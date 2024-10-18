Moment Motor Company is updating classic ICE cars with EV conversions

After talking to Moment Motor Co. Founder Marc Davis, two things became readily apparent. The first is that my initial thought and impression as a diehard auto enthusiast right before meeting with someone who transforms old-school big block V-8s and throwback air-cooled flat-6s into battery-powered EVs was about as wrong as I’ve ever been about anything in my life.

The second was that after only about 30 seconds, Marc’s affable personality and enthusiasm for all things automotive exuded from every word he spoke about not only his own company but the autoverse in general. Suddenly, the defensive mental position I unconsciously had assumed, ready to defend the very thing that has driven my writing career (no pun intended) relaxed, and Marc’s vision for all-electric classic cars shone through and dissolved every preconceived notion my ‘change-is-the-devil’ inner childhood preservation mode could conjure.

After about quadrupling what was supposed to be a thirty-minute conversation, thanks to geeking out about everything from our favorite cars as kids to automotive career paths, I was able to get to several big questions I had regarding the controversial subject of retro EVs.

What is the Moment Motor Company’s vision?

In his own words, Davis’ goal for every creation of his company is to “upgrade in all sense of the word.” What seemed surprising (initially, anyway) was how dedicated Marc was to ensuring Moment Motor Company’s commitment to preserving each car’s original driving style.

“We’re not making these cars into Teslas.” – Marc Davis

The company was a jackpot idea that came about due to a trifecta of factors. The first was Davis’ obsession with cars since childhood, which turned into a weekend hot-rodding hobby. The second came as a convergence of his engineering school background, later intersecting with the realization that EVs were becoming increasingly mainstream in the mid-2010s.

Finally, another combination of interrelated cofactors. After spending countless hours turning wrenches on his weekends off, Davis understood “the trials and tribulations of that,” citing the seemingly endless tweaks and adjustments a single four-barrel carburetor can demand and realizing that although some people may love classic cars, they may not enjoy the constant upkeep or may not have the skills or time to dedicate to them.

The end result of all those experiences and thoughts shuffling around Davis’ head was to combine the relative maintenance-free ownership of EVs with the nostalgic joy that owning a special kind of car can offer.

Where did the name Moment Motor Company come from?

Despite my plethora of educated guesses, the real answer was far more straightforward, genuine, and telling. Looking back to some of his earliest memories, Davis said the name comes because “there’s a moment you become a car person.” And he’s right. This statement immediately caused a knee-jerk recollection of the instant I became a car person – my moment.

What is the process of turning a classic ICE car into an EV?

Much to the chagrin of purists who may imagine the process of modifying a classic car to use an EV motor to be something akin to Frankenstein and his monster, Davis and his team take exhaustive amounts of time to ensure the driving nature of each car remains as close to the original manufacturer’s intention as possible … and their technology is much better too.

The process is fairly straightforward:

Intake and inspection: Each car is meticulously inspected for excess wear and tear. Vehicles that require repair can be sent to the company’s partner shops for the work, as Moment Motor Co. is not a restoration shop.

De-ICE: This is essentially the ‘demo’ stage of the EV conversion process, where the internal combustion engine, transmission, and fuel system are all removed.

3D scan: If the vehicle is not one that Davis and his team have not already cataloged, they will take a full three-dimensional scan of any parts affected by the changeover.

Engineering: This is when things start to get fun. “We use the 3D scans to help us drop our components into the chassis and figure out what specific drivetrain will best suit the car,” Davis said. “We are putting lots of rectilinear battery boxes and devices in these cars, and it is always a challenge to fit all of them under the swoopy, sexy lines of a ’60s sports car. In the end, we will often find that the battery boxes may need to be at a weird angle or a few centimeters to the side just to fit under the hood. Once they are in place, we engineer brackets, platforms, and mounts that will hold those components exactly where we need them in the car. We engineer these with care, taking advantage of the original engine/transmission mounts where possible, doing as little alteration to the car as possible.”

Test-fit and manufacturing/assembly: Once everything has been measured and created using laser-cut or machined steel or aluminum, the parts are tested before being sent out to be painted and/or powder-coated.

Wiring and plumbing: Creativity is key when trying to find innovative ways to route high-voltage cabling and coolant lines to and from the battery. During this time, a low-voltage control harness is either created (for a new car) or reproduced (from a previous version of the same car).

Installation: Once everything is fitted and finished, it is time to finally install the system and get everything ready to fire up—or light up, in this case.

