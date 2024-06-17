 Skip to main content
24 Hours of Le Mans results: Ferrari wins second year in a row

Ferrari's Le Mans win is especially sweet because of the F1 Monaco win

By

Ferrari 499P hypercar #50 wins the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans
Ferrari won the 24 hours of Le Mans 2024, making it two consecutive overall wins in the grueling endurance race for the Ferrari factory team AF Corse. Ferrari entered two 499P hypercars in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) race, the winning car #50 and the third-place finisher #51.

Why winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans matters

Ferrari factory teams at 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans with two Ferrari 499P hypercars.
Ferrari is one of the winningest automotive brands in history. This year’s 24 0f Hours of Le Mans is Ferrari’s 11th overall win at Le Mans, although teams from the Maranello factory have also won 29 class titles. This year’s win gives Ferrari 40 wins at Le Mans.

The Le Mans win this past weekend is likely especially sweet because Ferrari Formula 1 drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, Jr. took the first and third positions in the Monaco Grand Prix three weeks ago. The Monaco Grand Prix and 24 Hours of Le Mans are two of the most famous races in the world, so to take two spots on the winners’ podium, including the first position for both races in the same year, is a major coup.

The winning car was #50, piloted by Nicklas Nielsen, who shared the cockpit with Miguel Molina and Antonio Fuoco. Ferrari had two places on the winner’s podium because car #51, driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, and Antonio Giovinazzi, was in third place.

The overall second-place winner in the hypercar class was a Toyota FR010 Hybrid driven by factory team drivers Kamui Kobayashi, Nyck de Vries, and Jose Maria Lopez.

Looking forward to the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2025

Ferrari 499P hypercar 50 wins the 24 hours of Lemans.
Ferrari / Ferrari

The excitement is already building for next year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, which will be held on June 14 and 15, 2025. Aston Martin has committed to entering two race-optimized versions of its Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar in the Le Mans race in 2025, working in collaboration with the Heart of Racing works team.

We can also be sure Ford will return to Le Mans in 2025. Ford entered three Mustang GT3 cars in the 24 Hours of Le MansFord Mustang GT3 to race in this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, working with the Proton Competition team in the LMGT3 category and taking third and fourth place. All three Mustang GT3s finished the demanding race.

Ferrari on the podium after winning the 2024 24 hour of s Le Mans.
Ferrari / Ferrari

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
