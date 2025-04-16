Genesis Magma Racing unveils new hypercar with Le Mans in its sights

Genesis is entering the world of endurance racing. Ahead of the New York International Auto Show, the Korean luxury automaker announced a new V8-powered hypercar, and some big targets for its “Genesis Magma Racing” team.

The hefty V8 at the center of it all wasn’t present at the show itself, but the vehicle it will power, the GMR-001, was on display at Genesis House. It’s easy enough to spot, with its bright orange “Magma” livery. Drivers André Lotterer and Luis “Pipo” Derani, who share multiple victories at the likes of Le Mans and Sebring between them, wearing the team’s firesuits. In addition to the colors matching the vehicle well, the new suits are also a nod to the company’s proud Korean heritage.

Recommended Videos

While plenty of testing is planned before the team’s racing debut, the V8 it will be using is a story in itself. Genesis claims the engine was developed within four months, and has enough punch to make Magma Racing competitive in some of the world’s most demanding races.

As for the vehicle itself, it’s designed as a LMDh endurance prototype which competes in the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class during IMSA events, and the “Hypercar” class during the FIA’s races.

While Magma Racing is new, there is still plenty of history Genesis can draw on. Parent company Hyundai, which played a role in developing the vehicle’s engine, has a significant amount of history in competitive motorsport. ORECA Motorsport also had a hand in developing the powertrain and chassis. While the vehicle will be a hybrid, its exact specifications have yet to be released.

24 Hours of Le Mans is the current goal

Cyril Abiteboul, team principal of Genesis Magma Racing, says: “Today marks a significant milestone for Genesis Magma Racing as we unveil the GMR-001 Hypercar, along with our striking livery and race suits. As we gear up for our 2026 WEC and 2027 IMSA campaigns, we are not merely assembling a race team; we are forging a legacy. Each day brings us one step closer to realizing the full potential of Genesis in the world of motorsports.”

So while the team won’t be competing this year, it will be present at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2026. The iconic race seems to be the first target on Genesis’ hitlist. Things won’t stop there, with participation in IMSA’s SportsCar Championship planned in 2027 and other world renowned motoring events being talked about — though we may be some years away from a Magma F1 team.

Overall, Genesis is ticking a lot of the right boxes with Magma Racing. Its drivers have superb resumes, the team itself has a lot of style and an interesting backstory. All that’s left is to see how the new hypercar actually performs on track, and looking at the schedule we won’t have too long to wait. Fans hoping for an in-person glimpse of the GMR-001 should head to Hyundai’s booth at the NY International Auto Show which opens to the public on April 18.