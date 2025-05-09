Meet the Aston Martin DBX S: a 717-hp SUV born from a supercar

Table of Contents Table of Contents The DBX S makes 717 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque Aston Martin’s super-SUV runs from 0-62 mph in 3.3 seconds

The SUV market has been a cash cow for just about every car company out there. And as with most successful markets, more and more niche markets open up under the age-old idea that, “If you build it, they will come.” With the introduction of the incredible Urus, Lamborghini proved that the world was craving a high-powered, supercar-level SUV and was willing to pay top dollar to own one. Following in that mold, Aston Martin has just unveiled the newest edition to the super-SUV (SuperUV? SuV?) with its brand new DBX S.

Borrowing tech from its upcoming Valhalla supercar, the DBX S offers up an incredible combination of power, prestige, and performance, ready to take on the best from Italy, Japan, or the US.

Just like BMW did with M, Aston Martin carries on its tradition of offering special high-performance models, marked by an ‘S’ suffix, which started with the Vanquish S back in 2004 at the Paris Motor Show. Aimed at being a more performance-oriented vehicle than the standard DBX, the S is lighter and more powerful than its more subdued sibling.

“Over the last two years, Aston Martin have introduced an entire core collection of next generation sports cars as well as a new DBX; all with a new, entirely bespoke infotainment system designed in-house,” said Adrian Hallmark, Aston Martin’s CEO. “The marque continues its focus on class-leading performance, ultra-luxury design and innovation, broadening the range of products under each core model. The introduction of DBX S not only reaffirms our commitment to producing the most exciting, rewarding and beautiful cars, it also sends a powerful statement of intent about our ambitions not just for DBX, but for the Aston Martin brand.”

The DBX S makes 717 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque

At the core of the new DBX S is an upgraded version of the renowned Aston Martin 4.0-Litre Twin-Turbo V8 engine. This powerful powerhouse now incorporates advanced turbo technology sourced directly from the eagerly anticipated Valhalla supercar. With carefully engineered improvements, including larger compressor wheel diameters and refined internal components, the DBX S boasts an impressive power increase of about 20 horsepower, bringing the total output to a remarkable 717 horsepower to complement its 664 pound-feet of torque.

Aston Martin’s super-SUV runs from 0-62 mph in 3.3 seconds

This upgrade translates into a thrilling driving experience, offering even greater responsiveness and urgency as you approach the upper limits of the rev range. As a result, the DBX S accelerates from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in a mere 3.3 seconds, a stunning feat further enhanced by a reduced time of 0.3 seconds for the 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) sprint. While the exhilarating journey remains capped at an impressive top speed of 193 mph, Aston Martin doesn’t expect there to be any complaints in the speed department other than perhaps local law enforcement.

The new DBX S stands out immediately with its bold, pure black vaned grille, giving it a strong presence on the road. There’s also an optional lightweight polycarbonate grille with a honeycomb design that takes inspiration from the DBS 770 Ultimate. The new splitter and diffuser enhance the car’s assertive look, while the wraparound daytime running lights add a distinctive touch.

When you check out the rear of this SUV, you can’t miss the signature quad exhausts, which are now stacked vertically, available in both gloss and matte finishes. The rear bumper and diffuser have been completely redesigned, and you can choose carbon options for the side sills and wing, which help trim down the car’s weight by an extra 15 pounds—never a bad idea for a performance vehicle.

The interior of the DBX S is all about style and comfort, featuring a unique ‘S’ theme that stands out. One of the most noticeable attributes of this interior is the herringbone design on the seats, which also extends to the headlining if you go for the optional Carbon roof. To ensure you’re cozy, the DBX S comes standard with lightweight sporting Alcantara on the seats, headlining, center console, lower instrument panels, and upper trim. If you’re leaning toward a more luxurious feel, you can opt for a full semi-aniline leather trim. Adding red seatbelts is a fun way to enhance that racy ‘S’ vibe inside the car. You’ll also notice the ‘S’ stitched into the seats, along with the Aston Martin wings embossed on the headrests. This isn’t just any embossing—it’s done using a special technique that combines pressure and heat to sculpt the wings into the leather perfectly. The ‘S’ is also featured on the treadplates and engine plaque, tying everything together nicely. The DBX S keeps up with modern tech with an excellent infotainment system integrated into its sleek cabin design. Music fans are in for a treat with the standard Aston Martin Premium Audio setup that pumps out 800 watts through 14 speakers. If you’re an audio as well as an auto enthusiast, there’s an optional system developed with Bowers & Wilkins that takes it even further. This killer 23-speaker, double-amplified 1,600-watt surround sound system is tailored to fit the DBX S perfectly, giving you a balanced and vibrant sound.

The ‘S’ has been a key part of Aston Martin’s story for a long time. The DBX S shows that lighter models with more power and performance are still very much in the mix, and underscoring that people not only love their SUVs, but there are enough enthusiasts out there who love super-SUVs for Aston Martin to bring us the DBX S. You can now order the DBX S, with deliveries expected to start in late 2025.