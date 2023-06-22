 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The Chevy Silverado EV’s range will set a new bar for electric pickups

The Chevy Silverado can now drive up to 450 miles after a full charge

James Dolan
By
2024 Chevy Silverado WT trim on the road.
General Motors

The Chevy Silverado EV will hit the road before the end of this year. It resembles the gas-powered Chevy Silverado, but it’s sleeker with a blank body panel and thin LED lights on the front. Even the front bumper and the C pillar have been completely redesigned to make it look more futuristic. Another cool thing about it is that the interior looks bigger and less cluttered compared to the gas-powered Chevy Silverado.

Of course, since the gas-powered Chevy Silverado is one of the best-selling trucks in the U.S., GM expects the Chevy Silverado EV to have the same impact when new gasoline vehicles are banned in the near future. GM has also proven that it can be successful in the EV segment with the Chevy Bolt — although it’s killing the popular and affordable EV model.

Recommended Videos

But GM won’t be the only automaker with the hottest electric pickup on the market. The Chevy Silverado EV’s biggest competitors are the Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T, and Tesla Cybertruck.

So what makes a vehicle standout? Most EV customers think the range is a big deal, especially in a pickup truck — and if GM wants to match up to its competitors, it has to target a higher range in its upcoming electric pickup. Well, that’s exactly what GM has done.

Close up view of the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV exterior
2024 Silverado EV WT General Motors

According to GM’s updated press release, the Chevy Silverado EV will have an EPA-certified range of 450 miles. This is an added range of 50 miles in retrospect to the 400-miles range GM previously announced in January 2022. However, the 450-miles range will only be available on the work-truck (WT) trim which is designed for fleet customers. The RST trim has not yet been certified by EPA, but GM estimates it will be 400 miles. Even so, the WT and RST trim have the same 200 kWh battery size, and the range of the RST trim could probably be updated to 450 miles after it’s been tested by the EPA.

If the Chevy Silverado EV delivers as promised, it will have a longer range than the Ford F-150 Lightning, which has a maximum range of 320 miles. Better yet, it will have a longer range than the Rivian R1T, which has a maximum range of 400 miles. This means that until the Tesla Cybertruck is released with a range of 500 miles, the Chevy Silverado EV will have the longest range in an electric pickup.

The Chevy Silverado EV starts at $39,900, and it will likely be eligible for the EV tax credit. However, you can choose different trim options from around $50,000 to $105,000.

Editors' Recommendations

James Dolan
James Dolan
Contributor
James Dolan is an automotive writer with extensive work experience having been published on The Drive, Hot Cars, Green…
These are all of the states charging EV owners extra fees just for going electric
Electric vehicles charging.

The increasing popularity and demand for plug-in electric vehicles in the United States is evident through the consistent growth in sales figures over the years. In 2022, the sales of these vehicles reached their peak, with an estimated 800,000 units sold within the country. This is a significant increase compared to previous years, indicating consumers' growing interest in electric vehicles.

Additionally, the first half of 2022 alone saw more than 370,000 electric vehicles sold, demonstrating that the market is rapidly expanding. This trend is promising and is expected to continue as more and more individuals become aware of the pros of using electric vehicles.

Read more
BMW begins testing new V2X tech for EVs in California
BMW is developing bidirectional charging capabilities in its upcoming EVs
2023 BMW i7 driving on the road.

Over the past few years, BMW has made significant research and development to prepare for an electric future. As part of its electric vehicle lineup, the German automaker has produced the BMW i3, BMW iX, BMW i4, BMW iX3, and Mini Cooper SE. It also recently introduced the BMW i7 M70 xDrive, and we know the BMW i5 is coming later this year.

But to catch up to the competition, BMW needs more than just luxury electric vehicles to convince its customers. Its trick up its sleeve is a technology that most EV manufacturers have not implemented yet — bidirectional charging.
BMW is working on a technology to use your EV for power backup
In a press release, BMW announced it has partnered with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) to develop vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology until 2026. If you're unfamiliar with V2X, it's a technology that makes it possible for your EV to revert electricity to your home during a power blackout.

Read more
Report: Only one-third of car dealerships have an EV available for purchase right now
An electric vehicle being charged.

An electric vehicle being charged. myenergi/unsplash

Many of those searching for an electric vehicle in the past year have concluded that there are slim pickings at their local car dealerships. According to a recent study released by the Sierra Club, those deductions are accurate. It’s been determined that the auto industry is sadly failing to meet consumer demand for electric vehicles in the United States.

Read more