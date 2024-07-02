 Skip to main content
2025 Audi Q6 e-tron and SQ6 e-tron debut PPE platform benefits

The Q6 and SQ6 e-trons will have the longest range and fastest charging Audi EVs. in

By
2025 Audi Q6 e-tron European model driving on a highway with forest in the background.
Audi AG / Audi AG
Audi of America announced the 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron and higher-performance SQ6 e-tron all-electric mid-size luxury SUVs. The Q6 e-trons will join the Q4 e-tron compact SUV and the Q8 e-tron full-size SUV in the Audi lineup when the Q6 and SQ6 e-trons in fall 2024.

Why the 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron matters

2025 Audi SQ6 e-tron European model parked on a stone street near a seaport.
The Q6 e-tron and SQ6 e-tron are Audi’s fourth fully electric models and the first built on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) co-developed with Porsche. The Q6 e-tron sets a new standard with its power, handling, range, infotainment, and versatility. The Q6 and SQ6 e-trons will have the longest range and fastest charging times in Audi’s EV lineup.

Major features of the Q6 e-tron and SQ6 e-tron

Two 2025 Audi Q6 e-trons and a 2025 Audi SQ6 e-tron plugged in at a DC fast-charging station.
In addition to being the first models to benefit from the PPE architecture, the Q6 e-trons will be the first with Audi’s new infotainment system with its new interface and user experience. The new e-trons also include OLED and LED lighting to aid visibility and for owner personalization.

The Q6 and SQ6 e-tron models for the U.S. both have Quattro four-wheel drive. The Q6 e-tron power unit creates 422 hp. With launch control, the power increases to 456 hp, and the car can accelerate from 0-to-60 mph in a factory-estimated 4.9 seconds. The top speed in track mode is 130 mph, and Audi expects a 307-mile EPA range estimate.

The SQ6 e-tron pumps out 483 hp, or 509 hp, with launch control for 4.1-second 0-to-60 mph runs and a top speed boosted to 143 mph. Audi estimates the SQ6 will have 276 miles of range based on its EPA rating. The SQ6 variant will also include a sport-focused adaptive air suspension, red disc brake calipers, and 20-inch wheels as standard.

Both models will be based on an 800V battery structure with 180 lithium-ion prismatic cells in 12 modules of 15 cells each. The battery will have a net capacity of 94.4 kWh from 100 kWh. With 270 kW standard DC fast-charging capacity, Audi expects to add up to 135 miles of range with 10 minutes of charging and charging from 10 to 80% in about 21 minutes.

The 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron and SQ6 e-tron are expected to hit U.S. showrooms in the fourth quarter of 2024. Audi will release pricing and options closer to the launch date.
2025 Audi SQ6 e-tron interior has a curved driver display.

Bruce Brown
