie not only underscores his commitment to Aston Martin as a team driver but also represents his involvement in the evolution of the current F1 racing car and the Valkyrie.

Read more
Would you take the Aston Martin Vantage supercar camping? These guys did
A very creative way to trash a rare supercar
Aston Martin Vantage AMR

Everyone has a silly idea from time to time, and some folks even follow through with said ideas, but taking an Aston Martin Vantage AMR car camping is on an entirely different level. To state the obvious, the $110,000 limited edition supercar isn’t designed for overlanding. Despite its somewhat mediocre performance figures, it’s at its best when whipping around a track or cruising down a particularly challenging backroad. It’s not really meant for dodging jagged rocks and navigating across rivers.

Despite all this, a father-son duo who post car-related content as "The Satin Crew," who seemingly have more luxury cars than sense, decided to tail a RAM 1500 TRX down an off-road trail in a Vantage AMR. It’s part of a "supercar camping" trend that the pair are trying to start via their Instagram and YouTube channels. Accompanying the Vantage was a band of fellow high-performance adventurers in a BMW E36 M3, a Mercedes-AMG GT R, and a Mercedes-AMG G63, respectively. The RAM 1500, which was by far the only sensible choice for this venture, had a Hellcat engine in it. Because why not, at this point.

Read more
Be 007 for a day: Aston Martin celebrates Goldfinger’s 60th anniversary
The House of Q celebrates James Bond and Aston Martin
House of Q by Aston Martin

 

For many, 1964’s Goldfinger is the quintessential James Bond film. There’s Sean Connery, with his cool, deep Scottish accent, smoothly handling business. There’s Auric Goldfinger, the definition of super villain, with his odd gold obsession, and plan for world domination. Even the theme song — written by John Barry and sung by Shirley Brass — captured the 007 aura of elegance and adventure. 

Read more