 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The 2025 Toyota 4Runner is the first full redesign in 15 years

Toyota welcomes an all-new redesign of the 4Runner for 2025

By
2025 toyota 4runner 4runner2
Toyota / Toyota

Turning 40 can mean a lot of different things to different people. The obvious cliche is that the big four-oh can elicit a massive mid-life crisis, causing the birthday celebrant to radically change some, or everything about their life, for good or ill. In a way, this is akin to what has happened to Toyota’s new 4Runner.

Entering the North American market as a 1984.5 model, the Toyota 4Runner has gone through just five generations until now, the last of which began in the 2010 model year, and ended in December of 2024. For its 40th birthday, the 4Runner has resoundingly entered the modern era, and its sixth generation promises to be the best one yet.

Recommended Videos

New 4Runner, new platform

Toyota 4Runner
Toyota / Toyota

Adopting Toyota’s body-on-frame TNGA-F global truck platform, which also underpins the Tacoma, Sequoia, Tundra, Land Cruiser, and Lexus LX, the new internally named N500 4Runner will undoubtedly retain its exceptional off-road prowess while adding a bit more civility to its on-road demeanor.

Related

The new 4Runner has two available powertrains

Toyota 4Runner
Toyota / Toyota

Much like its open-bed sibling, the Tacoma, the new 4Runner will be available with one of two distinct powertrains. Gone is the wheezy naturally-aspirated V-6 of the fifth-gen, and in its place, the base engine is now a new 2.4-liter turbocharged inline-four-cylinder engine that produces a healthy 278 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque, an upgrade of 8 hp and 39 lb-ft over the outgoing V-6.

Even more exciting than the base setup is the availability of an i-Force Max hybrid powertrain that uses Toyota’s transmission-integrated electric motor to combine forces with that same turbo-four to bump net power up to a sizeable 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque.

The 2025 4Runner can be 2WD, part-time 4WD or full-time 4WD

Toyota 4Runner
Toyota / Toyota

The new 4Runner is available in either rear-wheel drive, part-time, or full-time four-wheel drive configurations, both of which get a limited-slip rear differential. Opting for the all-wheel drive setup will also come with a two-speed high/low range electronically controlled transfer case and Toyota’s Active Traction Control.

The new 4Runner comes with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0

Toyota 4Runner
Toyota / Toyota

The new sixth-gen 4Runnber gets the latest Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite of technological driving helpers. Automatic high-beams, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keeping assist round out the usual list of safety accouterments, while Lane Tracing Assist, which keeps the truck centered in the lane, while Proactive Driving Assist automatically applies the brakes while driving around curves and corners to maintain a safe and tractable speed.

New generation of 4Runner, new tech

Toyota 4Runner
Toyota / Toyota

The new Toyota 4Runner’s base trims come with an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 7.0-inch digital gauge cluster, while 14.0-inch and 12.3-inch upgrades are available (respectively) on higher trim levels. Three USB ports, wireless Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay are standard on all trims.  Optional features include two additional USB ports, wireless phone charging, heads-up display, rain-sensing wipers, a digital key, and heated second-row seats.

The 2025 4Runner comes in 12 different trims

Toyota
Toyota / Toyota

Like the Tacoma, the latest sixth-generation 4Runner aims to provide a variant for every potential customer looking for a versatile SUV. From least expensive to most expensive, those trims are SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Sport, TRD Sport Premium, TRD Off-Road, TRD Off-Road Premium, Limited, TRD Off-Road i-Force Max, TRD Off-Road Premium i-Force Max, Limited i-Force Max, Platinum, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter. The following is a breakdown of each trim, its base MSRP, and a few highlights defining each sub-model of the sixth-gen 4Runner.

SR5

Base MSRP – $40,770

Est. MPG – 20/26 city/highway

Features – 17-inch alloy wheels, 8-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, available third-row seating

TRD Sport

Base MSRP – $47,250

Est. MPG – 20/26 city/highway

Features – 20-inch machined-finish alloy wheels, sport-tuned suspension, honeycomb grill, color-keyed overfenders and gloss-black hood scoop

TRD Sport Premium

Base MSRP – $52,610

Est. MPG – 20/26 city/highway

Features – SofTex – trimmed heated and ventilated front seats, hands-free power liftgate w/power rear window, 14-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 

Toyota
Toyota / Toyota

TRD Off-Road

Base MSRP – $49,190

Est. MPG – 19/25 city/highway

Features – 18-inch alloy wheels with 33-inch all-terrain tires, Bilstein monotube shocks w/remote reservoirs, Multi-Terrain Select w/Crawl Control

TRD Off-Road Premium

Base MSRP – $54,970

Est. MPG – 19/25 city/highway

Features – SofTex – trimmed heated and ventilated front seats, hands-free power liftgate w/power rear window, 14-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 

Limited

Base MSRP – $55,400

Est. MPG – 20/24 city/highway

Features – 20-inch machined-finish alloy wheels, leather-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats, available third-row seating