Testing and tuning: “Once fully assembled, we run through a checklist to check everything for completeness and safety and then begin tuning the end result,” Davis said. “If it’s a car we have done before, we have a set of calibrations ready to go, and it’s just a matter of fine-tuning and tweaking. If it’s a car we’ve never done before, this process is more labor intensive as we try to sort out all the throttle response curves and thermal systems and test new mechanical components.”

” We obsess at this stage – every little tiny creak, groan, squeak, or bump in the driveline is explored and refined,” Davis added. “We want the car to be perfect when it’s done.”

Delivery: One last pre-delivery inspection must be passed, and arrangements must be made to reunite the owner with their new EV.

How long does the process take?

“That depends on whether or not we’ve done that kind of car before.” Having been at this since 2017, Davis tells me, “We have done over 25 different chassis and are in the process of converting our 45th car.”

Due to the customization required for each car, already having the digital mapping and the necessary bespoke engineered pieces allows the timetable to drop precipitously for vehicles already in Moment’s catalog. The process can take as little as 2 to 5 months for those cars, while creating a classic EV from scratch for the first time can take roughly 9 to 12 months.

What ICE cars can be converted to EVs?

Davis said most, but not all, vehicles can undergo EV conversion. “About 80% of cars we can do. The other 20%, the drivetrain layout just doesn’t map very well,” he said. Thus far, Moment Motor Co. has an extensive list of vehicles already in their catalog, which includes:

Porsche – Several 911s, Speedsters, 356s, and Spyders

BMWs – 2002s, E9, E24

Alfa Romeo – GTV and Spider

Mercedes – Several Pagoda 280SLs and 280SE coupe

Trucks – Chevy C10 and Blazer, Ford F-series

Muscle Cars – Mustang, Corvette, Impala, Cobra

British Icons – Jaguar E-Type, Healey 3000s, Mini

Other – Delorean, 280Z Chevy Stylemaster, Scout Toyota Hilux, Mercedes 190B Sedan

Where are the EV motors/drivetrains sourced?

Initially, the most advanced tech for Moment Motor Co.’s EV conversions was found by reclaiming Tesla or Nissan Leaf parts from salvage yards. This not only allowed Davis to realize his vision of offering a reliable classic to his customers but also had the added benefit of giving a second life to two cars at once.

But since about 2021, EV tech has advanced enough to be on par with Tesla. Although reclaiming parts was fun, Davis said, now those parts can be brand-new out of the box, and almost all of them come with some kind of manufacturer’s warranty.

What does Moment Motor Co. do with the original parts?

Davis said what happens to the original parts is really up to the owners. “For some owners, they want to hang onto these items, and for others, there is resale value” he said. “That said, I do have a big storage unit with many, many engines and transmissions that no one wants! ”

Does Moment Motor Co. offer full restorations?

No. But they do have a partner shop they can refer customers to that will allow their cars to get into transplant-ready condition. Or, if owners already have a trusted shop, Moment Motor Co. will work with those shops to explain exactly what they need to allow the conversion to occur.

What is the maximum power Moment Motor Co. has made in an EV-converted car?

Unfortunately, there are no tri-motor Cyberbeast-sourced platforms available (yet). That being said, Davis tells me that the max power they’ve made is in the 400-500 horsepower range with about 400-500 lb-ft of torque. These setups are generally reserved for classic muscle cars or even Porsche Turbo models to provide the same seat-of-the-pants power those cars were known for.

What is the hardest part of converting an ICE engine to an EV?

“We obsess about vibration and smoothness of the drivetrain,” Davis said. “(If you) remove the source of noise and vibration and replace it with a smoother, quieter motor; you notice all those things. We have spent thousands of hours on driveshafts alone. Doing this well and doing this right is the hardest part.”

Who is your typical customer?

After some thought, Davis laid out four distinct customer types that he and his team have come across since they began in 2017:

The collector: “Many of our clients are hard-core collectors who see what we do as a way to rejuvenate and enjoy one of their classics in a different way,” Davis said. “Sure, many of them love chasing down the perfect set of carburetors and endlessly tuning them on the weekend, but some love the idea of a simple car they can get in, turn the key, and just drive with no worries. Also, all of our cars tend to be “sleepers” with massive amounts of performance from the electric drivetrain, so they like to surprise people with what’s under the hood.” The inheritor: “Some clients grew up with a parent who cherished a classic, and, in turn, they ended up with a deep affection for that particular car. Once the parent passes (or at least passes the car on), they see us as a way to preserve their memories with that person and that car in a way that makes daily driving and ownership much easier,” Davis said. The dreamer: “Other clients have always wanted to own a classic car but never had the confidence or desire to keep up with its maintenance. They see the converted classic as a perfect way to own and drive their dream car,” Davis said. The enamored: “Still, some are new to classic cars. They drive new cars and like their simplicity, and they are primarily EV owners,” Davis said. “Then, one day, they see that perfect Mercedes Pagoda or an old farm truck, and they fall in love. When they find out they can own one of those with a modern electric drivetrain, they fall head over heels.”

