The 2025 Genesis GV80: “Prestige” at an attractive price point

On paper, the 2025 Genesis GV80 is a bargain that is too good to be true. Style, solid performance, and more features than you’ll find in many of its peers- all for an incredibly reasonable price.

Here at The Manual, we like establishing the truth with things. So we borrowed one of Genesis’ SUVs, a GV80 rocking the top-end Prestige trim, and spent a few days figuring out both the best and worst of the Korean-built luxury vehicle.

There’s a lot of engine in the top trim

If you opt for the “Prestige” trim, you’ll get a turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 under the hood that is capable of churning out 375 horsepower at its peak. There’s also 391 lb-ft of torque to play with, should you opt for the larger engine.

The alternative that comes in the more basic trims is still pretty significant, with 300 horsepower coming from a slightly smaller 3.5-liter V6. While the smaller engine lacks the power of the top option, it is a little kinder on fuel. The 2.5 liter option records 20 MPG in the city and 24 mg on the highway, which is notably better than the 16 mpg city and 22 highway the 3.5 liter option offers.

Superb handling, but it’s hard to get the hammer down

In terms of driving experience, one thing really stands out on Genesis’ midsize SUV. The GV80 handles like an absolute dream, and does so in pretty much all conditions. My testing period included a spell of heavy snow, but that didn’t stop the vehicle clinging to the road without the slightest issue.

On paper, it’s pretty capable off-road, too. With over eight inches of ground clearance, along with front and rear locking differentials, it should be capable of handling snow, dirt, and gravel without too much trouble. Yes, you’re not going to be blasting it around Glamis or crawling through MOAB in it, but it will get you through a snowstorm or down a somewhat hilly dirt trail in the rain.

However, the throttle response is pretty underwhelming. There’s a notable delay between your foot hitting the gas and the vehicle responding. The throttle is also pretty inconsistent in how power is applied, going from a de facto dead zone to potentially more oomph than you initially wanted. This is an issue at both high and low speeds, which makes precise maneuvering in the GV80 an acquired skill.

It’s also mitigated somewhat if you put the vehicle in sport mode. The more aggressive throttle response that “sport mode” usually provides makes the GV80 much more reactive. You’ll get used to it fairly quickly, too, with your body knowing just how much of a “tap” is needed to get the vehicle rolling when you’re trying to park or reverse around an obstacle. The cameras on the GV80, which are among the best in class, also make maneuvering simple once you get over the throttle problems.

The interior is just impeccable

There’s a lot of leather inside the GV80, and it’s wonderfully placed. The seats are plush and well designed, adding comfort and support where it is needed. In place of a traditional massage seat is the “Ergo-Motion” system, which provides posture support and relieves tension on long trips. Once set to your preferences, it can be activated via a button on the side of the driver’s seat. The posture support feature will kick in at regular interval,s too. Unfortunately for any potential passengers, this feature was only available on the driver’s seat–at least it was in the vehicle I was loaned anyway.

The SUV was subjected to more rigorous testing than many of the vehicles I receive. I actually drove it from upstate New York to Maine and back to assess its potential as a long-distance cruiser. I arrived after around five hours of driving, feeling refreshed despite not stopping to stretch my legs at any point. The seat was very comfortable, and the cruise control was advanced enough to take much of the burden out of my long drive down I-90.

Genesis uses Hyundai’s “Smart Cruise Control” fees like a level 2 system, though in my experience, I had to do my own overtaking before letting it take over again. It seems to work on a wider variety of roads than its competitors and is definitely worth paying a little extra for if you see it as an option. If it comes as standard, it’s just another reason to buy the vehicle you’re looking at.

You get a lot, even in the back. It’s not often you see a second row with both heated and cooling seats–especially when you’re paying less than $100,000. But Genesis goes out of its way to ensure your rear passengers will be suitably comfortable. In addition to the heating and cooling, the rear seats are capable of reclining quite drastically should your passenger wish to be chauffeured in style. There’s also easy access to a 110-volt power outlet and USB-C charging.

It’s missing a few key features

While the Genesis GV80 Prestige ticks a lot of luxury boxes, there are a few notable omissions which leave you scratching your head a bit. The lack of wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play are two of the main ones. Yes, you can get both going if you have a USB C to C cable handy, but it’s hugely inconvenient in this day and age.

The “ErgoMotion” seat is only available on the driver’s side. So, no passengers in the vehicle have a massage option. If you’re a dedicated driver, you may not see this as too much of an issue, but your passengers may complain. Even if those in the back already have it better than most.

The in-house infotainment menu falls short and is a disservice to the beautiful display it’s sitting on. One particular grievance centers on the navigation system. There’s no easy way to stop it shouting at you. Google Maps and Apple Maps have an easy-to-spot mute button on the main screen. Dig through the menus, and the best you can do is turn off the system’s voice when you get “close to your destination.” It took me and one other person about five minutes to work out how to shut the vehicle up, and we had to do it via a search function at the end.

This is a bit of a shame, as the 27” OLED Navigation Display present in the GV80 I tested is one of the most beautiful implementations of infotainment I’ve seen in a vehicle. It blends the central infotainment panel seamlessly with the driver’s display, a bit like Lincoln currently does in some of its vehicles. It’s like a microcosm of the vehicle on the whole. It’s really beautiful and well-designed, but something minor just takes the shine off a little. The worst of it is, this could likely be fixed, or at least massively improved, with a software update. It’s not the biggest infotainment sin I’ve witnessed, far from it, but Genesis should either do a bit of an overhaul or just make it easier to hand the reins to the likes of Apple and Google.

But all of the vehicle’s minor faults may actually be forgiven when you consider its main selling point.

It’s the best SUV on the road at this price point

The Genesis GV80 is very affordable as far as actual luxury SUVs go. If you want to get your hands on the most basic trim, you’ll part with just over $58,000. At the top end, with the “Prestige,” you’ll be paying just under $80,000 before taxes and fees. This may make it the best SUV on the market at this price point. You’re pretty much snagging it at a similar price point the Ford Explorer, Nissan Armada, and GMC Acadia sell for. Those vehicles are all very nice but distinctly “Premium” as opposed to “Luxury.” The GV80, especially with the “Prestige” trim, is distinctly luxurious.

While there are a few points to polish up, you’re getting an awful lot for the money and anyone who hops in this vehicle will likely think you paid a lot more for it. Even if you are the only one with a massage seat.