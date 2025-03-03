Cadillac scores 4 spots in 24 hours of Le Mans endurance race for 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Why GM was invited to enter four cars in 2025 The development of the Cadillac V-Series.R

Cadillac ran three racecars in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023 and 2024. Based on the GM brand’s performance those two years, Automobile Club de l’Quest, the coordinator for the world-famous endurance race, invited Cadillac Racing to enter four Cadillac V-Series.R cars in the Hypercar class.

Why GM was invited to enter four cars in 2025



Cadillac was a top performer in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) in 2023, with Cadillac Racing cars finishing in third and fourth place. In 2024, Cadillac factory cars finished second and third and two V-Series.R cars from the Hertz Team JOTA finished eighth and ninth.

Recommended Videos

The invitation to run four cars in the 24 Hours of Le Mans competion is a very big deal for GM.

“We’re thrilled to have Cadillac Racing return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with four cars competing for the overall win in the Hypercar class,” Cadillac global vice president John Roth said. “After scoring our first podium finish at this iconic endurance race in 2023 and securing a top 10 finish last year, we look to build on that success and showcase the Cadillac V-Series.R’s technology, performance, and innovation with our 2025 entries.”

GM Cadillac is also in the F1 final approval stages to field a team in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship in 2026.

The development of the Cadillac V-Series.R



The V-Series R was inspired by the Project GTP Hypercar, which was first shown to the public in June 2022. The V-Series-R was co-developed by chassis constructor Dallara, Cadillac Design, and Cadillac Racing.

The engine is a Cadillac 5.5-liter DOHC V8 developed by GM’s Pontiac-Michigan-based Performance and Racing Propulsion team specifically for this car.



In 1950, Briggs Cunningham and Miles and Sam Collier raced Cadillac Series 61 coupes at Le Mans. Those two cars had Cadillac 5.4-liter OHV V-8 engines. In 2000, 2001, and 2002, Cadillac raced in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in cars powered by the Northstar LMP 4.0-liter turbocharged V-8.