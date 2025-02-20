The 2025 Toyota 4Runner is the first full redesign in 15 years

Table of Contents Table of Contents New 4Runner, new platform The new 4Runner has two available powertrains The 2025 4Runner can be 2WD, part-time 4WD or full-time 4WD The new 4Runner comes with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 New generation of 4Runner, new tech The 2025 4Runner comes in 12 different trims

Turning 40 can mean a lot of different things to different people. The obvious cliche is that the big four-oh can elicit a massive mid-life crisis, causing the birthday celebrant to radically change some, or everything about their life, for good or ill. In a way, this is akin to what has happened to Toyota’s new 4Runner.

Entering the North American market as a 1984.5 model, the Toyota 4Runner has gone through just five generations until now, the last of which began in the 2010 model year, and ended in December of 2024. For its 40th birthday, the 4Runner has resoundingly entered the modern era, and its sixth generation promises to be the best one yet.

New 4Runner, new platform

Adopting Toyota’s body-on-frame TNGA-F global truck platform, which also underpins the Tacoma, Sequoia, Tundra, Land Cruiser, and Lexus LX, the new internally named N500 4Runner will undoubtedly retain its exceptional off-road prowess while adding a bit more civility to its on-road demeanor.

The new 4Runner has two available powertrains

Much like its open-bed sibling, the Tacoma, the new 4Runner will be available with one of two distinct powertrains. Gone is the wheezy naturally-aspirated V-6 of the fifth-gen, and in its place, the base engine is now a new 2.4-liter turbocharged inline-four-cylinder engine that produces a healthy 278 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque, an upgrade of 8 hp and 39 lb-ft over the outgoing V-6.

Even more exciting than the base setup is the availability of an i-Force Max hybrid powertrain that uses Toyota’s transmission-integrated electric motor to combine forces with that same turbo-four to bump net power up to a sizeable 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque.

The 2025 4Runner can be 2WD, part-time 4WD or full-time 4WD

The new 4Runner is available in either rear-wheel drive, part-time, or full-time four-wheel drive configurations, both of which get a limited-slip rear differential. Opting for the all-wheel drive setup will also come with a two-speed high/low range electronically controlled transfer case and Toyota’s Active Traction Control.

The new 4Runner comes with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0

The new sixth-gen 4Runnber gets the latest Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite of technological driving helpers. Automatic high-beams, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keeping assist round out the usual list of safety accouterments, while Lane Tracing Assist, which keeps the truck centered in the lane, while Proactive Driving Assist automatically applies the brakes while driving around curves and corners to maintain a safe and tractable speed.

New generation of 4Runner, new tech

The new Toyota 4Runner’s base trims come with an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 7.0-inch digital gauge cluster, while 14.0-inch and 12.3-inch upgrades are available (respectively) on higher trim levels. Three USB ports, wireless Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay are standard on all trims. Optional features include two additional USB ports, wireless phone charging, heads-up display, rain-sensing wipers, a digital key, and heated second-row seats.

The 2025 4Runner comes in 12 different trims

Like the Tacoma, the latest sixth-generation 4Runner aims to provide a variant for every potential customer looking for a versatile SUV. From least expensive to most expensive, those trims are SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Sport, TRD Sport Premium, TRD Off-Road, TRD Off-Road Premium, Limited, TRD Off-Road i-Force Max, TRD Off-Road Premium i-Force Max, Limited i-Force Max, Platinum, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter. The following is a breakdown of each trim, its base MSRP, and a few highlights defining each sub-model of the sixth-gen 4Runner.

SR5

Base MSRP – $40,770

Est. MPG – 20/26 city/highway

Features – 17-inch alloy wheels, 8-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, available third-row seating

TRD Sport

Base MSRP – $47,250

Est. MPG – 20/26 city/highway

Features – 20-inch machined-finish alloy wheels, sport-tuned suspension, honeycomb grill, color-keyed overfenders and gloss-black hood scoop

TRD Sport Premium

Base MSRP – $52,610

Est. MPG – 20/26 city/highway

Features – SofTex – trimmed heated and ventilated front seats, hands-free power liftgate w/power rear window, 14-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

TRD Off-Road

Base MSRP – $49,190

Est. MPG – 19/25 city/highway

Features – 18-inch alloy wheels with 33-inch all-terrain tires, Bilstein monotube shocks w/remote reservoirs, Multi-Terrain Select w/Crawl Control

TRD Off-Road Premium

Base MSRP – $54,970

Est. MPG – 19/25 city/highway

Features – SofTex – trimmed heated and ventilated front seats, hands-free power liftgate w/power rear window, 14-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Limited

Base MSRP – $55,400

Est. MPG – 20/24 city/highway

Features – 20-inch machined-finish alloy wheels, leather-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats, available third-row seating

TRD Off-Road i-Force Max

Base MSRP – $51,990

Est. MPG – 23/24 city/highway

Features – 18-inch alloy wheels with 33-inch all-terrain tires, Bilstein monotube shocks w/remote reservoirs, hands-free power liftgate w/power rear window

TRD Off-Road Premium i-Force Max

Base MSRP – $57,770

Est. MPG – 23/24 city/highway

Features – SofTex – trimmed heated and ventilated front seats, Multi-Terrain Monitor w/selectable front, side, or rear views, 14-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Limited i-Force Max

Base MSRP – $60,200

Est. MPG – 23/24 city/highway

Features – 20-inch machined-finish alloy wheels, leather-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats, chrome tri-bar grille, chrome accents, and color-keyed overfenders

Platinum

Base MSRP – $62,860

Est. MPG – 23/24 city/highway

Features – 20-inch gloss-black painted alloy wheels, premium leather-trimmed seats w/custom perforation and stitching, dark chrome tri-bar grille, gloss-black accents, and color-keyed overfenders

TRD Pro

Base MSRP – $66,900

Est. MPG – 23/24 city/highway

Features – 18-inch matte-black alloy wheels w/33-inch Toyo all-terrain tires, Fox 2.5-inch internal bypass QS3 shocks w/rear piggyback-style remote reservoirs, stabilizer disconnect mechanism

Trailhunter

Base MSRP – $66,900

Est. MPG – 23/24 city/highway

Features – 18-inch bronze alloy wheels w/33-inch Toyo all-terrain tires, Old Man Emu 2.5-inch forged shocks w/rear piggyback-style remote reservoirs, ARB roof rack