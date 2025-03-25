Formula E Champion Pascal Wehrlein debuts 24 hours of Le Mans in the Porsche 963

Table of Contents Table of Contents Why choose an EV race car driver for a hybrid in an endurance race? Who are his teammates?

Reigning Formula E World Champion Pascal Wehrlein will join two veteran Porsche factory drivers racing a Porsche Penske Motorsport hybrid prototype in June in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The three-driver team will pilot one of three Porsche 963s at Le Mans. Porsche has a long history at Le Mans.

Why choose an EV race car driver for a hybrid in an endurance race?



This will be Wehrlein’s first battle at the famed endurance competition in Le Mans, but it will not be his first endurance race. Wehtlein’s performance in the 24 Hours of Daytona in January and test sessions in the Porsche 963 earned his seat in the Le Mans race.

“Pascal Wehrlein has fully convinced us with his performance in testing and his participation in the 24 Hours of Daytona. As the reigning Formula E World Champion, he has earned his Le Mans debut at the wheel of a Porsche 963,” said Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President of Porsche Motorsport.

Who are his teammates?

Wehrlein will share the driving the Porsche 963 at the 24 hours of Le Manx with Felipe Nasr and Nick Tandy. Nasr and Tandy are full-time drivers in the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship and were the victors in the Daytona and Sebring endurance races. They each have successful experiences at the Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans.

Nasr, who will be racing for the sixth time in Le Mans, is a three-time IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship titleholder. Tandy has raced 12 times at Le Mans, including winning overall with Porsche in 2015.

“Competing for Porsche Penske Motorsport at Le Mans is a dream come true for me,” Wehelein said. “I`m looking forward to this major challenge because, unlike in Formula E, I have to share everything in the Porsche 963 that I would normally tailor specifically to myself: seating position, setup, strategy, and more,” he continued.