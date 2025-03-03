 Skip to main content
Cadillac scores 4 spots in 24 hours of Le Mans endurance race for 2025

It will be 75 years since Cadillac first raced in in the 24 Hours of Le Mans

By
cadillac scores 4 spots in 24 hours of le mans endurance race for 2025 cadiallac v series r care running at daytona on track
Courtesy of GM

Cadillac ran three racecars in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023 and 2024. Based on the GM brand’s performance those two years, Automobile Club de l’Quest, the coordinator for the world-famous endurance race, invited Cadillac Racing to enter four Cadillac V-Series.R cars in the Hypercar class.

Why GM was invited to enter four cars in 2025

2025 Cadillac V-Series R race care running at Daytona on track elevated view of left side.
Cadillac was a top performer in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC)  in 2023, with Cadillac Racing cars finishing in third and fourth place. In 2024, Cadillac factory cars finished second and third and two V-Series.R cars from the Hertz Team JOTA finished eighth and ninth.

The invitation to run four cars in the 24 Hours of Le Mans competion is a very big deal for GM.

We’re thrilled to have Cadillac Racing return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with four cars competing for the overall win in the Hypercar class,” Cadillac global vice president John Roth said. “After scoring our first podium finish at this iconic endurance race in 2023 and securing a top 10 finish last year, we look to build on that success and showcase the Cadillac V-Series.R’s technology, performance, and innovation with our 2025 entries.”

GM Cadillac is also in the F1 final approval stages to field a team in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship in 2026.

The development of the Cadillac V-Series.R

Pit crew working on 2025 V-Series R race car at Daytona.
The V-Series R was inspired by the Project GTP Hypercar, which was first shown to the public in June 2022. The V-Series-R was co-developed by chassis constructor Dallara, Cadillac Design, and Cadillac Racing.

The engine is a Cadillac 5.5-liter DOHC V8 developed by GM’s  Pontiac-Michigan-based Performance and Racing Propulsion team specifically for this car.
Three 2025 V-Series R race cars at Daytona.

In 1950, Briggs Cunningham and Miles and Sam Collier raced Cadillac Series 61 coupes at Le Mans. Those two cars had Cadillac 5.4-liter OHV V-8 engines. In 2000, 2001, and 2002, Cadillac raced in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in cars powered by the Northstar LMP 4.0-liter turbocharged V-8.

Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
Rivian recalls more than 17,000 R1T vehicles for another headlight issue
Rivian recalls more than 17,000 R1T models
Second-generation Rivian R1T right front three-quarter view parked on a beach backed up to the rocks on the edge of the shore.

**Summary**
Rivian Automotive, LLC (Rivian) is issuing a recall for certain 2025 R1S and R1T vehicles. A significant concern is the failure of low beam headlights to illuminate upon starting the vehicle in cold temperatures, which means these vehicles do not meet the safety requirements outlined in Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”
**Remedy**
Rivian will replace the malfunctioning headlight control modules at no cost to the vehicle owners. Notification letters are expected to be mailed out on March 28, 2025. For more details or assistance, owners may contact Rivian customer service at 1-888-748-4261. The designated recall number for this issue is FSAM-1612.
**Notes**
Owners seeking further information may also reach out to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or visit nhtsa.gov for additional guidance.

Full Description
Rivian electric vehicles (EVs) are currently grappling with yet another concerning headlight issue that highlights ongoing challenges in their development. Initially, owners of the Tesla Cybertruck-fighting R1T pickup and the R1S SUV faced frustration due to ice buildup on the headlights, which failed to generate enough heat to melt away frost and snow during chilly conditions.

Stellantis Debuts new hands-free, eyes-off autonomous driving
Stellantis unveils STLA AutoDrive tech
Stellantis AutoDrive

Stellantis-developed automated driving technology is ready for deployment
Hands-free and eyes-off (SAE Level 3) functionality available up to 37 mph (60 km/h), even at night and in challenging weather conditions
STLA AutoDrive also enables Level 2 (hands-on) and Level 2+ (hands-off, eyes-on) capabilities at higher speeds, including adaptive cruise control and lane-centering functions
Designed to evolve, with potential for higher speed operation up to 59 mph (95 km/h) and off-road capabilities

 

The importance of F1 tires: What every fan should know
What do the colors on the sides of F1 tires even mean?
Pirelli F1 tires on display, soft, medium, hard, intermediate and full wet compounds

Sometimes the difference between a winner and a DNF (did not finish) in Formula 1 racing is made where the rubber meets the road. What rubber drivers are using at any one time is vitally important and heavily regulated, and things can get complex. Luckily, we've written an F1 tires guide to help you get your head around it all.

Pirelli currently manufactures, mounts, manages, recovers, and ultimately disposes of all of the tires used in Formula 1. The Italian tire manufacturer’s current partnership with F1 began back in 2011, with its current contract running until at least 2027 -- and an option to extend for a further year. The storied company also had plenty of involvement with F1 before its current stint, having manufactured tires for the sport at various points from the 1950s onward.

