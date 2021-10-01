The Rivian R1T all-electric truck, due to be released in January 2022, is full of party tricks to amp up any adventure. Perhaps the most exciting is the Camp Kitchen, a $5,000 add-on option.

Rivian debuted the Camp Kitchen at the 2019 Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, Arizona. With the 2022 Rivian R1T electric pickup trucks now coming off the assembly line, the final version of the kitchen is ready for real life.

The Camp Kitchen slides out from the Rivian R1T’s Gear Tunnel, six feet of modular space just between the truck bed and its rear doors. This compartment spans the truck’s width and is accessible from either side. An additional optional Shuttle System sliding platform allows easy access to luggage and folds out into a table.

The key to the kitchen, though, is its two-burner induction cooktop from Dome Technology. Energy efficient and powerful at 1,440 watts, the induction top (using magnetic heat from a copper coil) warms food quickly, making it a perfect option for outdoor cooking. The surface stays relatively cool so spills, splatters and boil-overs don’t burn onto the cooktop, making clean-up quick and easy.

“We can do a number of different cooking applications — from braising, searing, sauteing … a lot of one-pot dishes,” Rivian’s senior culinary program manager Josh Glaser told Tech Crunch. “It gives us the ability to put cookware on it, turn it on and right away, we’re up to heat.”

Next to the burners is a cutting board that pulls out to reveal a poppable/collapsible sink underneath. This attaches to a hose, which connects to a 3.7-gallon water tank, pump, and spray faucet that serves as an outdoor dishwasher. Rivian even solved how dishes can be dried and disposables managed with an available towel bar and bag holder for recyclables and waste.

Pulling out from the Camp Kitchen’s rear is a full cookware set from Snow Peak. Form-fitted, cork-lined drawers include a three-piece nonstick cook set complete with spatulas, spoons, prep tools, pots, pans, dishes, and flatware. There’s even a water kettle, pour-over platform, coffee grinder, and four insulated mugs for critical morning fuel. And for night cooking, there’s a packed pod that releases a light string to brighten dinners in the dark.

The Camp Kitchen assembles using a modular, three-piece design making it easy to install and convenient to store. It’s also efficient, only using about three miles of the R1T’s electric range, according to Rivian. In addition, the adventure truck maker indicated that the Camp Kitchen will be updatable to future new feature releases.

“I think the sweet spot is probably 10 to 12 people (to) really be able to offer a variety of different dishes,” Glaser said.

Now that’s rolling through the outdoors in style. More details at rivian.com/r1t.

