 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The last gas Jags: Jaguar ends gas-powered heritage with limited-production 2024 F-Type ZP Edition sports cars

The Jaguar EV is the brand's future

Bruce Brown
By
Jaguar's last gas cars, two 2024 Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition cars facing each other, a blue roadster on the left and a white coupe on the right.
Image courtesy of Jaguar Land Rover Limited / Jaguar Land Rover Limited

Jaguar, the famed British luxury sports car company, is joining other automakers in calling it quits with internal combustion engines (ICEs), shifting to an entirely EV luxury lineup brand by 2025. To commemorate its departure from 75-plus years of building gas-powered cars, Jaguar recently introduced the 2024 F-Type XP Edition, a limited-build of 150 vehicles.

It’s historically fitting that Jaguar chose the F-Type sports car for its last petrol-powered model. The F-Type is directly linked to Jag’s success on European racetracks in the 1950s with the D-Type racecar. The D-Type was the precursor to the widely coveted Jaguar E-Type street model. Jaguar produced the E-Type roadster and coupe from 1961 to 1974.

Recommended Videos

The E-Type was called the XKE in the U.S. A multi-paged, slick XKE model sales brochure I procured from the Jaguar car dealership in Hartford, Connecticut, in the late 1960s was a personal source of dreams and inspiration for years.

Related

Jaguar launched the F-Type in 2013 as the spiritual successor to the E-Type after almost 40 years of building more significant, more luxurious sedans and convertibles. The V-8-powered F-Type demonstrated Jaguar’s continued commitment to gutsy sports cars.

All about the 2024 Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition

The 2024 Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition will be built to order starting in early 2024. The cars will have all-wheel drive, Jaguar’s Intelligent Driveline Dynamics (IDD) technology, and a 575-hp supercharged V8 engine that puts out 536 lb-ft of torque capable of hurling the F-Type from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

F-Type ZP Edition buyers can choose between two color combinations: Oulton Blue Gloss exterior with a Mars Red and Ebony leather interior or Crystal Grey Glass paint with Navy Blue and Ebony leather. As another reminder of their racecar roots, all ZP Editions will have hand-painted Porcelain White Gloss circles, called roundels, on their doors. Should you buy one of these sure-to-be-collector cars, adding racing numbers to the roundels is on you.

The commemorative F-Types will have Gloss Black exterior trim pieces and disc brake calipers. The cars also will sport F-Type ZP Edition branding on Gloss Black Diamond Turned 20-inch forged alloy wheels, the door tread plates, and the dashboard. Owners will also receive a plaque identifying the car by its number of 150.

Jaguar hasn’t been shy to adapt to market direction in the past decade, as demonstrated when it launched the 2017 Jaguar F-Pace SUV. Jaguar’s transition to an all-electric brand will be interesting, especially as it fully commits to the shift to Jaguar EVs sooner than most established car companies.

Pricing for the 2024 Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition is not available yet. The F-Type R75 roadster and coupe that the limited edition will be based on start at $115,000 and $113,000, respectively, so you can count on the ZP Edition starting considerably north of those prices. Collectors are likely jockeying for spots on the list. If you want this Jaguar, the time to start your campaign is now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
EV charging stations stay broken because we don’t have enough electricians: Report
"EV electrician" may be the next "underwater welding" hustle
7Charge electric vehicle charging station by 7-Eleven with an EV charging at a convenience store

 

A new trend  in the age of AI is asking GPT all kinds of crazy questions, not the least of which is, "How can I make more money?' In every generation, we have seen opportunities. During the Gold Rush, it was the guy selling shovels. At the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, becoming an architect or engineer was worth the educational investment.

Read more
Industry insider says Tesla Cybertruck pre-production issues are nothing to worry about (yet)
Don't judge a 16-bit truck by its pre-production models?
Tesla Cybertruck parked indoors in front of a black wall with headlights and taillights on.

The concern surrounding Tesla’s pre-production Cybertruck problems may be misplaced, according to one automotive authority. After five high-profile delays and over four years of waiting, numerous sites, commenters, and even Elon Musk himself have all pointed out problems with the pre-production vehicle. One recent issue, which may have caused the most recent push-back of the truck’s production date, relates to panel gaps on the polygonal EV.

Auto expert Sandy Munro seemed dismissive of this, telling Insider: "With prototypes, they're not as fussy about panel gaps and things like that — so you can't really throw rocks at that.”

Read more
New Ford F-150 Lightning Flash packs popular EV features into sub-$70k sticker price
There's 320 miles of range, too
2024 F-150 Lightning Flash debuts with most commonly-ordered functional and technology options.

Ford Motor Company aims to make EV truck selection simpler and less costly with the 2024 F-150 Lightning Flash, a new sweet-spot model that starts at just under $70,000. Referring to the Lightning Flash as a "tech-forward model," Ford employs a standard automaker strategy of bundling existing options to create a new model.

All about the 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash
The F-150 Lightning Flash is essentially an optioned-up Lighting XLT model. The upgraded tech in the F-150 Lightning Flash starts with an extended-range battery, which increases the e-truck's power and range. All F-150 Lightning models have two electric motors, one on each axle. The extended-range battery delivers up to 433 kilowatts of power for up to 580 horsepower and 775 foot-pounds of torque, with an EPA estimated 320 miles maximum range. These numbers are significant boosts from the standard battery's 337kW, 452 horsepower, 775 ft-lb of torque, and EPA estimated 240 miles range.

Read more