Toyota
Toyota / Toyota

TRD Off-Road i-Force Max

Base MSRP – $51,990

Est. MPG – 23/24 city/highway

Features – 18-inch alloy wheels with 33-inch all-terrain tires, Bilstein monotube shocks w/remote reservoirs, hands-free power liftgate w/power rear window

TRD Off-Road Premium i-Force Max

Base MSRP – $57,770 

Est. MPG – 23/24 city/highway

Features – SofTex – trimmed heated and ventilated front seats, Multi-Terrain Monitor w/selectable front, side, or rear views, 14-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 

Limited i-Force Max

Base MSRP – $60,200

Est. MPG – 23/24 city/highway

Features – 20-inch machined-finish alloy wheels, leather-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats, chrome tri-bar grille, chrome accents, and color-keyed overfenders

Toyota
Toyota / Toyota

Platinum

Base MSRP – $62,860

Est. MPG – 23/24 city/highway

Features – 20-inch gloss-black painted alloy wheels, premium leather-trimmed seats w/custom perforation and stitching, dark chrome tri-bar grille, gloss-black accents, and color-keyed overfenders

TRD Pro

Base MSRP – $66,900

Est. MPG – 23/24 city/highway

Features – 18-inch matte-black alloy wheels w/33-inch Toyo all-terrain tires, Fox 2.5-inch internal bypass QS3 shocks w/rear piggyback-style remote reservoirs, stabilizer disconnect mechanism 

Trailhunter

Base MSRP – $66,900

Est. MPG – 23/24 city/highway

Features – 18-inch bronze alloy wheels w/33-inch Toyo all-terrain tires, Old Man Emu 2.5-inch forged shocks w/rear piggyback-style remote reservoirs, ARB roof rack

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
2025 MINI Cooper S 4-door on the way to U.S. this summer
The 2025 MINI family of cars grows again, but the new 4-door isn't larger
2024 Mini Cooper S 4-door right side doors and rear quarter panel with sunroof and slight wing.

The 2025 MINI lineup grows again, with an all-new gasoline-powered MINI Cooper and Cooper S 4-door joining the 3-door MINI Cooper and Cooper S launched earlier this year. The more powerful MINI Cooper S 4-door version will reach the U.S. first, arriving by early September, while the non-"S" MINI Cooper 4-door won't make it to our shores before early 2025.
Why the 2025 MINI Cooper 4-door matters

The MINI game strategy calls for keeping the MINI internal combustion engine (ICE) lineup fresh while developing a complementary cadre of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs). Last year, MINI took over the Sphere in Las Vegas to introduce Spike, the brand's new AI digital assistant, along with the 2025 MINI Countryman Electric.
New features in the 2025 MINI Cooper 4-door

Read more
2025 Toyota Crown Signia hybrid crossover SUV arrives this summer
2025 Toyota Crown Signia models, features, specs, and prices
2025 Toyota Crown Signia Limited Finish Line Red in the rain parked on a driveway in front of a house.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia Limited with Storm Cloud exterior Toyota / Toyota

Later this summer, Toyota will begin to ship the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia, the inevitable SUV version of the nontraditional Crown sedan. Introduced to replace the larger-than-a-Camry-and-slightly-more-lux Toyota Avalon, the 2023 Crown restored the use of a Toyota model name sold in the U.S. from 1958 to 1973. The 1958 Toyota Crown was the first Japanese car sold in the U.S.

Read more
What we know about Toyota’s next-gen RAV4 so far
What to expect with the next-gen RAV
toyota rav4 future suv rhv my22 0005 v002 16x9 s1qfww8ry

Since its debut in 1994, the Toyota RAV4 has been a perennial favorite among consumers who want something with a little more versatility than a traditional sedan but don't want to go the full-blown SUV route. Initially dubbed as an acronym for "Recreational Activity Vehicle with 4-Wheel Drive," Toyota has since changed that mantra to "Robust Accurate Vehicle with 4-Wheel Drive." We're not entirely sure what "accuracy" Toyota is referring to, but it has been able to target a core (and ever-expanding) audience, which has allowed the RAV4 to celebrate three decades of success this year. Now in its fifth generation, which began in 2018, it seems about time for the RAV4 to transition to another generation, which should be coming in the next year or two at the most. The following is what we know thus far about what to expect with the next-gen RAV.
What powertrain will the new RAV4 have?

Though in terms of size, the RAV4 more closely resembles the Corolla, its larger proportions and slightly heavier curb weight dictate that it will more than likely use the larger Camry's powertrain lineup for propulsion. The 2025 Camry, which is now offered solely as a hybrid in North America, currently uses a naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter DOHC inline-4 cylinder engine with Variable Valve Timing-Intelligence by Electric motor (VVT-iE), which produces a net of 225 hp for front wheel drive models and 232 hp with available all-wheel drive. This sounds like the perfect starting point for the next-gen RAV4, as Toyota tends to use the same motors across its lineup with little change.

Read more