2025 Nissan Armada first drive: A tech-packed luxury SUV

Nissan is trying to take things further with the 2025 Armada, pushing several luxury elements in its full-sized SUV. You have premium leather, a revamped infotainment system, and what may be the best vehicle camera system in the segment. But is it worth the hefty price tag Nissan has popped onto its premium product.

I managed to get an in-depth look at two versions of the vehicle, the luxury-focused Platinum trim and the offroad-slanted PRO-4X. Here’s what I discovered about the three-row SUV after taking it both on and off-road.

It feels very large on the road

The Armada is a very large vehicle, and it feels that way when you’re driving it. It will essentially take up an entire lane and offer a feel similar to a Ford Bronco Raptor or a GMC Hummer. You’re also pretty high up, so visibility isn’t an issue at all.

In terms of handling, that size will be a problem until you get used to it. Spatial awareness will take a little time with this one, and clipping a corner or curb with the back end is a distinct possibility. The weight of the vehicle is also very apparent in both turns and under braking.

With that being said, steering is comfortable and responsive. The ride quality is also fantastic, so you will have a comfortable time sailing this absolute battleship down a highway.

Power where it matters

As mentioned, driving the Armada is a little like getting from A to B in a one-family house. That’s going to affect aerodynamics somewhat, and the vehicle’s weight is a bit of an elephant in the room. So don’t expect Nissan’s full sized SUV to come tearing off the line like a raging bull.

But the new V6 Nissan has replaced its outgoing V8 which does pack a pretty significant punch. With 425 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque at your disposal, the Armada can certainly move and really hits its stride between 40 and 60 miles per hour. So it’s great when you need to merge onto a highway, even if it is a little rough taking off from the lights.

The infotainment rework is a positive

The new Armada comes with a redesigned infotainment system consisting of two almost seamlessly joined 14.3-inch displays in the top trims. Lesser trims come with a smaller screen, and the large display is one of the main reasons you should consider splashing out a little more for your Armada. In addition to the touchscreens, you’ll get buttons and dials for things like drive mode selection, seat heating, and HVAC.

Other tech includes Nissan’s ProPilot Assist technology, which is the Japanese company’s Level 2 self driving system. There are also a host of other driver aids, which make the large vehicle easier to manage. One in particular really stands out.

The cameras are superb

Nissan’s camera system, which you’ll find on the Armada and a few of its other new vehicles, is arguably one of the best on the market. Not only do you get views that are becoming pretty standard, like a reverse camera and a top down view, but you can essentially use the system to look through the vehicle’s front and see where your front wheels are. While maneuvering a vehicle this large would normally be pretty difficult, Nissan has done such a good job with its camera system that getting the Armada through tight spots or navigating complex terrain becomes a bit trivial.

This really makes a difference on the PRO-4X, too, as it’s possible to place your tires exactly where you want them to be, which in turn allows you to handle most offroading situations without a spotter. To illustrate this, Nissan threw a blanket over the vehicle’s windscreen and had me drive around a course with the cameras as my only visual source. I still managed to navigate between hay bales and drive across a few planks not much wider than the vehicle’s wheels.

The PRO-4X is an off-roading option

While the Platinum is the top trim, the PRO-4X is another high-end option worth considering. It comes with a different, and apparently more robust, interior, armoring underneath to protect vital components, tow hooks, and 20-inch rims as standard.

There was an offroading element to the first drive event, but it was fairly mild. Just navigating through trees and around obstacles. The slick mud did cause some slippage on a hill, but the Armada held its own and didn’t get bogged down at any point. It would be interesting to see where the limits are, especially as the adaptable air suspension and large wheels put the ground clearance at around ten inches. I’m not saying take it to MOAB, but it may be okay for an overlanding trip or two.

The luxury touches are nice but may not be enough

Nothing says luxury like a leather interior, and the leather cladding of the Armada is indeed high quality. The seats themselves are comfortable and contain the sort of touches you would expect on a premium vehicle these days. So they’re heated, vented, and will massage you should you want them to.

On the downside, there is a lot of plastic inside this vehicle. Some of it, namely the plastic that makes up the physical buttons, doesn’t feel particularly great ,and they’re something you’ll be interacting with an awful lot. At the price point the Armada is sitting at, you could expect some decent texture on them, at the very least. It’s a silly, corner-cutting decision that goes a long way towards hampering what could be a great SUV.

It lives in a bit of a grey area

A Platinum Reserve with all-wheel drive will set you back more than $82,000, which is at the higher end of the scale for a “premium” SUV. It puts it in the same ballpark as the entry level trims of genuine luxury vehicles like the Cadillac Escalade.

There is some logic to it; the top end of the Armada’s price spectrum pretty much matches up with the Infiniti QX80’s starting MSRP. So you can continue on with Nissan’s actual luxury line should you have the budget to push on. There’s also a lot of competition in this segment. The likes of Chevrolet, Kia, and Ford have similar offerings at what’s arguably a far more attractive price point.