Have you ever turned someone away?

If a car is in poor condition and the owner is not willing to bring it up to standards, Moment Motor will not agree to convert it, Davis said.

What kind of public response have you gotten?

With a laugh, Davis catches himself from expounding too much on this obviously polarizing topic and simply says, “mixed,” which leads inevitably to my next question.

How do you make up for what people feel is the ‘lost soul’ of the original cars?

Somewhat fittingly, the ‘soul’ is the heart of the controversy surrounding retrofitting classic cars with EV powertrains. And full disclosure: As someone who grew up with a soundtrack full of big—and small-block V-8s, this was my own biggest concern.

“It’s different. It’s not for everybody,” Davis said. As a car guy from childhood, Davis is keenly aware of this concern and addresses it thoughtfully with a progressive outlook on this polarizing topic.

He fully acknowledges the vitriol some old-school purists have sent his way via social media and knows that his company (and those like it) will always have their fair share of naysayers.

But he explains that the sound of power (in the automotive sense) has changed from generation to generation. Some of us were born and bred on growling and snorting American overhead valve V-8s. At the same time, more recently, the semi-automatic-sounding, backpressure-fueled ‘pop-pop-pop’ of a tuned turbocharged four-banger symbolizes speed, which leads us to today. While there isn’t much argument that can be made about the differences in sound from a 5.0-liter with FlowMaster mufflers compared to a Kia EV9, what also can’t be denied is the unstoppable amount of power that EVs can make from zero RPM.

Piloting a sub-3000-pound Porsche 911 with 500 hp will bring a smile to any enthusiast’s face, regardless of where that power comes from. Davis feels that Pavlovian-type response will eventually lead to the ‘new’ sound of power being an EV motor or motors, albeit a bit quieter than some previous generations have been used to.

How much does it cost to turn an ICE vehicle into an EV?

Finally, to the all-important question. Davis concedes that the price point for an EV conversion is high. “There’s no hiding; it’s expensive,” he said. The price does vary significantly depending on several factors. If it is a vehicle they have done before, such as a Porsche Speedster, for which they have all of the requisite parts, brackets, scans, and layout handled already, the price could be as low as $60,000-$70,000.

But, if it comes to a car Moment Motors has not done before, the price can climb rapidly. High component costs combined with adapting to a new platform, which takes considerably more man-hours, can drive the cost past the $150,000 mark if owners are looking for the best.

What cars haven’t you converted that are on your bucket list?

Recalling our mutual affinity for C3 Corvettes established during one of our tangents, Davis mentioned that he would love to convert a 1972 Stingray. But then he admits that the number one car on his wish list is the same car that was number one on his, mine, and countless others’ growing up, the iconic Lamborghini Countach.

The future happens one ‘Moment’ at a time

Like any innovation, there will always be those who jump on board early on, while most will come along shortly after that. Then, some will fight tooth and nail until they have no choice but to adapt.

Moment Motor Co. understands this, and Davis takes the questionable use of emojis on their social media accounts in stride. “None of them have actually gotten behind the wheel and driven one of these cars,” he said.

Davis also points out the painful truth of owning a historic hot rod, “There is this constant paranoia that something is going to go wrong (with the drivetrain),” he said, and he’s right. Driving any car beyond its 3-year/36,000-mile warranty (or the like) inevitably results in an undercurrent of concern and occasionally fear that something will break, overheat, blowout, start knocking, start leaking, or any number of other potential maladies that come with mechanical age. Of course, owning a converted EV will not eliminate all possible problems, but it will reduce many of them and the anxiety they produce.

So, while the instant knee-jerk reaction to hearing a classic muscle car or sports car has been changed from an ICE to an EV may be negative, that feeling has more to do with our adverse feelings about change.

Jump behind the wheel of a Shelby Cobra, 930 Porsche Turbo, smash the gas… er …. accelerator, and try to deny a thrust-induced grin from appearing on your face with as much, or more force than the original motor.

Or call Davis at Moment Motor Co. and talk to him for a little while. You’ll hear the sincerity in his voice and the dedication his team has to keep these vehicles’ driving character and power delivery as close to original as possible. After just a few moments at the shop or on the phone, you’ll realize that, no, Moment Motor Company is definitely not making these cars into Teslas. They are making these cars into memories and experiences that will allow an entirely new population of people to enjoy what it is to own a flashy, fun, throw-back vehicle and be able to share their own “Moment” for generations to come.