Skate icon Ryan Sheckler receives epic custom 2025 Indian Chieftain build

Freestyle motocross legend Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg designed a custom 2025 Indian Chieftain PowerPlus bagger motorcycle that he presented to his long-time friend and skater icon Ryan Sheckler. It was part of the latest series of the Indian Motorcycle Forged custom build program.

Why Twitch designed the Chieftain PowerPlus for skater Sheckler



Friends since their pre-teen years, Twitch knew that Sheckler’s passions and interests extend beyond skateboarding to include motorcycling. Twitch drew on their years of friendship to customize the Chieftain PowerPlus to appeal to Sheckler’s preferences.

Twitch Surprises Ryan Sheckler with a Custom Bagger

Twitch chose a black-on-black paint scheme and finish for Sheckler’s bike, which he nicknamed “Knight Rider.” The Indian also features copious detailing, including gold chain pops and ghosted rose lace graphics. For a very personal touch, Twitch’s design included Sheckler’s daughters’ names painted on the motorcycle’s dash.

Additional custom features and components of Ryan Sheckler’s bike



To light the way for Sheckler’s trips on the Chieftain PowerPlus, Twitch added Baja Designs LP6 headlight and flood lights. The blacked-out Arlen Ness wheels carry on the color theme along with blacked-out Two Brothers Racing 2-into-1 exhaust.

Carbon fiber saddlebags and rear fender add to the Indian’s trip-readiness while minimizing weight. For added comfort and control during long rides, Twitch equipped the bike with motocross-like rider geometry, including pull-back handlebars and a raised seat.

Ryan Sheckler’s 2025 Indian Chieftain Powerplus reveal is one of three custom design interpretations of the new touring motorcycle, which will be featured in a six-part video series during July. The design and development videos are already published.