A new report says these 2 car brands dominate hybrid sales

Honda and Toyota hybrids are the new and used sales leaders

By
2020 toyota rav4 xse hybrid review 1
Joel Patel/The Manual

When it comes to new and used cars, we all go through the same debates with ourselves. Two-door or four-door? Car, truck, or something in the middle? What exactly is a crossover anyway? Most recently, the most significant and newest question has been whether to go for an EV or ICE-powered vehicle.

Regarding that last question, it turns out that the answer might be somewhere in the middle. Hybrid vehicles offer a great mix of gasoline-powered confidence and familiarity, while the additional hybrid electrical componentry allows those fossil-fueled motors to get better fuel economy than ever before.

CarGurus has just released its Intelligence Report for October, and shows that when it comes to new or used hybrid vehicles, Toyota and Honda have all but cornered the market. Read on for the full details…

Toyota owns four of the top ten best-selling new hybrid models

CarGurus October
CarGurus / CarGurus

When Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda claimed that EVs would never own more than thirty percent of the market share and hybrids would be the wave of the future, many questioned him. But, as it turns out, he may have been right, at least in the short term.

In their October Insight Report, CarGurus shows us the month’s top ten best-selling hybrid models. Surprisingly, in the SUV-loving United States, the number spot belongs to the Toyota Camry hybrid, with a full fifteen percent of new hybrids sold. After that, we see three more Toyotas in the top ten: the RAV4 hybrid at the three spot with 10.3% share, the Sienna hybrid at number five with 4.2% share, and the Prius rounding out the tenth spot with a somewhat surprising 2.4% share of the new hybrid sales pie.

Honda has three of the top ten hybrid models. The CR-V hybrid takes the silver medal with a 10.5% share, the Accord hybrid comes in fourth with 4.5%, and the Civic hybrid comes in ninth with 2.6%.

Ford checks in with the only two pickups to make the cut. The F-150 hybrid is the sixth best-selling model on the list, with 3.8% of the total, and the Maverick hybrid comes in two spots later, at 2.9%.

The final seventh spot belongs to the Hyundai Tuscon Hybrid with a respectable 3.6%.

Toyota also owns six of the top ten used hybrid models sold in October

CarGurus October
CarGurus / CarGurus

It seemed very surprising that the Toyota Prius was in last place among new hybrid sales, but as it turns out, the world has not fallen off its axis. The Prius is still alive and well; consumers are just waiting for it to leave the new car lot and make its way to the used lot before plunking down their hard-earned cash.

The Prius, along with the RAV4, Camry, Highlander, Sienna, and Venza hybrids, helps Toyota dominate the used hybrid segment even more so than the new car list. Honda comes in again as the second best-selling brand, but it has just two models in the used market: the Accord and CR-V hybrids.

The Ford F-150 hybrid makes another appearance on the used list, while the Jeep Wrangler 4xe checks in with a ninth-place spot and a 3.3% share.

Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
