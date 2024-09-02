For Ranger and Bronco owners who want their Raptors to jump higher

Ford Performance Parts announced a software calibration upgrade that adds 37-50 horsepower and 96-106 lb-ft of torque to Bronco Raptor and Ranger Raptor owners.

Why is a Raptor power boost important?



With small risk of giving offense, I’m sure no one who buys a Ford Raptor would ever turn down an affordable power boost. Increased horsepower means higher speed and greater torque translates to faster acceleration and more power for ascents and getting out of tight spots. Torque can also help you get airborne.

Recommended Videos

How the Bronco and Ranger Raptor upgrade works



The upgrade, performed at dealers and not over-the-air (OTA), enables improved throttle response and includes an optimized shift schedule.

The Raptor upgrade increases a 2024 Ranger Raptor from 405 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque to 455 hp and 536 lb-ft. Bronco Raptor owners of 2022-2024 models will increase horsepower from 418 to 455 hp and torque from 440 to 536 lb-ft.

The Bronco Raptor Calibration and Ranger Raptor Calibration retail for $825 online and are installed at a Ford dealership. The upgrade is covered by Ford’s three-year, 36,000-mile Ford Performance Parts warranty.

Ford Raptor Rally at the Ford Performance Racing School

You can get a $165 discount on the Raptor upgrade by attending the Raptor Rally on September 22. The Raptor Rally costs $500 for a one-day off-road driving experience for two people (owner and guest) with trail rides, expert workshops, hot lap opportunities, meals, meet-and-greets with pro drivers and racers, meals, giveaways, and more. Raptor Rally attendees will also receive a coupon good for 20% of the Raptor upgrade and other eligible Ford Performance parts.