Cadillac's Vistiq EV SUV debuts for 2026

We really have to hand it to Cadillac. In recent years, GM’s luxury line has devoted itself to becoming a true competitor in the high-stakes game of high-end vehicles. Caddy has transformed its previously geriatric-feeling reputation into a lineup of fresh-faced, forward-feeling cars and SUVs that look every bit the part of the lavish lifestyle its German and Japanese competitors have evoked for decades.

Already immersed in the advancement of EV-powered vehicles, Cadillac announced that the Lyriq-V would be the first EV to wear its fabled V-Series high-performance badge just a short while ago. Now, on the heels of that news, Caddy has just debuted its newest EV SUV, the 2026 Vistiq.

The Vistiq will slot between the smaller Lyriq and the massive Escalade IQ

The exterior of the Vistiq looks a lot like a 3/4 version of its larger Escalade IQ sibling, and for good reason. The Escalade is the longest-running name in the Caddy showroom, and thanks to its popularity amongst celebrities of all kinds, it evokes those same sorts of star-struck feelings (albeit in lesser doses), so modeling the smaller and more affordable Vistiq after it makes a lot of sense.

Clean lines and an upright posture combine with options like a dual-pane sunroof with a third-row fixed-glass pane, 23-inch wheels, a contrasting black roof, and a new choreographed exterior LED lighting setup that Cadillac says “begins at the grill and headlamps, then moves completely around your vehicle each time you approach or walk away.”

The posh interior of the Cadillac Vistiq

A true three-row SUV, the Vistiq offers a serene and luxuriously tech-savvy interior. The front seats are heated, ventilated, and massaging, while the available second-row captain’s chairs are also heated. Once you finally take your eyes off the massive 33-inch diagonal high-res curved LED screen, you’ll notice two separate “Command Centers.” The Forward Command Center uses an eight-inch touchscreen to control all three rows, while the Rear Command Center allows for control of the second and third-row climate and seat adjustments.

A 126-color tri-zone ambient lighting feature complements an intelligent five-zone climate control. At the same time, a 23-speaker AKG Studio audio system uses Dolby Atmos to provide a truly immersive sound experience to any drive, short or far.

The Cadillac Vistiq makes 615 hp

The Vistiq will initially be available in three trims: Luxury, Sport, and Premium Luxury, while a top-tier Platinum spec will debut later in the model year. An all-wheel drive, dual-motor setup will power all trims, producing a whopping 615 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque.

The electric motors draw power from a 12-module, 102.0-kWh lithium-ion battery and a Combined Charging System (CCS) Type 1 port that uses a J1722 Type 1 plug with DC fast-charging pins. Cadillac says the Vistiq can add 79 miles of range in about 10 minutes when connected to a public DC fast charger. Add the GM-approved adaptor, and you’ll have access to the nearly 18,000 Telsa Supercharger network. The total range for the Vistiq is quoted at 300 miles by GM but has not been made official by the EPA as of this writing.

The Vistiq is capable of bidirectional charging, allowing it to utilize Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) technology to power owners’ homes in the event of a blackout when properly equipped with the GM Energy PowerShift Charger and GM Energy V2H Enablement Kit.

The Cadillac Vistiq can sprint from 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds

Despite being the middle child in Caddy’s EV SUV lineup, the Vistiq is not tiny by anyone’s definition. At 205.59 inches in overall length, 86.73 inches in overall width (with mirrors), and 71.02 inches in overall height, the Vistiq has room for up to seven passengers or 80.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the first row, 43 cubic feet behind the second row and 15.2 cubic feet behind the third.

With a base curb weight of 6,326 pounds, the Vistiq rides on an adaptive air-ride suspension that can raise the vehicle height to its 7.24-inch ground clearance or hunker down at highway speeds to improve aerodynamics and maximize fuel efficiency. Continuous Dampening Control and Active Rear Steering work with massive 18-inch Brembo brakes to provide a safe, secure-feeling ride.

Choose one of five drive modes: Tour, Snow/Ice, Sport, Velocity Max, or My Mode. Then, enjoy the ride as you tailor the SUV’s character to suit the conditions and your temperament best. In Velocity Max, the Vistiq forgoes all thoughts of fuel efficiency and directs all 615 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque to full-on performance, resulting in a 0-60 mph sprint of 3.7 seconds.

The Cadillac Vistiq offers a slew of tech

The Vistiq offers the latest version of GM’s Super Cruise hands-free driving assistance and available Night Vision, which sees beyond the view of the headlights and alerts drivers of any people or large animals in their path. Dual front wireless phone charging and an augmented reality head-up display allow pertinent trip data and info to appear in drivers’ line of sight without ever having to take their eyes off the road.

Beyond just more fun items, the Visitq gets all of the high-end safety features anyone would expect in a luxury EV. Blind zone steering assist, adaptive cruise control, driver attention assist, and traffic sign recognition help make long trips easier. Alerts for forward collision, rear pedestrian, and side bicyclists make around-town trips much safer. Emergency braking is offered for intersections, rear cross traffic, front pedestrians and bicyclists, and automatic reverse to add peace of mind for any journey.

The Cadillac Vistiq starts at $78,790

The 2026 Cadillac Vistiq’s base luxury trim will start at $78,790 (including the destination charge). While not yet listed, the top-tier Platinum trim, set to debut in the Summer of 2025, will most likely flirt with six figures, bringing all the bells and whistles to keep it in lockstep with any of its competitors.