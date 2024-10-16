 Skip to main content
Audi e-tron’s high voltage batteries may short circuit, VW recall says

What to know about the Audi e-tron recall

By
Ironically, it seems the topic of EVs has become as polarizing as the batteries that power these cars. So, when a recall shows up saying that the high-voltage batteries may short-circuit, it will more than likely cause one of two types of reactions. If you are anti-EV, the “here we go, I knew it!” sentiment will probably come to mind, validating all of the fears and concerns surrounding electric vehicles.

However, if you are pro-EV, this recall will probably be filed under the “this is just a hiccup along the path of progression of batteries” portion of your brain. In either case, here is the information to do with as you will:

Volkswagen Group of America has issued a recall of 6,499 2022-2024 Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT models. The batteries in these cars may short-circuit, increasing the risk of a fire. To remedy this risk, the recall states that dealers will install software free of charge and

“For vehicles where on-line data is available (Audi recall number 931A), as an interim measure, the vehicles will be monitored through online data evaluation at no cost to owners. Where the online data shows a potentially critical battery module, the owner will be contacted and advised to only charge the vehicle up to 80% charging capacity until the affected module can be replaced at an authorized Audi dealer, free of charge.

For vehicles where online-data is not available (Audi recall number 931B), as an interim measure, dealers will perform diagnostic procedures and, if necessary, replace battery module assemblies, free of charge. Owners of these vehicles will also be advised to only charge their vehicle up to 80% charging capacity, and the inspection may have to be repeated before the software becomes available.”

Owners will begin being contacted on November 29, 2024, via snail mail.

