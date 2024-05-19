 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The Ford Project T3 electric truck: What we know so far

This is what we know about Ford's mysterious new EV

By
A ford F150 driving through rugged terrain.
Ford Motor Company / Ford Motor Company

Some might think that Ford is being left behind in the EV market despite its impressively successful F-150 lightning electric vehicle. This is far from the case, with Ford CEO Jim Farley confirming during the launch of the F-150 Lightening that Ford already had a new electric vehicle truck to match competitors in the works. This new Ford project is being publicly referred to as “Project T3,” an acronym meaning “Trust The Truck.” 

From what we can see, the Ford electric truck will receive some branding from the F-Series, but it will be in its own league among other trucks. Yet, with so little information released, how will you know if this EV truck is right for you? Read on to learn what we know so far about The Ford Project T3 electric truck. 

Recommended Videos

The Ford Project T3 electric truck’s platform might not be a secret

2024 Ford F-150 Lariat pickup truck front left three-quarter view parked on grass in front of trees.
Ford Motor Co. / Ford Motor Co.

Interestingly, Road & Track recently uncovered a Ford modular electric vehicle platform patent in January 2024, which was granted that same month. There are some suspicions that this platform belongs to the Ford Project T3 electric truck since Ford included the model F-150 Lightning as one of its submitted patent drawings before much was known about it. Some enthusiasts deduce that this could be the direction in which the new model is headed. 

Related

This new system will look almost the same as GM’s Ultium platform: it will have a plug-in-and-play electric motor, rear and front suspension units, the ability to accommodate varying wheelbases and a battery component in the center. 

The electric vehicle specs in the Ford Project T3 are looking impressive

Charging a Ford F-150 Lightning EV with a Level 2 wall charger in a garage.
Ford / Ford

As of the time of writing, no specifics regarding the Project T3 specs have been released, with Ford keeping much about the electric vehicle’s features close to heart. However, many expect the new Ford electric vehicle truck to feature the following:

  • Faster charging.
  • The latest edition of Blue Cruise hands-free driving.
  • A digital platform allowing the vehicle to receive over-the-air software updates.
  • Greater charging capabilities when charging at home charging stations.
  • greater range than the Lightning model – so about 320 miles on a single charge. 

Additionally, one exciting tidbit from Ford is that the truck will be “incredibly quick,” which could likely suggest that it may be faster than the model F-150 Lightning. The Lightning can reach 0-60 mph speeds in only 4.0 seconds, so we can only imagine what this new model will achieve.

Frunk storage on the electric F-Series looks to be innovative

Auto Ford F-150
Mil-Spec Automotive / Ford

In December 2023, Motor Trend discovered a patent application showing storage solutions for an electric pickup’s frunk. This patent application included drawings depicting cubbies to store tools or other objects and, more notably, an integrated front fascia slide-out drawer. 

However, this design does not match the current F-150 Lightning design. Therefore, a safe assumption is that this patented design would be for Ford’s next-generation electric pickup. 

Production of the Ford Project T3 won’t be a problem

Ford F-150 Lightning at Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in a factory with bright lights in the back.
Ford

Once the model F-150 Lightning was released, Ford faced a surge in public interest. The company had initially planned to manufacture 40,000 Lightnings per year; however, they ended up with roughly 200,000 reservations prior to ending the reservation process. This was above what they could comfortably accommodate. 

Fortunately, no such problem will exist with the production of Project T3s since Ford’s new Blue Oval City manufacturing plant will be capable of producing 500,000 electric vehicles annually. As for a release date, there is no hint about when the model will hit dealerships, but some sources say it will be as late as 2026. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jason Collins
Jason Collins
Contributor
Jason is a busy writer, avid traveler, and a car fanatic.
What we know about Toyota’s next-gen RAV4 so far
What to expect with the next-gen RAV
toyota rav4 future suv rhv my22 0005 v002 16x9 s1qfww8ry

Since its debut in 1994, the Toyota RAV4 has been a perennial favorite among consumers who want something with a little more versatility than a traditional sedan but don't want to go the full-blown SUV route. Initially dubbed as an acronym for "Recreational Activity Vehicle with 4-Wheel Drive," Toyota has since changed that mantra to "Robust Accurate Vehicle with 4-Wheel Drive." We're not entirely sure what "accuracy" Toyota is referring to, but it has been able to target a core (and ever-expanding) audience, which has allowed the RAV4 to celebrate three decades of success this year. Now in its fifth generation, which began in 2018, it seems about time for the RAV4 to transition to another generation, which should be coming in the next year or two at the most. The following is what we know thus far about what to expect with the next-gen RAV.
What powertrain will the new RAV4 have?

Though in terms of size, the RAV4 more closely resembles the Corolla, its larger proportions and slightly heavier curb weight dictate that it will more than likely use the larger Camry's powertrain lineup for propulsion. The 2025 Camry, which is now offered solely as a hybrid in North America, currently uses a naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter DOHC inline-4 cylinder engine with Variable Valve Timing-Intelligence by Electric motor (VVT-iE), which produces a net of 225 hp for front wheel drive models and 232 hp with available all-wheel drive. This sounds like the perfect starting point for the next-gen RAV4, as Toyota tends to use the same motors across its lineup with little change.

Read more
Ford’s hybrid vehicle strategy pays off with new all-time sales record
Ford's hybrid vehicle strategy pays off
Ford Hybrid F-150 pulling an Airstream trailer on a two-lane road with trees next to the road.

Ford reported good news for hybrid sales in its latest monthly report from the company's Dearborn, Michigan headquarters. Like other automakers on the path to electrification, Ford is paying close attention to its all-electric, gasoline-only, and hybrid vehicle sales. in April 2024, Ford sold 17,997 hybrid vehicles in the U.S. That's a new monthly record for Ford, 60% higher than its hybrid sales in April 2023.
Why Ford's hybrid sales success matters
Ford enjoyed immediate sales success with its original battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), the Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 Lightning. Immediately after their respective launches, the Mach-E in 2021 and the Lightning in 2022, demand far outstripped supply, leading to price increases and plans to add production shifts and facilities.

When the demand for the Mach-E and Lightning softened, a reaction to price increases and increased post-COVID overall vehicle supply, Ford retrenched on some expansion immediate plans. In a Ford investor call earlier this year, Ford CEO Jim Farley pointed to continued major investments in electrification. He also spoke about hybrids' position and market share in Ford's lineup, especially with trucks.

Read more
The electric Jeep Wrangler: Everything we know so far
An electric Wrangler is coming and it may be an off-road beast
electric jeep wrangler wrangter magneto 1 0 concept parked on a rocky rise in the desert

The Stellantis Jeep division has made the message clear: An electric Jeep Wrangler is coming. For three years at the Easter Jeep Safari, a Jeep-sponsored event in the desert in Moab, Utah, Jeep has shown successive versions of an all-electric Jeep Wrangler Magneto concept vehicle. The Moab event is a chance for Jeep to show and get feedback on various vehicle and model concepts, but the Magneto has been a consistent presence.

Jeep isn't claiming that the first all-electric Jeep will be a two-door model called the Magneto; the chances are better for a four-door Wrangler Unlimited, at least for the initial release. The point is that Jeep isn't being shy about its electrification intentions, even if it keeps the details close to the vest.
Electric Jeep Wrangler: why it matters

Read more