The Chevy Silverado can now drive up to 450 miles after a full charge

The Chevy Silverado EV will hit the road before the end of this year. It resembles the gas-powered Chevy Silverado, but it’s sleeker with a blank body panel and thin LED lights on the front. Even the front bumper and the C pillar have been completely redesigned to make it look more futuristic. Another cool thing about it is that the interior looks bigger and less cluttered compared to the gas-powered Chevy Silverado.

Of course, since the gas-powered Chevy Silverado is one of the best-selling trucks in the U.S., GM expects the Chevy Silverado EV to have the same impact when new gasoline vehicles are banned in the near future. GM has also proven that it can be successful in the EV segment with the Chevy Bolt — although it’s killing the popular and affordable EV model.

But GM won’t be the only automaker with the hottest electric pickup on the market. The Chevy Silverado EV’s biggest competitors are the Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T, and Tesla Cybertruck.

So what makes a vehicle standout? Most EV customers think the range is a big deal, especially in a pickup truck — and if GM wants to match up to its competitors, it has to target a higher range in its upcoming electric pickup. Well, that’s exactly what GM has done.

According to GM’s updated press release, the Chevy Silverado EV will have an EPA-certified range of 450 miles. This is an added range of 50 miles in retrospect to the 400-miles range GM previously announced in January 2022. However, the 450-miles range will only be available on the work-truck (WT) trim which is designed for fleet customers. The RST trim has not yet been certified by EPA, but GM estimates it will be 400 miles. Even so, the WT and RST trim have the same 200 kWh battery size, and the range of the RST trim could probably be updated to 450 miles after it’s been tested by the EPA.

If the Chevy Silverado EV delivers as promised, it will have a longer range than the Ford F-150 Lightning, which has a maximum range of 320 miles. Better yet, it will have a longer range than the Rivian R1T, which has a maximum range of 400 miles. This means that until the Tesla Cybertruck is released with a range of 500 miles, the Chevy Silverado EV will have the longest range in an electric pickup.

The Chevy Silverado EV starts at $39,900, and it will likely be eligible for the EV tax credit. However, you can choose different trim options from around $50,000 to $105,000.

