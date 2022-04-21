 Skip to main content
  1. Auto

2021 Jaguar F-Pace R Dynamic S: A Primal Attraction  

Joel Patel
By

SUVs are hard for enthusiasts to love because none of them feel alive. They’re all built to fit within a very specific mold that makes it nearly impossible for any option to truly stand out above the rest. Ever since AMC toyed with the idea of a crossover by trying to put an SUV body on a passenger car platform, automakers from all corners of the globe have been insanely busy trying to expand on their SUV lineups. Nowadays, SUVs are everywhere and they blend in with everything. Line a few crossovers up and it all comes down to personal preference on which one is better than the other.

If the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace gets one thing right over everything else, it’s that it truly doesn’t feel like anything else. If the F-Pace had a dating profile, it would say that it’s not like the other crossovers. That claim isn’t misleading and would certainly garner some swipes. The F-Pace isn’t like any other compact SUV in the luxury class. It attends every event, even backyard barbeques in a well-tailored suit and a Garrick watch. It also arrives late, both because that’s fashionable and because it wanted to take the scenic route. Of all the SUVs in the class, the F-Pace seems to be the one that feels the most like it’s built by people that understand that a car is still below the SUV body.

2022 Jaguar F-Pace R Dynamic S front end in front of rocks with trees in the back.
Joel Patel/The Manual

You don’t see a lot of F-Paces on the road, which is a shame, because the people that drive and own these are the kind of people you want to hang out with. The F-Pace, at least in its R Dynamic S guise, doesn’t lead the class in any metric. What it does have, is a sense of occasion and the ability to ingrain itself into your brain in the same way as a good concert, meal, or vacation.

1 of 9
2022 Jaguar F-Pace R Dynamic S front end angle from driver's side in a grassy field.
Joel Patel/The Manual
Rear end of 2022 Jaguar F-Pace R Dynamic S from passenger's side in a grassy field.
Joel Patel/The Manual
2022 Jaguar F-Pace R Dynamic S front end up from passenger's side in a grassy field.
Joel Patel/The Manual
2022 Jaguar F-Pace R Dynamic S rear end in a grassy field with trees in the back.
Joel Patel/The Manual
Close up of 2022 Jaguar F-Pace R Dynamic S front end from driver's side angle in a grass field.
Joel Patel/The Manual
Close up of 2022 Jaguar F-Pace R Dynamic S rear end in a grassy field.
Joel Patel/The Manual
Side profile of 2022 Jaguar F-Pace R Dynamic S in a grassy field with trees in the back.
Joel Patel/The Manual
Close up of 2022 Jaguar F-Pace R Dynamic S front end in a grassy field with trees in the background.
Joel Patel/The Manual
Close up side profile of 2022 Jaguar F-Pace R Dynamic S in a grassy field with trees in the background.
Joel Patel/The Manual

Design & Interior

Hands down, the F-Pace is one of the better-looking SUVs on sale. The SUV looks like an F-Type that hit the gym hard during the COVID-19 lockdown. There’s no getting around the fact that it’s an SUV, but instead of attempting to hide the fact that the F-Pace is an SUV, Jaguar embraces it. Of course, the bulging hood, massive air intakes, and wide fenders don’t let you forget about the F-Pace’s sporty intentions, but the rest of the package is pure class.

Last year, the F-Pace arrived with a revamped interior that moves to be simplistic in design and it looks gorgeous. There’s a minimalist feel to all of the vehicle’s controls that gives the cabin an upscale look. Everything you touch and see feels luxurious and those seats, my goodness the seats. The $2,925 sport seats hold your body in a way that feels like they were tailor-made for your exact proportions. They coddle your body, providing support in places you never knew you needed and have the perfect amount of support for times when you want to go on a feisty drive.

1 of 12
2022 Jaguar F-Pace R Dynamic S close up of steering wheel from outside driver's side.
Joel Patel/The Manual
Steering wheel and dashboard in 2022 Jaguar F-Pace R Dynamic S from passenger's side.
Joel Patel/The Manual
2022 Jaguar F-Pace R Dynamic S center console and steering wheel from back seats.
Joel Patel/The Manual
Close up of 2022 Jaguar F-Pace R Dynamic S steering wheel.
Joel Patel/The Manual
Close up of 2022 Jaguar F-Pace R Dynamic S steering wheel with door open from outside car.
Joel Patel/The Manual
Rear seats in 2022 Jaguar F-Pace R Dynamic S from driver's side.
Joel Patel/The Manual
Front driver's seat in 2022 Jaguar F-Pace R Dynamic S from outside.
Joel Patel/The Manual
Front passenger's seat in 2022 Jaguar F-Pace R Dynamic S from outside car.
Joel Patel/The Manual
Side profile of front seats in 2022 Jaguar F-Pace R Dynamic S from outside of car.
Joel Patel/The Manual
Close up of front passenger's seat in 2022 Jaguar F-Pace R Dynamic S from outside the car.
Joel Patel/The Manual
Rear seats in 2022 Jaguar F-Pace R Dynamic S from driver's side.
Joel Patel/The Manual
Rear seats in 2022 Jaguar F-Pace R Dynamic S from passenger's side.
Joel Patel/The Manual

Sporty SUVs usually require you to greatly sacrifice interior space for the design. The F-Pace doesn’t require any compromise on this front, as passengers will find plenty of room, with 69.1 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded. The Meridian audio system, which is an $800 upgrade, is excellent, filling the SUV with rich audio that will drown out any annoying thumps and bumps from the poorly installed subwoofer in the car next to you at the red light.

