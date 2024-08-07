Now you can buy

 Skip to main content
ET Ford fans can ride Ford Bronco and Mustang-inspired e-bikes

Mustang Ford Heritage Edition e-bike with a red Mustang convertible.
We’ve written previously about car makers branding e-bikes.  Now Ford Bronco and Mustang owners can buy branded high-performance e-bikes to match their vehicles. Ford’s global brand licensing division and micromobility company N+ announced Bronco and Mustang e-bikes that are inspired by the Bronco’s all-terrain capabilities and the Mustang’s muscle car performance and sportscar-like handling.

Why build Ford e-bikes

Ford Bronco e-bike with Ford Bronco 2-door SUV.
N+ Bikes, which also produces Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG F1 e-bikes, works with automakers passionate about performance vehicles, and Ford is certainly a match.

Ford sees the collaboration as a way to spread the enthusiasm. “We know the passion and thrill that gets unlocked when people get behind the wheel of a Bronco and Mustang,” said Tyler Hill, Ford’s global brand licensing manager.

“These new e-bikes will allow more people to experience the adventurous  spirit of a Bronco and the exhilaration of a Mustang from the moment  they grip the handlebar,” Hill continued.

The Mustang and Bronco have different defining features but use key performance components. For example, both e-bikes have:

  • 750-watt rear hub motors
  • 28 mph maximum power-assisted speed
  • Up to 60-mile range
  • 48V 15Ah battery
  • 3.5-hour battery charge time
  • 9-speed Shimano Cues gear set and shifter
  • Tektro hydraulic disc brakes with four-piston calipers and 203 mm rotors
  • Dual-arm rear suspension and dual front fork suspension
  • Pirelli tires
  • Full-color display integrated into the handlebars

Mustang and Bronco e-bikes are made to order and can be purchased online or at select Ford dealerships.

Major features of the Bronco and Mustang e-bikes

Red Ford Mustang Heritage e-bike product shot.
The Mustang e-bike, available in three frame sizes, has an adjustable height seat and Pirelli Angel GT semi-slick tires. It starts at $4,000 with the standard Carbonized Gray Metallic frame or $390 more for the customer’s choice from ten color options.

Green Bronco e-bike product shot.
The Bronco e-bike has a motocross-style seat that allows easy rider movement. The Bronco also has eMTB wheels and Pirelli Scorpion Enduro M hard-wall tires for all-terrain use. The Bronco starts at $4,500 with an Area 51 frame. Buyers can choose from ten additional colors for an extra $390.

