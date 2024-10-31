 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Cadillac announces the Lyriq-V as its first EV-V

The Lyriq-V is Caddy's first EV-V

By
Cadillac Lyriq-V
Cadillac / Cadillac

In the last several years, Cadillac has gone to great lengths to expand its lineup to include plenty of luxury-level players to combat the likes of Mercedes-Benz and BMW on every market level. GM’s top-tier division has just announced it will debut the first EV-V in its history, dubbed the Lyriq-V.

Until now, the V-Series has been represented by some of the most potent gas-powered engines in the General Motors stockpile of powerplants. Beginning with the 2004 CTS-V, the current lineup consists of the 2024 and 2025 Escalade-V, CT4 V-Series, and CT5 V-Series. But now, the all-electric Lyriq-V adds a jolt of electricity to its lineup for the 2026 model year.

Recommended Videos

The Lyriq-V should make at least 595 hp

Cadillac Lyriq V
Cadillac / Cadillac

While Cadillac made the official announcement on its website, the details of the Lyriq-V were quite vague. The only factual information we know for sure is that the newest V is set to debut in the Spring of 2025. Beyond that, we are left to speculate until future updates reveal the specifics.

Related

Using our automotive powers of deduction, Chevrolet and Cadillac typically share platforms. While GM is being somewhat clandestine about the Lyriq-V, it has clued us in that the Chevrolet Blazer EV SS is set to make a staggering 595 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque. GM also says that its Super Sport Blazer is capable of running from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds.

It is safe to assume that the Cadillac version should at least match those figures and more than likely eclipse them, allowing buyers to feel justified paying the up-market price of the higher-end Lyriq-V, which, not surprisingly, has also not been announced yet.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
Pininfarina’s B95 wins Best Sports Car Design award
What to know about the Pininfarina B95's award-winning design
pininfarina b95 prsnt iii preios cd ok2

Automobili Pininfarina has long been known for its stunning designs. Most notably, its 61-year partnership with Ferrari has produced incredible vehicles such as the Testarossa, 250 GT 308GTB, 456 GT, and 550 Maranello, just to name a few. But since its split from the Prancing Horse, Pininfarina has continued to pen incredible cars outside of Maranello, Italy. Most recently, the award-winning designer has added yet another award to its wall of accolades. The Pininfarina B95 has been named the 'Best Sport Car Design' by CarDesign Spain for 2024.

 

Read more
Paul Newman’s 1976 racing Ferrari bought by Adam Carolla and John Clay Wolfe
What to know about the sale of Paul Newman's Ferrari
paul newman ferrari ferrari2

Actor, comedian, media personality, and auto enthusiast Adam Carolla has teamed up with John Clay Wolfe, radio host, President, and Founder of Give Me The Vin (GMTV), to purchase Paul Newman’s 1976 Ferrari.

For those that may be too young to remember, Paul Newman was a true multipotentialite. One of the most renowned actors of his generation, Newman was also a film director, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Newman may best be known to some (yours truly included) as the eponymous salad dressing creator who dedicated all of its after-tax profits to charity. But Newman also happened to be an avid racer. With four SCCA championships under his belt, along with three more second-place and three more third-place finishes, Newman posthumously earned himself a spot in the SCCA Hall of Fame in 2009.

Read more
Mercedes-AMG ONE hypercar beats its own record lap time on the Ring
The AMG ONE competes with itself and wins
Mercedes-AMG ONE on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife close frontal view.

Mercedes-AMG recently announced that the AMG ONE hypercar broke its own record on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife. Also called the Ring, this 20.832-km ( 12.94 miles) track in Germany is a standard testing ground for performance cars. The Mercedes-AMG ONE with F1 technology is the first production vehicle to complete a single lap of the circuit in less than 6:30 minutes. The official time was 6:29.090 minutes. That time is more than five seconds faster than the previous record, achieved by the AMG ONE in 2022.
Why the AMG ONE lap record matters

A car with the record time on the Ring gets worldwide bragging rights, but it means more than that to Mercedes-AMG. In addition to raising the bar for the company's production vehicles, attaining and then besting the record gives the team a chance to get the most out of the car, demonstrating their drive and ability.

Read more