The F-Pace’s cabin, as nice as it is, has a few oddities. The center console features plenty of touch capacitive buttons that require so much effort to push that the trim piece that they’re embedded into flexes when you push them. For an SUV, the F-Pace has hilariously small storage compartments that can’t be used for much. A chief example is the center console compartment, that’s only big enough for a sunglasses case.

Driving Experience

The first time I drove an F-Pace was in 2016 when the SUV was introduced as an all-new vehicle for the 2017 model year. I got to drive a model with the supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine that I still remember today. It was a vibrant engine, singing a sweet song that included pops and crackles. Sadly, that engine isn’t available anymore.

The P400 powertrain features a turbocharged and a supercharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. In this state of tune, the engine makes 395 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. This isn’t nearly as powerful as other SUVs in the class with M and AMG badges that cost just as much, but you’re never wanting for more power. While the inline-six engine doesn’t offer the same aural concert as the outgoing V6, it delivers power in a silky smooth, soft service ice cream coming out of a machine way that almost makes up for its muted sounds.

1 of 12
2022 Jaguar F-Pace R Dynamic S front end view with rocks in the forefront.
Joel Patel/The Manual
Rear end of 2022 Jaguar F-Pace R Dynamic S with rocks in the forefront.
Joel Patel/The Manual
Close up of 2022 Jaguar F-Pace R Dynamic S front end in front of rocks.
Joel Patel/The Manual
Rear end of 2022 Jaguar F-Pace R Dynamic S with rocks in the background.
Joel Patel/The Manual
Full profile view of 2022 Jaguar F-Pace R Dynamic S in a grassy field with trees in the background.
Joel Patel/The Manual
Side view of 2022 Jaguar F-Pace R Dynamic S rear end with rocks in the background.
Joel Patel/The Manual
Close up of rear end of 2022 Jaguar F-Pace R Dynamic S with blue sky in the background.
Joel Patel/The Manual
Close up of 2022 Jaguar F-Pace R Dynamic S Jaguar badge on the back liftgate.
Joel Patel/The Manual
2022 Jaguar F-Pace R Dynamic S close up of front end grille with trees in the background.
Joel Patel/The Manual
Engine bay of 2022 Jaguar F-Pace R Dynamic S close up shot.
Joel Patel/The Manual
Close up of digital instrument cluster in 2022 Jaguar F-Pace R Dynamic S.
Joel Patel/The Manual
2022 Jaguar F-Pace R Dynamic S infotainment system with surround-view camera.
Joel Patel/The Manual

Weight is a sports car’s worst enemy, though it’s not as serious of a metric for SUVs, which are bloated versions of sedans these days. The more complex engine, the addition of a 48-volt mild hybrid system, and reworked interior result in an F-Pace that weighs approximately 340 pounds more than before. Thankfully, you won’t be able to tell the F-Pace has already given up on its diet this early in 2022, as it corners just as eagerly and enjoyably as it always has. The suspension, in typical Jaguar fashion, errs on the side of athleticism over plushness, resulting in reflexes that don’t feel too far off of a large sports sedan. Drive the F-Pace hard and it responds with the engaging dynamics that were once reserved for vehicles positioned much lower to the ground.

Should You Get One?

Yes, but you won’t. Jaguar’s always done things differently and it’s paid the price for its individuality in terms of sales. There are other SUVs on the market that do things far better than the F-Pace for far less. But none give you the same emotional response as the F-Pace or raise your pulse quite as much.

Jaguar’s decision to nix the aurally stirring V6 in favor of a smoother inline-six with a mild-hybrid system and work overtime to design a more comfortable interior are signs that it’s attempting to find a middle ground for the F-Pace. Somewhere between being out in the weeds and on the green. For Jaguar fans, it’s a little sad, but it opens the door to more buyers. My wife, who has very little interest in cars but who puts up with my career and hobby, fell in love with the F-Pace after a few minutes. Who can blame her? With looks this good, moves this swift, and an interior that’s this luxurious, it’s easy to overlook its insanely high price tag and flaws, because it attracts you at a primal level.

Editors' Recommendations

Cabana Camper Vans Teams Up with Eddie Bauer for the Ultimate Adventure

Cabana Vans and Eddie Bauer.

Macy’s Making Significant Space for Bargain Goods

macys backstage bargain goods macy s orginal location

Best Solar Generator Deals: Get Prepared From $249

Woman setting up a Jackery solar panel.

A Beginner’s Guide on How to Shift Bike Gears

how to shift bike gears bicycles parked on road

Best Lego Deals: Best-Selling Lego Sets From $16 Today

Person assembling a LEGO Ideas 21319 Central Perk Building kit.

Best Lawn Mower Deals for April 2022

A man mows his lawn with the Black Max self-propelled lawn mower.

Why Taking a Cold Shower is Beneficial, According to Studies

A man lathering shampoo on his head in the shower, suds building up on the back of his neck.

Best Dumbbell Deals: Adjustable Dumbbells From $80

Fuel Yourself for the Trail Ahead and Avoid Hiker Hunger

A man and a woman eating snacks as they look ahead.

The 9 Best Whiskeys for Making a Bar-Worthy Old-Fashioned at Home

An Old Fashioned whiskey cocktail at a bar.

The 18 Best Amazon Prime Series To Binge This Week

The Boys.

These are 8 of the Most Dangerous Hikes in the World

A view of Huayna Picchu and Machu Picchu in Peru.

How To Clean Greasy Hands and More with These Tips and Tricks

A man washes his hands with soap and water in a sink.