 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Bill Clinton’s 1996 armored Cadillac limo is going up for auction

This 1996 Presidential Cadillac Limo used by Bill Clinton is going up for sale

By
bill clinton limo auction clinton11
Mecum / Mecum

There is no shortage of highly collectible new and classic cars available today. In fact, it has become increasingly challenging to stand out driving anything short of a personalized Bugatti. But, with this armored limo used by Bill Clinton during his presidential administration going up for sale at Mecum Auctions later this month, you can own this incredibly rare piece of history and show all those hypercar owners what a bespoke vehicle indeed looks like.

To date, this is the only full-armored Presidential limousine to make its way into the private sector, according to Mecum. One of the remaining two cars sits in the Clinton Museum, while the CIA has never released the third.

Clinton Limo
Mecum / Mecum

After Clinton was elected into office in 1992, it wasn’t long before GM, after securing the prestigious contract, began working on a modified version of its (then) new Fleetwood Brougham to escort the president wherever he may need to go safely, securely, and comfortably. No expense was spared in the Caddy’s development, as evidenced by the $6 million project cost to create just three examples of this executive ride. Remember that this was six million in 1993’s money, which, when adjusted for inflation, is approximately $13.1 million today.

Recommended Videos

To accommodate all of the added equipment and create a larger cabin, Cadillac began with a base Fleetwood and then stretched the wheelbase to 167.5 inches to make this Caddy about four feet longer while at the same time, raising the roof by three inches.

Clinton Limo
Mecum / Mecum

Not your father’s Cadillac, this Fleetwood had its entire body blast-proofed to B6 standards, including three-inch-thick bulletproof glass. This armor shields the precious presidential cargo from a handgun, shotgun, sniper/assault rifle, or AK-47 gunfire and can even sustain a bomb going off next to the vehicle.

Clinton Limo
Mecum / Mecum

A strobe light, public address system, and intercom were installed, operated by an analog set of red and black switches.

Clinton Limo
Mecum / Mecum

If things begin to get out of control and the limo finds itself in any sort of precarious situation, there is an onboard oxygen and fire suppression system to keep occupants as safe as possible.

Clinton Limo
Mecum / Mecum

A fluorescent halogen lighting system provides plenty of visibility. The lights are integrated nicely into the rear cabin, where a separate roof-mounted stereo head unit sits to handle whatever soundtrack felt right on the road to the White House.

Clinton Limo
Mecum / Mecum

The Fleetwood’s standard GM-issued 5.7-liter V-8 engine was ditched. In place of that vanilla small block was a massive 7.4-liter (454 cubic-inch) big block V-8 that was personally hand-built by (now) legendary tuner Jack Roush. Monitoring that massive mill was a set of custom-built gauges built by AC Delco. All of that horsepower was routed through a four-speed automatic transmission, complete with overdrive. While no official horsepower numbers have been released, it was enough to propel this elegant tank to a 142 mph top speed.

Clinton Limo
Mecum / Mecum

The auction for this once-in-a-lifetime piece of American history is set to cross the block at Mecum’s Kissimmee 2025 auction on Saturday, January 18th. With just 627 miles on the odometer and a clean CarFax report (seriously), this fabulous Fleetwood also comes with a copy of the press release sent out by Cadillac in 1993. So, if your bank account and security clearance are high enough, this exceptionally unique ride can be yours.

Clinton Limo
Mecum / Mecum

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
Bob Seger’s gorgeous 1973 Ferrari Dino is being auctioned off right now
You can bid on Bob Seger's 1973 Ferrari Dino right now
1973 Ferrari Dino

There is just something intoxicatingly alluring about a classic Ferrari. It seems as though, over time, the visual drama of these cars somehow gets exponentially enhanced, giving them the capacity to turn non-car people into enthusiasts. Beyond that, even a Detroit-born American rock and roll star like Bob Seger could become the owner of this 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS, which can now be yours if you have the money and act quickly before the Bring a Trailer auction is over.

Ironically known later for voicing the soundtrack to Chevrolet's thirteen-year-long "Like a Rock" marketing campaign, Seger acquired this Italian stallion from its original owner in the mid-1970s and kept it as a centerpiece of his collection until sometime in the 1980s.

Read more
GM recalls nearly half a million more Cadillacs, GMCs, and Chevy trucks
General Motors issues recall due to transmission valve failure
most stolen cars in the us 2024 chevy silverado duramax hero

Hot on the heels of its last recall, which occurred only a short while ago due to faulty electronic brake control software, General Motors has just issued a new recall via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The recall affects certain Chevrolet Silverado, Tahoe, Suburban, GMC Sierra, and Cadillac Escalade models produced with diesel engines.

The good news, relatively speaking, is that this particular recall only affects vehicles equipped with diesel engines. The bad news is that even with that said, the total number of potentially affected units is still 461,839.
The problem:
It seems that the transmission control valve on any of these pickup trucks and SUVs can fail, causing the rear wheels to lock up and potentially catastrophic consequences.
The solution:
Owners will have to contact dealerships to schedule a time to bring their truck or SUV back to the dealership. From there, GM will first install new transmission control module software free of charge. Then, if the remedy software identifies a defective TCM, General Motors will offer a "special coverage program" to pay for transmission repairs and install a functioning control valve.
Potentially affected vehicles:
Cadillac Escalade - 2021
Cadillac Escalade ESV - 2021
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 - 2020-2022
Chevrolet Silverado 2500 - 2020-2022
Chevrolet Silverado 3500 - 2020-2022
Chevrolet Suburban - 2021
Chevrolet Tahoe - 2021

Read more
The 2026 Vistiq is Cadillac’s newest EV SUV
Cadillac's Vistiq EV SUV debuts for 2026
Cadillac Vistiq

We really have to hand it to Cadillac. In recent years, GM's luxury line has devoted itself to becoming a true competitor in the high-stakes game of high-end vehicles. Caddy has transformed its previously geriatric-feeling reputation into a lineup of fresh-faced, forward-feeling cars and SUVs that look every bit the part of the lavish lifestyle its German and Japanese competitors have evoked for decades.

Already immersed in the advancement of EV-powered vehicles, Cadillac announced that the Lyriq-V would be the first EV to wear its fabled V-Series high-performance badge just a short while ago. Now, on the heels of that news, Caddy has just debuted its newest EV SUV, the 2026 Vistiq.
The Vistiq will slot between the smaller Lyriq and the massive Escalade IQ

Read more