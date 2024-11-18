Steve McQueen's Hero Porsche 917 is going up for auction

We’ve all browsed through used cars in one way or another. If you’re above a certain age, you might have flipped through a free magazine outside a grocery or convenience store. Maybe you glanced over at a used car lot you pass on your daily commute or even just scouted out one of the many car apps out there. But when it comes to high-end, previously owned vehicles, they make it to televised auctions for good reason.

There have been plenty of incredible Porsches built over the years, but rarely do we see a true movie star car in excellent condition come up for sale like this stunning Porsche 917. Beyond just being one of the most iconic race vehicles in the history of the autoverse, this particular car had a starring role and was driven by Steve McQueen in the 1971 film Le Mans and can be yours at Mecum’s Kissimmee, Florida auction on January 18th, 2025.

Recommended Videos

In our best “But wait, there’s more!” game show voice, not only has this magnificent speedster been driven by a Hollywood hero, but it has also been owned by long-time Porschephile Jerry Seinfeld since 2001. Seinfeld is the sixth and most recent owner of this car since Steve McQueen/Solar Productions purchased it new in 1970.

The 917K was built as a homologation model

This Porsche 917, chassis number 917-022, was built for FIA homologation in April 1970, when the factory converted it to a short tail. Once purchased, it served as the Hero Car driven by McQueen during racing scenes in the 1971 film Le Mans.

Porsche chassis no. 917-022 was more than a movie star

As if co-starring with Steve McQueen on the silver screen was not enough, after its movie career was over, this 917 was purchased by pro driver Reinhold Joest. From playing a race car to becoming a real race car, this 917K succeeded on the track during the 1971 racing season, proving that it had the chops to be more than just a method actor.

Porsche chassis no. 917-022 was fully restored in 2024

To function as a race and film car, 917-022 received customized mounts and brackets to hold cameras from various angles. While the original mounting points for the cameras remain, Cavaglieri Restorations of Van Nuys, California, completed the car’s full restoration in August 2024. With new graphics and a full blue and orange repaint, 917-022 was restored to its movie role look, which made it (even more) famous.

Underneath that head-turning paint job, Mecum tells us, “As part of the effort, a new fuel cell was custom fabricated to match the original unit. During the project, the 917K’s frame was pressure-tested for cracks and leaks, with repairs made as necessary. Both the 4-wheel hydraulic ventilated disc brakes and the 4-wheel independent suspension underwent magnafluxing and refurbishment.”

Porsche 917-022 makes 580 hp

This magnificent racer draws power from its original Type 912, numbers-matching, 4.5-liter DOHC air-cooled V-12. Sporting Bosch mechanical fuel injection and a 10.5:1 compression ratio, the Type 912 motor pumps out an incredible 580 hp at 8,400 rpm and 366 lb-ft of torque at 6,800 rpm. That power is routed through an all-synchromesh four-speed manual transmission before heading to the rear wheels.

You can bid on Seinfeld’s 917K January 18, 2025

When it was bought at Rm Sotheby’s Monterey auction in 2000, this historic 917K sold for $1,320,000, setting a new record high for the 917. Unlike some auction sites, Mecum does not offer an estimate of what this car will sell for. However, another 917K used in Le Mans was sold at Gooding & Company’s 2017 Pebble Beach auction for a stupefying $14,080,000. Factoring in inflation and the pedigree that chassis number 917-022 brings, we fully expect a new record-high price to be set.