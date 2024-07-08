 Skip to main content
Audi RS 6 Avant GT limited edition honors Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO racing car

Audi honors IMSA GTO racing car

2025 Audi RS 6 Avant GT in Nardo Gray driving along California coastline.
The Audi e-tron GT models are impressive, but the automaker has not abandoned ICE power. Audi launched a limited edition 2025 Audi RS 6 Avant GT in tribute to the 1989 Audi Quattro IMSA GTO race car. Audi presented the car with photos taken in California locations. The images show the new car in the two available colorways, accompanied by one of the original 1989 race cars. Audi will only sell 660 cars in this edition.

Why is Audi making a big deal about launching RS 6 Avant GT in California?

Two limited edition 2025 Audi RS 6 Avant GTs flanking a 1989 Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO racing car.
Audi released the limited-edition Audi RS 6 Avant GT in California because the car has a cult status in the U.S., Audi’s second-largest market worldwide. After this first limited-edition launch, Audi plans ten more by 2026 as part of a marketing strategy to fortify the Audi brand in the North American region, which the automaker considers one of three pillars worldwide.

The Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO was extremely successful. The all-wheel-drive race car with a turbocharged 2.1-liter five-cylinder engine capitalized on its 720 hp and 531 lb-ft of torque to win seven races in the competitive American touring car series in 1989. That car had the most powerful five-cylinder engine in motorsports. The 2025 Audi RS 6 Avant GT is the top of its model series.

The big dog features of the Audi RS 6 Avant GT

2025 Audi RS 6 Avant GT in Arkona White parked outside a hotel.
The Audi RS 6 Avant has a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine that produces 621 hp at 627 lb-ft of torque, power, and force. This engine enables 3.3-second 0-60 mph acceleration and a top speed of 155 mph, although the top speed is electronically limited.

The Quattro all-wheel drive train includes an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission and a Sport rear differential. In addition to dynamic all-wheel steering, it has front and rear RS Sport air suspension and 10-piston front calipers.

The limited edition Audi RS Avant GT has unique exterior and interior styling details and is available in two colors, Nardo Gray and Arkona White.

