GM recalls over 90,000 Camaros and Cadillacs due to transmission problem

General Motors (GM) is announcing a recall involving over 90,000 Chevy and Cadillac vehicles due to a significant issue with the transmission control valve that may result in tire lock-up during operation. This determination was made public by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which plays a critical role in ensuring automotive safety. The vehicles affected by this recall are those equipped with 10-speed automatic transmissions.

The root of the problem lies in the transmission control valves of certain vehicles, which, over time, may become susceptible to excessive wear. This wear can lead to a loss of hydraulic pressure within the valve, resulting in harsh shifting conditions. In rare instances, this may culminate in a momentary lock-up of the wheels. Such a scenario could significantly increase the risk of a collision, posing a serious safety concern for drivers and passengers alike.

The specific models included in this recall are the 2020-2021 Cadillac CT4, the 2020-2021 Cadillac CT5, the 2019-2020 Cadillac CT6, and the 2020-2022 Chevrolet Camaro. According to the NHTSA, of the 90,081 vehicles potentially impacted, it is estimated that approximately 1% may exhibit the defect associated with the transmission control valve.

The issue first came to light in September when a driver of a 2021 Cadillac CT5 reported that the front tires experienced lock-up. In response, General Motors initiated an investigation.

Initially, the company determined that, since the incidents of lock-ups generally lasted less than 150 milliseconds and no related accidents or injuries were reported, the risk of losing vehicle control was deemed minimal, which led to the closure of the investigation. However, in November, the NHTSA reopened this investigation following the discovery of 115 individual reports detailing incidents of wheel lock-up, with one report indicating that such an event resulted in an accident. In light of these findings, GM’s Safety Field Action Decision Authority made the informed decision to conduct a safety recall, which was officially announced on February 27.

Affected vehicle owners will receive notifications starting next month. GM will provide them with access to an updated version of the transmission control module software designed to monitor the wear of the safety valves. This software is intended to prevent any occurrence of wheel lock-up by actively detecting excessive wear conditions before they lead to a malfunction.

The affected models are as follows: