A deep dive into the Cadillacs you can get

If you’ve been in the market for a luxury sedan, SUV, or EV, odds are you have come across a Cadillac or two in your search. The upper echelon of General Motors has had a seemingly ever-expanding stable of vehicles to choose from in recent years.

But while its decision to follow the German philosophy of utilizing alphanumeric coding to name its lineup may have merits, unlike BMW or Audi, the CTs and XTs of the world haven’t been around nearly as long and, as such, are not as automatically recognized by many potential customers.

So, we will be your virtual decoder, here to help you interpret the cipher of Cadillac’s latest cars and trucks in a consumable, organized fashion so you can determine which if any, new Caddy is suitable for you. Read on for the full list.

Cadillac, through the years

Few companies have elicited more conflicting messages from the public over the last half century than Cadillac. The Cadillac brand has been around for 122 years, serving as GM’s luxury division during the entirety of its tenure. But, depending on when your memories of Cadillac begin, your opinion of it might be drastically different than someone ten years older or younger than you.

Back in the 1970s, Cadillac was known for being big, bold, luxo-cruisers. But then, in the 1980s and 1990s, cars like the Allante and the later Catera (“The Caddy that zigs!”) were valiant attempts by the company to expand its brand marketability but ultimately were unsuccessful.

Since then, however, Cadillac has slowly found its niche, operating as a purveyor of high-end domestic cars and trucks designed to compete with the best around the world. With the addition of its high-performance V-Series that derived much of its power from the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 (among others), Cadillac has also been able to play in a world previously dominated almost completely by BMW M and Mercdes-Benz AMG cars.

Cadillac Sedan Models

2025 Cadillac CT4

The CT4 is the smallest sedan in the lineup. Technically, the entry-level compact-luxury sedan class, the CT4 offers a solid mix of style and performance. The latter is on a sliding scale, as the base model is serviceable, while the top-end CT4-V Blackwing is a true M2-fighter.

Available Trims:

Luxury – $36,390

Premium Luxury – $41,290

Sport – $42,490

CT4-V – $48,690

CT4-V Blackwing – $63,590

Available Engines:

2.0-liter Turbo I-4 – 237 hp

2.7-liter Turbo I-4 – 310 hp

2.7-liter Turbo I-4 – 325 hp

3.6-liter Twin-Turbo V-6 – 472 hp

2025 Cadillac CT5

Designed to take on the likes of the BMW 3-Series, Audi A4/S4, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, the CT5 is Cadillac’s full-sized luxury sedan offering. As with its German rivals, Cadillac again offers its V-Series to battle at the pinnacle of performance. But unlike its European counterparts, the CT5-V Blackwing uses a supercharged V-8 and offers a legitimate tried-and-true six-speed manual transmission. The only thing left for Cadillac to do is to sell this car in red, white, and blue.

Available Trims:

Premium Luxury – $48,990

Sport – $49,990

CT5-V – $58,390

CT5-V Blackwing – $93,495

Available Engines:

2.0-liter Turbo I-4 – 237 hp

3.0-liter Twin-Turbo V-6 – 335 hp

3.0-liter Twin-Turbo V-6 – 360 hp

6.2-liter Supercharged V-8 – 668 hp

Cadillac SUV Models

2025 Cadillac XT4

As with the CT4, the XT4 is Cadillac’s smallest SUV offering. Playing in the very busy subcompact luxury SUV segment, the CT4 has a unique style and, unlike many of its competitors, offers a plethora of standard features for the price point it is playing at.

Available Trims:

Premium Luxury – $41,990

Sport – $42,790

Available Engines:

2.0-liter Turbo I-4 – 235 hp

2025 Cadillac XT5

Caddy’s compact luxury SUV competes against high-end players like the BMW X3 and Porsche Macan. Somewhat surprisingly, the current XT5 has been around and unchanged since 2016. But, to its credit, the XT5 does not look like any of its competitors, which allows it to stand out.

Available Trims:

FWD Luxury – $45,690

Premium Luxury – $51,990

Sport – $58,790

Available Engines:

2.0-liter Turbo I-4 – 237 hp

3.6-liter V-6 – 310 hp

2025 Cadillac XT6

The mid-sized SUV from Cadillac sits just below its flagship Escalade. The three-row SUV offers an exceptionally roomy first two rows, and continues with the exemplary list of standard features. But, to compete against the BMW X5, Porsche Cayenne, and Genesis GV80, Caddy’s XT6 is going to have to continue to evolve to keep up in this elite class.

Available Trims:

Luury – $50,590

Premium Luxury – $56,790

Sport – $62,090

Available Engines:

2.0-liter Turbo I-4 – 235 hp

3.6-liter V-6 – 310 hp

2025 Cadillac Escalade

Having been in production since the Clinton Administration, the Escalade has persevered through a gas crisis, a subprime mortgage-induced national financial collapse, and a global pandemic. At that time, the Escalade grew and became a true full-size luxury SUV all-star. With the addition of the 682 hp Escalade-V, there is now an Escalade even for muscle car fanatics.

Available Trims:

Luxury – $89,590

Premium Luxury – $98,790

Sport – $99,390

Premium Luxury Platinum – $118,390

Sport Platinum – $118,890

V-Series – $161,990

Available Engines:

6.2-liter V-8 – 420 hp

6.2-liter Supercharged V-8 – 682 hp

Cadillac Electric Models

2024 Cadillac Lyriq

The first of Cadillac’s “q-Series,” the Lyriq is the first official EV from GM’s luxury department. Comfortable, quiet, and reserved in nature and driving character, the only thing a bit loud about the Lyriq is its exterior styling. But, as with many EVs, beauty is often in the eye of the beholder.

Available Trims:

Tech – $58,590

Luxury – $62,690

Sport – $63,190

Available Motors:

Single Electric Motor – RWD – 340 hp

Dual Electric Motors – AWD – 500 hp

Range

307-314 miles

2025 Cadillac Optiq

The newest member of the Cadilac EV family, the Optiq, is a compact electric SUV set to be priced at a tier lower than the Lyriq. With its clean lines and reasonable price tag, the latest Caddy EV might just end up being the best.

Available Trims:

Sport 1 – Approx $54,000

Luxury 1 – Approx $54,000

Sport 2 – Approx $58,000

Luxury 2 – Approx $58,000

Available Motors:

Dual Electric Motors – AWD – 300 hp

Range

314 miles

2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ

The electric version of Cadillac’s flagship, the Escalade IQ makes the same big, bold, and beautiful boulevard splash as its ICE counterpart. With 750 hp on tap, a pillar-to-pillar 55-inch diagonal display screen, an executive second row, and a whopping 460 miles of range, the IQ might just be the smartest full-size EV SUV on the market for 2025.

Starting Price

$127,700

Available Trims:

Sport 1

Luxury 1

Sport 2

Luxury 2

Available Motors:

Dual Electric Motors – AWD – 750 hp

Range – 460 miles

2025 Cadillac Celestiq

Designed to be Cadillac’s halo EV, the Celestiq will be a hand-built bespoke EV that is expected to start around $340,000. There is almost no ceiling on price or production. Essentially, if you have enough money, Cadillac will have this built for you. While the list of customizable options is extensive, the Celestiq’s powertrain is the one thing that is not. However, a dual-motor setup that will offer around 600 hp will probably not get many complaints.

Starting Price

Approx $340,000

Available Trims:

N/A

Available Motors:

Dual Electric Motors – AWD – Approx 600 hp

Range

Approx 300 miles