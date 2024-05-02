Hennesey converts the Escalade-V to the fastest full-sized SUV

The Sealy, Texas hyper-performance wizards at Hennessey Performance turned their attention to the already powerful supercharged Cadillac Escalade-V. The result: the H550 Escalade-V with tons more horsepower and torque. Hennessey will only convert 100 Escalade-Vs in this strictly limited edition.

Why the Hennessey H850 Cadillac Escalade-V conversion matters

Hennessey has a reputation for making supercars even faster, with stunning results such as the supercharged C8 Corvette Stingray. The company’s own Hennessey Venom F5 production hypercar set a world speed record at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, the site of the U.S. Grand Prix Formula 1 race.

However, the supersized 3-row Cadillac Escalade-V is rarely on anyone’s supercar or hypercar list. And that’s why it matters. When Hennessey engineers finish an H850 Escalade-V conversion, the result is what company founder and CEO John Hennessey likes to drive. “Extreme-performance SUVs are one of my favorite types of vehicle to drive,” Hennessey says. “Their sleeper status is such a great contrast to their supercar-like performance!”

What Hennessey does to convert the Cadillac Escalade-V

The H850 conversion focuses solely on the Escalade-V engine. The treatment includes a new air induction system, high-flow cylinder heads, custom camshaft, upgraded throttle body, and new intake and exhaust valves. Once the high-performance bits are in place, the team employs the Hennessey Performance Engineering engine management calibration system to true up the newly hand-built powertrain’s performance.

The results speak with a loud and powerful voice. After the H850 conversion, the Escalade v8 engine produces 850 horsepower at 6,200 rpm, 25% more than the pre-conversion’s already impressive 682 horsepower. Engine torque translates to pulling power with the H850 treatment; the Escalade-V creates up to 855 lb-ft of torque at 4,600 rpm, a 31% boost from the original.

If the increased performance appeals, but you’re not too sure about all the changes to the stock engine, it may help to learn that the H850 conversion is backed by a 3-year, 36,0000-mile limited warranty. Knowing you can order the Hennessey H850 conversion through authorized GM dealers may also be reassuring.

