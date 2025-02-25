 Skip to main content
Hennessey Performance announces a new 850 horsepower Mustang

This takes the H-850 a step further, though not everyone can have one

By
Hennessey SUPER VENOM Dark Horse front view
Hennessey Performance

Hennessey Performance has announced a new, supercharged, 850 Horsepower Ford Mustang it has named the “SUPER VENOM.” In addition to its 850 prancing ponies, the SUPER VENOM peaks out at 650 lb-ft of torque which should help get all of that power onto the road.

In real terms, this translates to a 0-60 time of 3.2 seconds, and the ability to run a quarter-mile in under 11 seconds. A significant boost from the standard 500-horsepower Mustang Dark Horse, which hits those metrics in 3.7 seconds and 12-seconds respectively. The SUPER VENOM also comes out of the quarter mile significantly faster, crossing the line at 133 mph as opposed to 118.4.

Hennessey’s latest twist on the Ford Mustang is incredibly rare, but for a good reason. Hennessey is limiting production of the SUPER VENOM Mustang to 91 vehicles, but that in itself is a bit of an easter egg. John Hennessey founded his company back in 1991, and the cap on 850 Horsepower production is a reference to that. Each SUPER VENOM comes with a unique serial number on a plaque mounted to the dash.

Visually, buyers can choose from three livery colors: black, silver, and red. The outside is packed with cosmetic touches like the exclusive ‘91 Icon Livery, or the rear wing’s Hennessey signature logo. On the inside, choices are abound with comfort or sports seats available in Hennessey’s bespoke leather or Alcantara. The center and dash of the vehicle are entirely retrimmed, and embossed Hennessey logos are visible on the seats.

This isn’t the only 850 Horsepower ‘Stang in Hennessey’s lineup

3/4 view of a Hennessey SUPER VENOM driving down a drag strip
Hennessey Performance

While the SUPER VENOM Mustang is impressive in many ways, it’s not your only option if you’re looking for an 850 horsepower muscle car with a Hennessey badge on it. We drove the H-850 Dark Horse back in 2024, and found it had potential on the track but really shone in a straight line. It’s also a bit of a bargain at $25,000 for the upgrade (though you do have to provide your own Mustang Dark Horse) and Hennessey is happy to produce 200 of the vehicles per year. So your odds of getting one are a bit higher than they are with the SUPER VENOM Mustang.

Still, if your heart is set on the SUPER VENOM, you should be prepared to part with close to $164,000 for the Dark Horse version. If you’re happy to sacrifice a small amount of performance for a good boost in comfort, a SUPER VENOM GT based on the Mustang’s GT trim is also available for $149,950–which isn’t a bad discount.

The SUPER VENOM also has a lot more going on than Hennessey’s other 850-horsepower offering. While the H-850 is essentially just a supercharged stock car with a few cosmetic touches, the SUPER VENOM comes with 20-inch lightweight performance wheels, and aerodynamic improvements through a fully carbon fiber ‘VenomAero’ kit. The kit adds “a more aggressive front splitter, a functional front hood vent, side skirts, functional front fender louvers, a rear deck lid with an integrated duck bill, and a tall, fixed, rear track wing.”

If you want to attempt to get your hands on one  of the few SUPER VENOM Mustangs, you can try to place an order through Hennessey itself or an authorized Ford dealer. The list of Ford dealerships Hennessey works with includes: Galpin Ford, Ken Grody Ford, 5-Star Ford, Riddick-Brown Ford, Kunes Ford of Delevan, Veterans Ford of Tampa, and Sarchione Ford.

Dave McQuilling
Dave has spent pretty much his entire career as a journalist; this has included jobs at newspapers, TV stations, on the…
