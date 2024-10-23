Ford Recalls Adaptors

Just months after the inception of its Ford Fast Charging Adaptor seemed like a breakthrough in EV tech-sharing, allowing a cross-pollination of electrical supply from EV manufacturers, Ford Motor Company has recently notified owners that its Tesla Supercharger adaptor may damage their vehicles’ batteries.

While not listed on the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration as an official recall like VW’s recent recall of its e-tron GT, Ford has instead contacted owners as a ‘customer service action.’

In their bulletin, Ford states:

As a part of ongoing testing, your adapter has been identified by Ford to have a potential issue that may result in reduced charging speeds over time, and in some cases, charge port damage.

Much like a recall, Ford has identified the problem and recommended the next steps. The first and biggest point is to stop using the current adaptor altogether. The notice tells owners that Ford will send a replacement adaptor in the coming weeks, along with instructions on returning the defective unit at no cost.

In lieu of the Supercharger network, Ford advises owners to:

Please check FordPass® or the in‑vehicle Public Charging app for other charging options within the BlueOval Charge Network™ while we expedite your replacement adapter.

As initially reported by InsideEVs, these same adaptors, which are manufactured by Tesla, not Ford, were also sent to both Rivian and GM EV owners. However, the unspecified problem has only affected Ford EVs (as of this writing).

EV owners who are concerned can contact Ford’s customer contact center at 1 (800) 392‑3673 for further information.