The Lyriq-V is Caddy's first EV-V

In the last several years, Cadillac has gone to great lengths to expand its lineup to include plenty of luxury-level players to combat the likes of Mercedes-Benz and BMW on every market level. GM’s top-tier division has just announced it will debut the first EV-V in its history, dubbed the Lyriq-V.

Until now, the V-Series has been represented by some of the most potent gas-powered engines in the General Motors stockpile of powerplants. Beginning with the 2004 CTS-V, the current lineup consists of the 2024 and 2025 Escalade-V, CT4 V-Series, and CT5 V-Series. But now, the all-electric Lyriq-V adds a jolt of electricity to its lineup for the 2026 model year.

The Lyriq-V should make at least 595 hp

While Cadillac made the official announcement on its website, the details of the Lyriq-V were quite vague. The only factual information we know for sure is that the newest V is set to debut in the Spring of 2025. Beyond that, we are left to speculate until future updates reveal the specifics.

Using our automotive powers of deduction, Chevrolet and Cadillac typically share platforms. While GM is being somewhat clandestine about the Lyriq-V, it has clued us in that the Chevrolet Blazer EV SS is set to make a staggering 595 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque. GM also says that its Super Sport Blazer is capable of running from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds.

It is safe to assume that the Cadillac version should at least match those figures and more than likely eclipse them, allowing buyers to feel justified paying the up-market price of the higher-end Lyriq-V, which, not surprisingly, has also not been announced yet.