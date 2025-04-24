The 2026 Lexus ES will be bigger and offer hybrid and EV options

Toyota made a big splash when it first revamped its iconic 4Runner, and then the popular Camry sedan for the 2025 model year, updating its look and adding a standard hybrid powertrain. With all that change, it was only a matter of time before its sibling, the Lexus ES, got an upgrade too. The 2026 Lexus ES was just revealed at the Shanghai Auto Show, and it’s taking a huge step forward with its sharp new design and options for both hybrid and fully electric powertrains.

The previous ES model had its share of facelifts, but it was feeling a bit outdated. Since it was introduced way back in 2018, it was definitely time for a full redesign. Luckily, the wait is finally over. The new 2026 ES brings a ton of improvements, both inside and out.

If the new sharp looks seem familiar, that’s because they’re inspired by the LF-ZL concept shown off about a year and a half ago. While the production model tones things down a bit, it still looks fresh and different from the old version. A big plus is that the oversized grille is finally gone, which many will appreciate. The sleek profile, with bold gloss-black trim running across the doors, gives it a classy vibe, even though it might not be everyone’s cup of tea. Overall, the 2026 Lexus ES is not just a pretty face; it shows how Lexus is stepping up in terms of design and sustainability while giving us more choices for our rides.

The front fender of the new model now includes a convenient charging port, signaling an exciting addition to the lineup: a fully electric ES model that will be available alongside the familiar hybrid variant we’ve come to appreciate. This dual offering not only demonstrates a commitment to sustainability but also caters to a variety of driving preferences. At the rear, the taillights have been thoughtfully redesigned to enhance both aesthetics and functionality. The new lower-mounted “L”-shaped elements now house the turn signals, providing better visibility for other drivers, while the reverse lights are strategically positioned below them for improved lighting. Additionally, a fog light on one side ensures safety during low-visibility conditions. The traditional Lexus badge has been replaced by bold Lexus lettering across the upper light bar, giving the vehicle a contemporary and distinctive identity. Stepping inside, you’ll be welcomed by a dramatically reimagined cabin that emphasizes a minimalist design philosophy. This approach not only creates a sleek and modern appearance but also enhances the overall user experience by reducing clutter. The centerpiece of the dash is a stunning 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that offers customizable displays, allowing drivers to choose the information they want at a glance. Complementing this is a generous 14-inch infotainment touchscreen, providing intuitive access to navigation, entertainment, and vehicle settings. Certain versions even feature an optional passenger-side screen, which offers additional functionality and entertainment for passengers, depending on the market. The steering wheel has been updated with embossed “Lexus” branding, adding a stylish touch while simplifying the experience. Instead of the traditional gear lever, drivers will find a more compact selector that streamlines gear changes. Just below the infotainment screen, a series of touch-sensitive shortcut keys make it easy to access frequently used features, while a classic volume dial ensures that adjusting the sound is both quick and straightforward.

The panoramic glass roof is another standout feature, allowing natural light to flood the cabin and creating an airy feel. With a simple touch of a button, the roof can dim, providing privacy or shade as desired. For those lucky enough to occupy the back seats, there are luxurious massaging seats designed to enhance comfort during longer journeys. A dedicated climate control panel, embedded in the center armrest, allows rear passengers to easily customize their environment, ensuring that every journey is as pleasant as possible for everyone onboard.

On the size front, the new ES is noticeably bigger. It’s now 202.3 inches long, which is 6.5 inches more than before. A big chunk of that extra length comes from the longer wheelbase, which is now 116.1 inches, making it 3.1 inches longer. Plus, it’s wider by 2.1 inches, coming in at 75.6 inches. This means more space inside for you and your passengers to stretch out and feel comfortable, but not so much that it will infringe on the flagship LS.

Lexus is rolling out the new ES with two hybrid engine options: a 2.0-liter and a 2.5-liter. The catch? The smaller engine is front-wheel drive and won’t be available in the U.S. Instead, American buyers can opt for the ES 350h, which is available in both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions. The power output ranges from 194 horsepower for the 2.0-liter hybrid to 244 horsepower for the bigger 2.5-liter engine. As for speed, the smaller engine can hit 62 mph in about 9.4 seconds, while the 2.5-liter does it in a snappy 7.8 seconds, which makes it the better option if you’re looking for a bit more thrill.

If you’re interested in electric cars, the new ES has you covered too, with two options: the front-wheel-drive ES 350e and the all-wheel-drive ES 500e. The ES 350e pumps out 221 horsepower and can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in just 8.9 seconds, with a max range of 426 miles based on the overly optimistic CLTC cycle. In reality, though, you can expect around 300 miles on a charge in the U.S. For those wanting more power, the dual-motor ES 500e kicks it up to 338 horsepower and zips to 62 mph in a respectable 5.9 seconds. Just a heads up, the weight means the range is slightly less, with about 379 miles under the same test cycle.

The new ES features all-wheel steering, which is quite impressive. This technology allows the rear wheels to turn up to four degrees in the opposite direction at lower speeds for improved maneuverability and in the same direction at higher speeds for enhanced stability. Plus, there’s a multi-link rear suspension that enhances ride quality, so you’ll enjoy a smoother drive.

Lexus has also made the body more rigid using their latest TNGA GA-K platform, which helps with safety and performance. You can choose from wheel sizes between 18 and 21 inches, but remember, going for the bigger wheels might impact the range on the electric models. As with all new generations, some people will love it and some will feel it does not live up to its predecessor. But overall, it’s hard to argue that the new Lexus ES isn’t a great mix of comfort, tech, and fun driving, making it even more competitive in the luxury market than ever before.