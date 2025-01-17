 Skip to main content
1954 F1 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R Up for Auction at Sotheby’s: €50M+ Expected

F1 champions Fangio and Moss drove 1954 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R that is up for auction

By
1954 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R Stromlinienwagen right rear three-quarter view.
Courtesy of RM Sothebys

Formula 1 collectors have a rare opportunity to bid on a historic racecar driven by two of the 20th century’s greatest drivers. RM Sotheby’s accepts registration from parties wishing to bid on the 1954 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R Stromlinienwagen that F1 five-time World Champion Juan Manual Fangio drove to win the 1955 Buenos Aires Grand Prix.

Why the 1954 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R Stromlinienwagen is so special

1954 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R Stromlinienwagen Fangio leading Moss at the 1955 Buenos Aires Grand Prix.
The W 196 R was the Mercedes-Benz car built for Grand Prix racing when the company returned to racing after World War II. The car’s success in the 1955 season design demonstrated the company’s resources and readiness to dominate. Different bodywork was used in different races. For example, when Fangio drove the car in Buenos Aires, it had an open-wheel body.

1954 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R Stromlinienwagen Stirling Moss leading Juan Fangio in the 1955 Italian Grand Prix in Monza.
Courtesy of Mercedes-Benz AG

In addition to Fangio’s victory in Buenos Aires, this race car, chassis number 00009/54, also set the fastest lap at Monza in the 1955 Italian Grand Prix, driven by Stirling Moss, one of the greatest drivers of all time. For Monza, Mercedes fitted the same chassis with different bodywork, including fenders.

Stromlinienwagen translates from German to streamlined cars. Mercedes-Benz constructed 14 chassis for the 1955 F1 World Championship series, with only 10 cars remaining intact at the end of the season. Of the surviving cars, four had the Streamliner body, including the one that Sotheby is auctioning.

Mercedes retired the W 196 R from racing after the 1955 season. The W 196 R had accomplished its purpose.

After the 1955 F1 season

1954 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R Stromlinienwagen left rear three-quarter view.
Courtesy of RM Sothebys
1954 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R Stromlinienwagen left front three-quarter view.
Courtesy of RM Spothebys
1954 mercedes benz w 196 r auction stromlinienwagen 4
Courtesy of RM Sothebys

The W 196 W chassis 00009/54 was kept and cared for as part of the Mercedes in-home collection until 1965 when the company donated it to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. The car has been maintained with its Stromlinienwagen body and livery since the 1955 race in Monza.

RM Sotheby’s expects the winning bid for the 1954 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R Stromlinienwagen will be greater than 50 million euros ($51,369,511).

1954 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R Stromlinienwagen shipped to the Indianapolis Speedway Hall of Fame Museum.
Courtesy of Mercedes-Benz AG

